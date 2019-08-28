The York Water Company: Once Again, Extremely Overvalued

However, because of its extreme valuation, investors owning the stock are exposed to more risk than they might be aware of.

The York Water Company has been paying a dividend for over two centuries.

Introduction

It's been more than two years since a Seeking Alpha contributor has published an article on the York Water Company (YORW). The last wave of articles came in 2017, when most authors agreed that the stock was overvalued. Since then, the stock slumped in late 2017 and early 2018, before rallying in the months since then.

In a comment on one of my recent articles, one investor suggested YORW as a good stock to own in the water utility space.

Unfortunately, this super stable water utility, which has paid a dividend for over 200 years, is now once again extremely overvalued.

Investors would be well served by avoiding YORW, and moving out of the stock if they own it.

The York Water Company has a dividend yield of 1.83% & trades around

$37.80. Based on my M.A.D Assessment YORW has a Dividend Strength score of 59 and a Stock Strength score of 36.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid The York Water Company for the foreseeable future.

I will first analyze YORW's potential as a dividend producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks not only offer great dividend safety, they also pay a dividend which contributes significantly to total returns. For a dividend stock to have good dividend potential it needs a good combination of both dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The lower the yield, the higher the required dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

63% of The York Water Company's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 28% of dividend stocks.

YORW pays 49% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 22% of dividend stocks.

Looking at free cashflow makes little sense for utilities because these companies incur large capex to undergo large infrastructure projects. On the other hand they get guaranteed revenues since the price is set by regulatory bodies.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.5900 $0.6300 $0.6400 $0.6700 $0.6833 Net Income $0.73 $0.75 $1.35 $1.04 $1.08 Payout Ratio 81% 84% 48% 65% 64% Cash From Operations $1.45 $1.70 $1.60 $1.51 $1.38 Payout Ratio 41% 37% 40% 45% 50% Free Cash Flow $-0.04 $0.69 $-0.53 $-0.27 $-0.39 Payout Ratio -1180% 91% -119% -240% -171%

YORW has consistently paid between 40% and 50% of operating cashflow during the past 5 years. While earnings have increased over the past 5 years, cashflows have been stagnant, and the payout ratio is slightly higher than the company's peers.

However, YORW can pay its interest 4 times, which is better than 50% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered sufficient for a utility stocks. The sector's median interest coverage ratio of 3x, suggests YORW's leverage is better managed than its peers.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that YORW's dividend is very safe. It has been paying a dividend for 200 straight years, the likelihood of a freeze or a cut seem extremely unlikely

Dividend Potential

The York Water Company's dividend yield of 1.83% is better than 34% of dividend stocks. This is below the stock's 10 year median and average yields of 2.68% and 2.59% respectively. It's also less than half the stock's 10 year maximum dividend yield of 4% which was on offer in 2010.

Dividend investors need to be extremely diligent when investing in stocks which yield below 2%. For the income from such stocks to contribute significantly to your total returns, they need to aggressively grow their dividends at double digit rates.

This is problematic for water utilities. These companies have regulated government contracts, and increase in profitability usually depends on rate increases. Because of the nature of the industry these dividend hikes are usually modest.

This last year, YORW's dividend grew 4% which is in line with the 5 year CAGR of 4%. This would have been a satisfactory rate when the dividend was yielding 4%. However at below 2%, dividend investors cannot expect the dividend to make a significant dent.

Over the previous 3 years The York Water Company has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income by a 4% CAGR.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, YORW's dividend will likely continue to grow at a similar pace. Therefore at the current yield, it is not good enough for dividend investors.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives YORW a dividend strength score of 59 / 100. While the dividend is safe, I can't advise dividend investors to initiate a position at current prices.

Stock Strength

If investors shouldn't consider initiating a position at current prices, what should shareholders do with their shares? Our philosophy is to sell overvalued stocks, to realize value, decrease risk, and increase dividend income. This is explained in this article: How to sell dividend stocks to increase your income.

I will analyze YORW's four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality to assess its potential within your portfolio.

Value

Overvalued stocks tend to do a lot worse than undervalued stocks. While in the short run, returns are often explained by momentum, other a few quarters, value contributes significantly to returns. For that reason we look for good combinations of value and momentum. We're looking for "cheap stocks on the mend", to borrow the words of James O'Shaughnessy, founder of OSAM.

When a stock has great momentum but seems overvalued, it's a good sign that the best days a probably behind. While overvalued stocks can get even more expensive, investors are taking extreme risk by keeping positions at inflated prices. A paper gain can quickly be wiped out as stocks reverse to historical multiples.

YORW has a P/E of 35.00x

P/S of 10.11x

P/CFO of 27.26x

Dividend yield of 1.83%

Buyback yield of -4.43%

Shareholder yield of -2.6%

These values would suggest that YORW is more overvalued than 75% of stocks, which is worrying. Stocks in the worst quartile for value tend to underperform the market.

As you can see in the chart above, YORW is trading above its 5 year average PE. A reversal to historical multiples would imply 12% downside. If water utilities once again become out of favor and the stock returns to a 20-25x multiple, investors could be looking at losses of 30% or more.

Investing at above 35x earning hasn't been too great for YORW investors in the past. If you invested in YORW a couple years ago, when fellow SA contributor Monocle Accounting Research warned of YORW's absurd valuation, you'd have only gained 2% on your position. In the meantime the S&P 500 is up 18.89%.

Looking at the table of peers, you can see that YORW has the second largest Price to Sales ratio, while being in the middle of the pack when looking at multiples of earnings. This suggests that YORW's net margin is higher than many of its peers. Only one stock, Aqua America (WTR) has a value score lower than that of YORW's.

Value Score: 25 / 100

Momentum

Investors won't be surprised that in the past twelve months, The York Water Company's price has had great relative performance, like most water utilities. YORW is up 4.13% these last 3 months, 5.73% these last 6 months & 24.55% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $37.80.

YORW has better momentum than 82% of stocks, which suggests that it could continue its ascension higher for a while. But how much higher can it really go? The last time the stock traded at above 35x earnings, it ended up coming down significantly.

Water utilities have the wind in their back for now. As dividend investors, momentum alone isn't a good enough reason to buy or even hold a stock. When valuation gets out of whack, like it has here, we can't advise anybody to hold the stock.

As you can tell by looking at the momentum for the stock's peers, it becomes apparent that the whole industry has seen an influx of investments in the past 12 months, which has pushed valuations up.

This goes to show that being invested in the right sector at the right time can do wonders for your portfolio. We go into detail of how to cycle sectors in the following article: Dynamic Sector Allocation For Dividend Investors

Momentum score: 82 / 100

Financial Strength

YORW's gearing ratio of 1.7 is better than 45% of stocks. The York Water Company's liabilities have by 4% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 8.3% of YORW's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that The York Water Company has better financial strength than 57% of stocks. As far as water utilities go, YORW has slightly better than average financial strength, thanks to a low gearing ratio.

Financial Strength Score: 57/100

Earnings Quality

The York Water Company's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6.5% puts it ahead of 43% of stocks. 40.3% of YORW's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 12% of stocks. Each dollar of YORW's assets generates $0.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 21% of stocks. Based on these findings, YORW has higher earnings quality than 16% of stocks.

As you can see by looking at the table above, YORW has the worst asset turnover among its peers. It also has the lowest amount of negative accruals, which while not decretive on earnings, sets up the company for less earning gains in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 16 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 36 / 100. YORW is a well run, stable water utility. But its fundamentals don't justify the valuation, and momentum alone can't hold a stock up indefinitely. My expectations for YORW at current prices are low.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 59 & a stock strength of 36, The York Water Company is a subpar choice for dividend investors. Like mentioned in my previous article on California Water (CWT) (link to article) I advise dividend investors to rotate out of their water utilities and towards power utilities which still have reasonable valuations.

