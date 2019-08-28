Now Is The Time To Buy Twilio

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is the leader in cloud-based communications APIs, otherwise known as Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). This industry caters to businesses wanting to implement their own differentiated customer communications capabilities. According to Gartner, CPaaS is a high-growth market:

With end-user spending on cPaaS expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 50% between 2016 and 2021; this market is experiencing a "gold rush"…

I recently covered two other stocks competing in the CPaaS arena: Bandwidth (BAND) and Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG). The stock prices for the three companies are quite attractive. I believe that Twilio is the best investment opportunity given its strong revenue growth, business model, and market leadership.

Twilio's stock has been going gangbusters, appreciating nearly 5x since its IPO in mid-2016, peaking in late-July at $150. The month of August has been less kind, with the stock price dropping to approximately $122 before settling at a recent price of $131.48. As shown on the Twilio stock chart below, the stock is now stuck in a trading range of $122 to $150.

Investors should consider taking advantage of Twilio's recent drawdown to establish a long position at or near the recent price of $131.48 with the intention of holding long term. A more conservative play could also be executed by scaling into a position over time. I also suggest that if the stock price drops below $120, then the position should be sold. It is better to take a loss than to watch your investment potentially drop with no support level in sight.

Business Model

Twilio's business model is based on marketing applications to software developers who, in turn, convince the decision-makers to go with Twilio's products.

The belief is that developers are becoming more and more influential in technology-related purchasing decisions.

With this in mind, Twilio has cultivated a strong developer community which, in turn, has led to the rapid adoption of Twilio's products. Offering developers free trials, Software Development Kits (SDKs) and simple-to-use APIs have resulted in one of the lowest sales and marketing expense margins in the software industry.

SDKs address the major use cases which include servers, browsers, Apple iPhones, and Android-based smartphones.

The list of APIs is quite comprehensive and is being expanded to include EMAIL with the recent acquisition of SendGrid.

One area that is lacking in Twilio's application library is an interface for 911 emergency capabilities. As far as I know, only one CPaaS company provides this function and that is Bandwidth.

SendGrid Ads

Under Twilio, SendGrid is now preparing an exciting new app called SendGrid Ads, which will:

enable its customers to add an email call-to-action directly into display ads on Google (GOOGL - Get Report), Facebook (FB - Get Report) or Instagram, along with better targeting and re-targeting of ads. The new tool is available now in a beta version …. It's intended to help organizations to better integrate their email marketing and advertising practices -- two areas of business that tend to be siloed technologically and organizationally, despite their shared goals.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

One of the most convincing arguments for being an investor in Twilio is product stickiness. Customer retention is above 97%, a very high figure for the software industry. In addition, the dollar-based net expansion rate is an astounding 140%. Note that the net expansion rate will not be impacted by the SendGrid acquisition until Q1 of 2020.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 87 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Twilio is sitting slightly under the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly better than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Twilio is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Twilio's revenue grew by 78.9% for the most recent 12 months, up from 44% in April 2018. Note that the revenue growth includes SendGrid which was acquired in February 2019. Organic growth excluding SendGrid revenue was 56% according to the Q2 2019 earnings call transcript.

For the purposes of calculating the Rule of 40, the organic growth of 56% will be used.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Twilio's free cash flow margin TTM is -6.3% for the most recent 12-month period, down from -1% in October 2018.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Twilio

Twilio's YoY organic revenue growth was 56%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was -6.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 56% - 6.3% = 49.7%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. From looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales, I can tell that Twilio's cash burn is elevated but not severe.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

In the case of Twilio, the SG&A expense is 79% of the total revenues which is not too outrageous considering that some high-growth stocks have an SG&A expense margin greater than 100%, meaning that SG&A expenses are higher than revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for digital transformation stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

This view shows the combined effect of the gross margin and SG&A expense margin. In the case of Twilio, the operating margin is slightly above the trendline, suggesting that cash burn is modestly lower than its peers.

Investment Risks

There are many digital transformation stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have a dot-com-like crash in the future. In this case, I would expect to see Twilio's stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

There is also a risk that the integration of acquired technology via M&A such as SendGrid may take longer than expected or possibly not at all.

Twilio generates a significant portion of its revenue, 14% from its 10 largest customers, including WhatsApp which accounts for 5% of total revenue.

WhatsApp uses our Programmable Voice products and Programmable Messaging products in its applications to verify new and existing users on its service. Our Variable Customer Accounts, including WhatsApp, do not have long‑term contracts with us and may reduce or fully terminate their usage of our products at any time without notice, penalty or termination charges. In addition, the usage of our products by WhatsApp and other Variable Customer Accounts may change significantly between periods.

Twilio's platform is built and deployed globally on Amazon AWS. There is always a concern regarding Amazon's long-term intentions which may include entry into the CPaaS business as a competitor to Twilio.

An issue that investors should be aware of is management's appetite for share dilution. Twilio had almost 40% share dilution over the last 12 months with the recent stock offering as well as ongoing stock-based compensation. Hopefully, this is not setting a pattern for the future.

Summary

Twilio operates in the CPaaS industry which consists of cloud-based communications middleware including APIs and other programmable components for software developers. CPaaS is a high-growth market with expected revenue growth of nearly 50% for the next few years.

Twilio has done extremely well with its developer-first business model. With 56% YoY organic revenue growth and 79% growth with the SendGrid acquisition included, Twilio is one of the top performers in my digital transformation stock universe. In my estimation, the stock price is fairly valued relative to its peers and has good fundamentals. Twilio is operating in a high growth industry which is expected to grow 50% annually for the next few years. The stock has pulled back from all-time highs and it appears that now is an opportune time to enter into a long position, either outright or by scaling in. I am giving Twilio a buy rating.

There are risks associated with this investment including a market correction that could cause the stock price to decline substantially, loss of a major customer or inability to integrate acquired technology. Investors should also be wary of the potential for ongoing share dilution which could be a problem if Twilio doesn't manage to sustain superior revenue growth.

