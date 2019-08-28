Portman Ridge: High-Quality New Asset Manager And Still Trading At A 40% Discount

BC Partners is the new asset manager. They manage more than $24 billion with a reputation for being conservative.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) was created on 4/1/2019 when BC Partners acquired the management rights to struggling and internally managed KCAP. PTMN got off to a great start as shareholders received a generous 67 cent special dividend on the very first day of trading. Best of all, the special dividend did not reduce the net asset value of PTMN. It was fully funded by BC Partners as part of the externalization transaction.

Unfortunately, its been all downhill from there. PTMN closed at $3.29 on 4/3/2019 and has since lost about 1/3 of its value. PTMN now trades at about a 40% discount to net asset value of $3.73 per share. Out of 49 BDC's listed in the Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe, PTMN is more deeply discounted than all but 4 of them. Even with a recent cut in the quarterly dividend to 6 cents per share, PTMN provides a healthy 10.8% yield. None of the 4 most deeply discounted BDC issues currently pays a dividend. Does PTMN really deserve to be in this group?

Based on the deep trading discount, you might expect that PTMN has a subpar asset manager. Nothing could be further from the truth. London-based BC Partners manages more than $24 billion in assets with a strong 30-year track record and a reputation for being conservative. As noted by Bloomberg, the funds raised by BC Partners in 1997 and 2000 generated an impressive 24% internal rate of return. Recent performance results have not been as robust. They were known for avoiding the tech bubble by focusing on more mundane sectors. BC Partners recently further enhanced it's capabilities through a strategic partnership with industry giant Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). The strategic relationship should provide PTMN with some access to BX deals and resources.

Ted Goldthorpe is the new CEO of PTMN and has an impressive track record in the BDC sector. As CEO of Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) from 2012 - 2016, he deployed over $7 billion in capital with a focus on secured loans. Under his tenure, AINV had only limited exposure to CLO's and other risky assets. See page 8 of the 8/1/2019 PTMN investor presentation. This article makes the positive case for PTMN and also highlights some of the major risks.

Q2 was a transition quarter

Q2 2019 was a disappointing quarter. Net investment income of 2 cents per share failed to cover even the reduced 6 cent per share quarterly dividend. However this was a transition quarter. There are some one time expenses when a new asset manager takes over. As noted in the earnings report:

"Net investment income for the second quarter includes a non-recurring, non-cash, non-deductible impairment charge of approximately $1.4 million or $0.04 per basic share to write down the lease right-of-use asset for office space previously occupied by the Company. Net investment income, excluding the lease impairment charge, was approximately $2.3 million, or $0.06 per basic share."

Higher balance sheet leverage may be used to increase NII

New BDC regulations went into effect starting on 4/1/2019 that allow balance sheet leverage to be doubled. Higher leverage can allow a BDC to generate more net investment income without resorting to riskier investments such as CLO's in an effort to juice yields. PTMN plans to reduce its CLO holdings over the next few quarters. The terms of KCAP Financial 6.125% Notes due 2022 (KCAPL) currently prevent PTMN from increasing balance sheet leverage. As discussed on the Q2 earnings conference call, this issue may be resolved in Q3 by refinancing and calling KCAPL:

"Yeah, I mean they're callable in September to the extent that we want the flexibility to go above the one-to-one leverage that we could either try to restructure those or call them and issue new debt."

Growth strategy requires good performance

BC Partners spent a lot of money to get into the BDC asset management business. This was illustrated by the hefty 67-cent special dividend that PTMN shareholders received as payment for their asset management rights. Their strategy doesn't make much sense unless they can grow PTMN. Growing PTMN will be difficult if it continues to trade at a huge discount to NAV. BC Partners is highly motivated to deliver stronger performance and their track record suggests that they can do it.

The OHAI transaction

The 8/1/2019 announcement of a merger with the smaller OHA Investment Corp. (OHAI) is the first step in PTMN's growth strategy. The transaction will bring total assets to approximately $372 million. The merger is beneficial to both PTMN and OHAI shareholders by helping to create necessary economies of scale. The combined company will have lower borrowing costs and corporate overhead.

Fee waivers and share repurchases at NAV

BC Partners will be sharing the pain from PTMN's weak Q2 results and large trading discount to NAV. As noted in KCAP's externalization agreement:

"In addition, BC Partners has agreed to contribute up to 100% of incentive fees earned, if necessary, to achieve net investment income of $0.40 per share for a one-year period after closing and to use up to $10 million of the incentive fees it earns to purchase newly-issued KCAP common stock over the next two years at a price equal to net asset value per share at the time of the purchases."

More share repurchases

The OHAI merger agreement also calls for additional share repurchases. Share repurchases at a discount to NAV may be a catalyst for PTMN to trade higher. They also would increase NAV for remaining shareholders. As noted in the OHA merger agreement press release:

"Pursuant to the merger agreement, if at any time within one year after the closing date of the transaction shares of PTMN are trading at a price below 75% of its net asset value, PTMN will initiate a share buyback program of up to $10 million to support the trading price of the combined entity for up to one year from the date such program is announced."

Recent Insider Buying

Recent insider buying by CEO Ted Goldthorpe is a great indicator that management also feels that PTMN is undervalued. Recent SEC form 4 filings show that he purchased 11,500 shares on 8/13/2019, 10,838 shares on 8/19/2019 - 8/20/2019 and another 5.900 shares on 8/21/2019 - 8/22/2019.

What are the major risks?

PTMN is a small business development corporation with a market cap of less than $100 million. This can make it more volatile and less liquid than larger BDC peers. PTMN is externally managed and at times this can create conflicts of interest between shareholders and the external manager. PTMN lends primarily to smaller middle market companies. Smaller companies can be more vulnerable to an economic downturn or a recession. About 75% of the loans that PTMN makes to clients are variable rate. Interest income can decline when interest rates drop. See pages 19 - 43 of the annual report for a more detailed description of risks.

Conclusions

Despite the name change, investors don't seem to recognize that PTMN is now being managed by a high quality asset manager. PTMN continues to trade at a huge discount despite the high pedigree of its new asset manager. Q2 was a transition quarter for PTMN and is not indicative of the stronger results that BC Partners should be able to deliver going forward.

