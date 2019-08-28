UGAZ: The Complex Stays Uncrowded For The Moment

Weather remains supportive for the complex, but approaching shoulder season will likely send additional headwinds on UGAZ shares.

Net speculative bets advance robustly, but long and short liquidations indicate that the interest for the flammable commodity is plunging.

In spite of a tightening supply-demand equilibrium and new pipeline capacity coming online, gas markets are unresponsive.

Investment thesis

In our last release on the Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), we reiterated our bearish view on the complex, in spite of a slightly improving fundamental picture, triggered by increasing LNG exports.

Since then, UGAZ edged slightly higher, but the natural gas complex remains depressed, even with an improving domestic demand and with additional pipeline take-away expected to enhance Permian basin gas pricing.

While these developments are likely to somewhat support the complex, we believe that UGAZ will continue to be pressured in the following weeks and that the shoulder season will completely offset the supportive weather pattern expected for the first half of September.

In spite of a tightening supply-demand equilibrium and new pipeline capacity coming online, gas markets are unresponsive

Summer 2019, proved to being a nightmare for natural gas bulls, as oversupply weighed significantly on the market, sending it into a prolonged descending spiral.

In spite of that, aggregate supply and demand tightened in the previous weeks. In the last six weeks, demand for the flammable commodity kept pace with supply, with a differential evolving slightly below 10%, which should have somewhat sustained natural gas futures and its proxy, UGAZ.

Source: EIA

Yet, gas demand appreciation is likely to remain sustained, given the switch from coal to gas initiated by power generators.

Source: EIA

Besides, with the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline preparing to enter service and to deliver an additional take-away capacity of 2 Bcf/d from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast, prices in the Waha Hub region should somewhat normalize, following the large discount seen in the last months. This development is likely to sustain UGAZ shares in the long-run and transform into higher Mexican or LNG exports.

Speculative bets

During the week ending August 20, speculators lifted robustly their bets on Nymex natural gas futures, up 8.28% (w/w) to 198 110 MMBtu, whilst UGAZ shares advanced similarly, up 7.37% (w/w) to $13.69 per share. In spite of that, over the month of August, net spec positioning remains flattish, posting a marginal advance of 0.85%, indicating that the bearish speculative space is limited.

This sharp advance in speculative bets is mainly due to robust short covering, down 6.88% to 393 438 contracts and is partly offset by moderate long liquidations, down 5.41% (w/w) to 195 328 MMBtu.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

Besides, positioning is now reaching oversold territory, given that over the week, short open interest evolves at 28.6% and is still above the 20-week average of 26.13%.

Since the beginning of the year, bets on Nymex natural gas declined by more than 22x, whereas UGAZ performance lost 68.54% to $12.61 per share.

Weather remains supportive for the complex, but approaching shoulder season will likely send additional headwinds on UGAZ shares

According to the National Weather Service, the weather guidance continues to sustain the cooling demand, with above-average temperatures expected in the East, West and South. This weather pattern will somewhat sustain power demand in the first half of September.

Yet, with the shoulder season close to kicking in, weak demand will further deteriorate domestic natural gas demand and we believe that this will counterbalance entirely the upcoming supportive weather guidance.

Source: National Weather Service

Besides, and although natural gas prices are trading close to their yearly low, drillers continue to increase production and given the lack of bullish catalyst going forward, bulls are likely to continue to remain on the side, providing headwinds to gas futures and its proxy UGAZ.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Given the elements above and in spite of a tightening aggregate supply-demand equilibrium in domestic natural gas markets coupled with a strong net spec short covering seen this week, the complex seems to be still heading further south.

Indeed and given the bearish trend of the flammable market, the risk of buying the commodity is still long sided and with the approach of the shoulder season we expect renewed pressure on UGAZ shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

