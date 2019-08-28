Insurance Dividend Champion - Q2 2019: RLI Corp.

Although impressed by more than two decades of positive operating profit and four decades of dividend increases, I am not willing to recommend RLI Corp at the current 4.2 times book value.

Boosted by equity gains, higher investment income and growing underwriting gains, quarterly and year-to-date earnings grew by 22% and 133% respectively.

RLI Corp, a member of this exclusive club, released its second quarter 2019 earnings after market close on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Dividend Champions are companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

Executive Summary

RLI Corp. (RLI) is a member of the "Dividend Insurance Champion" club, with Aflac (AFL), Chubb (CB), Mercury General Corp. (MCY), Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Old Republic (ORI).

Since the beginning of the year, RLI has increased over 33.1% in price vs. the S&P500 14.8% showing why insurance can be a nice, low correlation, asset to help diversify one’s portfolio.

Among the "Dividend Insurance Champion" Club, only Cincinnati Financial outperformed RLI Corp. on a year-to-date level.

Hence two questions arise: First, is the stock rally justified? Second, does RLI deserve its current valuation?

In my opinion, the bullish sentiment on RLI Corp. was supported by excellent results. Nonetheless, at about 4.2 times the book value, I'm not sure that RLI Corp. should be considered for one’s portfolio. It has established over 4 decades of dividend increases and steady operating results but at 4.2x book value that near perfection needs to continue or the investor could see big losses.

Segment Review

On July, 17, 2019, RLI Corp. was the first “Dividend Insurance Champion” to report. Second quarter 2019 net earnings of $40.5 million ($0.89 per share), compared to $33.3 million ($0.74 per share) for the second quarter of 2018, handily beat analysts’ estimates.

On a year-to-date level, net earnings also grew largely due to +17% in investment income ($34 million), and unrealized equity gains which boosted revenue growth by $42 million pre-tax. In the same period, last year, $40 million of unrealized losses had adversely affected the pre-tax profits.

If one were to adjust for these unrealized equity changes, year-to-date pre-tax profit would have declined 5% ($130 million of pre-tax earnings – $42 million of unrealized gains) vs. ($54 million of revenues + $40 million of unrealized losses). Therefore, it is key to point out, RLI tends to live or die by the investment earnings from its portfolio float.

In Q1 2019 however, underwriting income was a respectable $14.9 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 92.8%.

Benefiting from an excellent start to the year in Q1, the year-to-date combined ratio was even more favorable, 90.9%, or 90 bps lower than in the same period one year ago.

Casualty segment: The casualty segment posted $16 million of favorable prior year's reserve adjustments, affecting positively the underwriting income which grew to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year.

The underwriting income growth was driven by price increases, up 5%, and growing momentum in the management liability, excess liability and transportation businesses.

Notably, the transportation business which has had challenges in the recent past years, posted an underwriting profit thanks to a 14% rate increase.

On a year-to-date level, the casualty segment recorded underwriting gains of $12.3 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 95.5%, or 2.8 points favorable to the same period, last year.

Property Segment: RLI’s property segment posted a $0.4 million loss, with a combined ratio of 101.1%. The 10.9 percentage point combined ratio deterioration was mainly driven by an increase in the loss ratio of 10.4 points. Their property insurance portfolio was negatively impacted by higher non-cat losses in fire and marine plus some adverse prior year reserve developments.

Year-to-date underwriting gains dropped to $7.8 million, benefiting from excellent results during the first quarter of 2019.

Surety Segment: Although the surety market remains extremely competitive, leading to potential price decreases, RLI succeeded in generating solid underwriting income of $8.4 million for the first quarter compared to $7.6 million for the same period last year.

This growth in the underwriting income was largely driven by the drop in the loss ratio, and positively affected by favorable prior year reserve developments.

On a year-to-date level, the surety segment posted a $17.3 million underwriting gain, a 3% decline. The slight drop in the underwriting income was largely due to the increase in the expense ratio (66.8% vs. 64%), partially offset by the drop in the loss ratio (3.6% vs. 5.8%). With the surety segment continuing to face challenging market conditions which hamper growth, these are solid underwriting results achieved primarily by exiting poorly performing markets and focusing on underwriting disciple.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

RLI has a distinguished track record of success. 44 straight years of dividend increases averaging a 5.7% dividend growth rate over the last 10 years. In May 2019, the dividend per share was increased another 4.5% to $0.23 (1.1% yield).

In addition to the regular dividend payment, RLI usually pays a large special dividend in the last quarter of the year.

During both first and second quarters of 2019, the company did not repurchase any shares. However, the insurer does have $87.5 million of remaining capacity from a repurchase program implemented way back in 2010.

Debt Position

The company had $149.2 million in debt outstanding, no change compared to last quarter. The $150 million senior notes mature in 2023 paying semi-annually interest at 4.875% but rarely trade (CUSIP 749607AC1).

Book Value & Valuation

In the last 8 years, book value has dropped 4.8% to $18.13.

For the first six months of 2019 however, the combination of operating income and investment portfolio returns drove book value per share up to $21.43, which is 21% higher than year-end after adjusting for dividends paid. This was the main driver of price performance. Put another way, shareholders’ equity rose by $153 million over the last 6 months, even after having paid $20 million in dividends to shareholders.

Currently trading at more than $91 per share, the company is valued at a very rich 4.2 times book. That book value multiple is 67% and 31% higher than the 10 year and 5-year average respectively.

Takeaways

At the current price, I cannot recommend RLI, although I remain impressed by 23 years of positive operating profit and more than 4 decades of dividend increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.