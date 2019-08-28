A Momentum Technical Trade Idea On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has seen it's shares surge during the last few months on increasing profits and free cash flow. Operating margins are consistently above 50%, while net income approaches 40% margins. The company is a cash-generating machine. The company owns and operates exchanges, clearing houses, listings venues, and sells data for various investment and trading-related products around the world. Most notably the company owns the New York Stock Exchange.

In this article I present a momentum options trade on the stock. Options can be a powerful mechanism by which to multiply returns on a stock, but can also be risky if you don't fully understand how they work. I would encourage readers of this article to ensure they fully understand all the risks involved with options and how they work before putting on any trades like this.

Fundamentals and Valuation

Before I get into the trade idea, here are some key fundamentals to take a look at. The company has consistently increased EPS (non-GAAP shown below) every single year for well over a decade. They've also grown revenue almost every year. Margins have stayed relatively consistent.

Source: 2Q19 Investor Presentation

The company currently pays a solid $1.10 annual dividend, which works out to a yield of 1.2%. They have over $800 million in cash on the balance sheet. They also continue to buy back stock. The company is in a very strong financial position.

The valuation is not unreasonable either. The company trades at a forward P/E ratio of just under 25. This is towards the lower end of peer's valuations. The company is on pace to grow earnings by around 5% in 2019. The company at 10 times sales is also reasonable compared to peers.

Overall, the company is fundamentally sound and benefits from increased volume and exposure to markets. This trend has been evidenced over the last 15 years and I believe will continue as it becomes easier and easier through technology for individuals to access the stock market and derivatives.

The Trade

Now for the fun part. Looking at a three-year weekly candlestick chart of ICE shows a clear uptrend. The stock broke out of a wedge pattern from $77 back in April and shot up to over $90 per share. Recently (the last few weeks) the stock has gone sideways. The high as of the time of writing was $93.40. This is represented in the chart below by the top red horizontal line.

Source: Thinkorswim

The price has trended up since March, and has not broken the uptrend line on the downside. The stock is now consolidating just below $94, potentially setting up for a breakout move higher. The stock has 3-5 weeks before it breaks the uptrend line going sideways, thus that is our time frame on the following trade. The company also reports earnings October 31. I prefer a breakout before earnings. I am looking at October 18 expiration for an options position. I think the best trade here is to simply sell a put (or put spread if restricted by capital).

The 90 put as of the close of Monday, August 26 trades with a mid-price of $1.95. My trade idea is this:

Sell the 90 put expiring October 18, 2019 for $1.95.

Look for a breakout above $94 per share.

Use a stop loss if the stock closes a daily bar below $90 per share (note this is a stop based on the stock price, not the options price. I would get out wherever the option is trading when the stock closes below $90).

Cover the option when it reaches a profit of 75% of the original premium collected (cover the option at around $0.50).

Alternatively one could buy the $95 call, this would give the trade more upside potential if the stock really takes off, but also has a lower probability of success. I would use a similar stop loss rule and a target of 2 times the call price paid. One could even just buy stock using $90 as a stop and $100 as a target. Exactly how you want to execute this trade is up to you.

Source: Thinkorswim

Selling the put has a reward to risk ratio between 1:1 and 2:1. Because of the complicated math involved with gamma and timing with theta, it is very difficult to estimate an exact ratio. I am estimating that a trader would lose no more than $1.10 if they use my stop loss described above as the option has a delta of -0.35. A $2.50 move in the stock therefore results in a $0.88 move in the option price ($2.50 * 0.35 = $0.875). Giving the option some extra room (it will increase in delta if the stock moves down) results in a potential loss of no more than $1.10, rather than the $0.88. The trader stands to make $1.95 if the option expires worthless, or $1.45 if covered at 75% of the premium sold. Thus the reward to risk ratio can only be estimated.

I would strongly encourage investors to make sure they understand the trade and how options work before putting this trade on. Options can be complicated and risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.