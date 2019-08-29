Will The Real Slim Shady REITs Please Stand Up

I’ve been bamboozled a time or two by high-yielding offers that really do seem to be “the real Slim Shady.”.

May I have your attention, please? May I have your attention, please? Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? I repeat, will the real Slim Shady please stand up? We’re gonna have a problem here. – Eminem, “The Real Slim Shady”

Nineteen years ago, rapper Marshall Mathers – more famously known as Eminem – released his third album, The Real Slim Shady, with a hit song of the same name.

Featuring an exceptionally catchy beat and chorus, the song played everywhere for months on end, much to the chagrin of his fellow celebrities such as Christina Aguilera and boy band N’Sync, who he unabashedly smeared with his trademark flair.

By the end of its first run, the song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, won two MTV awards, and even earned Mr. Mathers a Grammy, despite how his lyrics include a direct insult against the award show.

Never one to shy away from insulting the people and ideas he felt should be insulted, “The Real Slim Shady” was, in part, one giant potshot at his fellow celebrities – again, such as Christina Aguilera and N’Sync – for being so cookie cutter. They might be appealing, he acknowledged, but they offered nothing like he did.

Go ahead and make whatever comments and commentary about Eminem that you’d like to. No doubt, they’d be deserved. However, you’ve got to admit that what he put out there was, if nothing else, unique.

Even today, if you hear his work, his voice stands out. His last two albums released in recent years may have a more mature tone to them than his originals. But his presentation remains as attention grabbing and unmistakable as ever.

If only it were always that easy to identify the right real estate investment trusts too…

Made You Look!

One of the toughest lessons of my investing career has been developing the ability to recognize quality. As a real estate investor for more than 30 years now, I’ll be the first person to admit it: I’ve been bamboozled a time or two by high-yielding offers that really do seem to be “the real Slim Shady”…

The kind of real estate investment trust, or REIT, that’s going to grow like gangbusters without intense amounts of risk.

I’m sure you’ve felt the pull too.

Almost daily, Mr. Market advertises high-flying yields, with various stock tickers jumping across my computer screen. For example, even as I write this, Washington Prime (WPG) is screaming “BUY! BUY! BUY!” with its featured 30% yield. Another example is the sucker-yielding Global Net Lease (GNL), now boasting an 11% dividend yield.

Who wants a 4% or 5% yielder when you can get a slice of that instead?

Further complicating the quest to fill your portfolio with worthwhile positions is the fact that, sometimes, those high yielders? They actually do pay off.

Sometimes.

In an effort to separate the wheat from the chaff, iREIT has developed a scoring model. We use it to determine the quality rating for a REIT based on quantitative research.

There’s no guesswork involved here. Our rating system is rooted in hard facts, with an emphasis on dividend safety and earnings performance.

You can think of it rather like a credit-scoring system. When a company scores higher, our ratings model provides a higher weighting that helps us construct optimized portfolio allocations. We call this our RINO model, which stands for:

REIT

Indicator

Numerically

Optimized.

Intrigued? You should be.

Not the Real Deal

Just as Eminem was able to identify both the real Slim Shady and his imitators… our RINO model provides us with data that points out the lower-quality REITs. By carefully screening for quality, we can buy into companies that know what they’re doing.

That’s important. Make no mistake about it.

But just as worthwhile is the ability to steer clear of picks that keep us up at night. And RINO does that too.

I truly wish I’d created it or something like it back when I was a developer. It could have saved me thousands of dollars in losses.

Minimizing risk and maximizing returns is the KEY to investing. Never let anyone try to tell you otherwise. By analyzing each company on an almost microscopic level, an intelligent investor can build a competitive advantage over speculators.

That’s why, today, I decided to use the RINO tool to provide you with a list of the worst capital allocators. While the dividend yields they offer appear attractive, we consider these REITs to be low-quality names that should be avoided.

As Eminem rapped:

All you other Slim Shadys are just imitating.S o won't the real Slim Shady please stand up? Please stand up. Please stand up.

In other words, let’s weed out the ones that don’t belong.

Photo Source

6 Slim Shady REITs

In a recent article I explained how, “whenever I see someone getting overzealous with (a) thirst for high-yielding stocks, I remind them to slow down and examine the historical evidence.”

And I added that, “As tempting as it may be, my best advice is to focus on quality (first) and value (second). Over the long haul, wealth is created by utilizing time-tested principles that include fundamental analysis, diversification, and sound reasoning skills.”

So let me point you to six high-yielding REITs that are all screaming “SELL! SELL! SELL!”

Source: iREIT

As you can see (above), Senior Housing (SNH), Hospitality Property (HPT), American Financial (AFIN), Global Net Lease, CBL Properties (CBL), and Washington Prime are all displaying much higher dividend yields than the average equity REIT’s 4%.

Therefore, there’s reason for immediate caution. And the earnings (or funds from operations, also known as FFO) growth histories for each of these REITs below validate that concern. As you can see, their track records have been lousy to miserable.

So there's justification for the market being somewhat fearful about these shares.

FFO/Share 16-17 17-18 18-19 19-20 Average AFIN -14% -17% -21% -5% -14% CBL -12% 5% -10% 6% -3% GNL -1% 3% 0% 3% 1% HPT -18% -7% 11% -2% -4% SNH -16% 1% -16% -11% -11% WPG -10% -13% -5% 1% -6%

Source: iREIT

Sure enough, upon closer examination, we can see that the dividend histories for these six REITs have been extremely volatile:

REIT Management Div Record AFIN American Finance Trust, Inc External FLAT CBL CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC Internal CUT GNL Global Net Lease, Inc. External FLAT HPT HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST External Avg 1.7% SNH SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES External CUT WPG WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. Internal FLAT

Source: iREIT

CBL, for one, has suspended its dividend for two quarters, and that was after cutting it multiple times. And Senior Housing also whacked its dividend after its restructured arrangement with Five Star Senior Living (FVE).

Then there’s American Financial, Global Net Lease, and Washington Prime. Given the dangerous payout ratios for those three REITs, we believe there’s an elevated chance of dividend cuts as well.

AFFO Payout AFIN 115% CBL 15% GNL 110% HPT 71% SNH 76% WPG 130%

Source: iREIT

Not as Priced In as You Think

Whether you believe a dividend cut is priced in or not… the potential for losses is elevated when you own shares in a dangerous stock.

I don’t know how many times I’ve heard someone say, “Washington Prime is already priced in for a dividend cut.” But that’s just nonsense, in my opinion.

Because nobody knows how Mr. Market will react when that kind of hit happens.

In a published study by University College Dublin, the authors found that, “firms that cut/omit dividends… have lower survival rates and are less likely to subsequently increase or resume their dividend payouts.” They also explained how, “larger dividend cuts and more negative initial market reactions predict larger subsequent default risk.”

It’s true that most REITs were forced to cut their dividend during the last recession. But we believe that REITs today that aren’t growing their dividends are just as vulnerable.

Consider how payout ratios for most REITs have declined. REITs posted FFO gains of only 2.8% in both the first and second quarters, according to the Nareit T-Tracker.

My conclusion? It’s this…

Now is not the time to be too cute. Intelligent REIT investors should focus on quality and avoid chasing yield at ALL costs. By focusing on quality (not quantity), investors will be able to avoid painful losses before “the real Slim Shady” – and all the fake ones – fall on hard times.

Rule #1: Protect your principal at ALL costs.

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

