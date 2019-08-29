The Asset Allocator: Dip-Buying Mexico (Podcast)

Summary

Mexico appears third from last in Seeking Alpha’s list of country ETFs over the past year, above Nigeria and Pakistan, and may be ripe for an upward rotation.

In a global economy in which things seem to be falling apart (U.S.-China, Brexit), U.S. and Mexico appear to display an unusual degree of comity, which is good for business.

On a valuation basis, its Cape-Shiller PE is 17, not cheap, but about half the nosebleed level of U.S. stocks.

The biggest current risk to Mexico is the U.S. presidential elections, which could inflame feelings as it did in 2016, to the detriment of Mexico’s market and currency.