The Asset Allocator: Dip-Buying Mexico (Podcast)

Mexico appears third from last in Seeking Alpha’s list of country ETFs over the past year, above Nigeria and Pakistan, and may be ripe for an upward rotation. Mexico appears to working with the U.S. more effectively than other countries today, and while not cheap on a valuation basis, it is at about half the level of U.S. stocks.
This podcast (6:39) argues that it’s fair to expect a volatile series of dips in Mexican stocks over the next year, amidst U.S. elections. A post-election reassertion of U.S.-Mexican commercial ties could make those dips buying opportunities.