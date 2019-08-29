Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Dip-Buying Mexico (Podcast)

Includes: EWW, FLMX, HEWW
by: SA For FAs
Summary

Mexico appears third from last in Seeking Alpha’s list of country ETFs over the past year, above Nigeria and Pakistan, and may be ripe for an upward rotation.

In a global economy in which things seem to be falling apart (U.S.-China, Brexit), U.S. and Mexico appear to display an unusual degree of comity, which is good for business.

On a valuation basis, its Cape-Shiller PE is 17, not cheap, but about half the nosebleed level of U.S. stocks.

The biggest current risk to Mexico is the U.S. presidential elections, which could inflame feelings as it did in 2016, to the detriment of Mexico’s market and currency.

Mexico appears third from last in Seeking Alpha’s list of country ETFs over the past year, above Nigeria and Pakistan, and may be ripe for an upward rotation. Mexico appears to working with the U.S. more effectively than other countries today, and while not cheap on a valuation basis, it is at about half the level of U.S. stocks.

This podcast (6:39) argues that it’s fair to expect a volatile series of dips in Mexican stocks over the next year, amidst U.S. elections. A post-election reassertion of U.S.-Mexican commercial ties could make those dips buying opportunities.

