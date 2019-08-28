Insurance Dividend Champion - Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated

With the recent stock decline, the company is now traded at around 1.3 times the book value, or a 14% discount compared to the 10-year P/B average.

Furthermore, the company decided to acquire a Florida-based provider of dental and vision benefits management solutions, to expand its business footprint in the U.S.

Q2 2019 and YTD results were steady, benefiting from higher investment income, strong underwriting margins in both Japan and the U.S., partially offset by a drop in.

Aflac Inc. is one of the members of this exclusive club with a more than 30-year streak of rising dividends.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is one of the members of the exclusive club "Dividend Insurance Champions", i.e. listed insurers who have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years. It also has one of the most recognizable mascots in the industry.

Aflac provides supplemental insurance coverage in Japan and the United States. This insurance is sold to consumers to provide financial protection in the event of illness or injury.

Benefiting from a leading position in Japan and the U.S., the company has succeeded in generating recurring and strong cash-flows over the years which have been distributed to shareholders via dividend increases and share repurchases.

Although premiums have declined in Japan over the last few years, the company has successfully launched initiatives which increased underwriting margins and reinvested a portion of their float in USD-denominated fixed assets which delivered a much higher yield than there JPY-denominated counterpart. According to Trading Economics, US 10 Year debt currently yields 1.53%, which sounds low until you compare it to Japans -0.26%. That's not a typo, you now have to pay Japan for the privilege of investing in its 10-year debt.

In addition, Aflac took a minority stake in a Singapore-based life insurance company, renewed partnerships with Japanese companies like Japan Post and decided to expand its footprint in the U.S. by announcing the acquisition of a Florida-based company Argus LLC. Argus provides dental and vision benefit management solutions.

Furthermore, following the Q2 2019 results, Aflac affirmed 2019 guidance and maintained its current range for share repurchases of $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion in 2019 (a 3.3%-4.3% additional return based on the current $39 billion market capitalization).

This is good; however, investors and analysts expected more. The stock has dropped by almost 14% from its $57 peak, due to analysts' downgrades, concerns on the trade war between USA and China, the potential adverse effects of yield curve changes and concerns on improper sales of Aflac products in Japan.

Currently trading at around 1.3 times the book value, the company is valued slightly below its 10-year P/B average (1.48). Although this safety margin is not sufficient enough for me to purchase additional stocks, I remain long on Aflac, confident in the company's abilities to reinvent itself, focus on profitability over growth, and maximize capital distributions.

Segment Review

In Q2 2019, post-tax income declined by $15 million to $817 million. However, fully diluted income grew by 1.8% to $1.09, benefiting from the accretive effects of share repurchases. The drop in the net earnings was mainly due to $66 million of realized losses (vs. a $3 million gain in Q2 2018), partially offset by higher underwriting margins and increased investment income.

On a year-to-date level, post-tax earnings grew by 12.6% to about $1.75 billion, benefiting from higher investment income (+3.3% to $1.76 billion), and realized gains (a $5 million gain vs. a $131 million loss in the same period one year ago) partially offset by a drop-in premium.

Aflac's largest earnings contributor remained Aflac Japan, which generated $831 million and $1.67 billion of pre-tax earnings respectively in Q2 2019 and 1H 2019.

Aflac Japan: Aflac Japan reported pre-tax earnings of $831 million, a 2% year-over-year decrease. For 1H 2019, Aflac Japan reported pre-tax earnings of around $1.67 billion, or a slight increase of 0.7%.

The quarterly drop in the earnings was largely due to a drop-in premium and a weaker Yen/Dollar exchange rate. This was partially offset by the improved investment gains.

On a year-to-date basis, slight growth in the pre-tax earnings was mainly due to a 0.8% investment income increase to $1.2 billion. Although premiums declined, the underwriting margin remained steady, with an improved benefit ratio at both quarterly and year-to-date level.

The benefit ratio improvement was primarily due to a change in mix. Improvement in the benefit ratio was partially offset by the increase in the expense ratio, driven by lower premiums and higher expenses for advanced technology implementation.

Aflac U.S.: Aflac U.S. reported pre-tax earnings of $338 million in Q2 2019, -0.6% YoY. On a year-to-date level, pre-tax earnings dropped by 2.3% to $661 million.

The drop in pre-tax earnings in Q2 was largely due to the drop-in net investment income, which declined by $2 million or -1.1% YoY. For the first six months of 2019, the drop in the pre-tax earnings was largely due to the increase in the expense ratio while the benefit ratio declined by 80 bps to 49.7%.

The increase in the expense ratio was mainly driven by spending increases reflecting ongoing investment in the U.S. platform, distribution, and customer experience.

Additionally, the company decided to expand its footprint in the dental and vision segments, by acquiring Argus LLC, a Florida-based company for $75 million (+$21 million paid over three years based on achieving certain performance targets).

Licensed by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, the firm provides premier dental and vision benefits management solutions to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Program carriers and commercial accounts, as well as offering both group and individual network dental and vision insurance plans to employers and individuals in association with National Guardian Life.

While the impact of the Argus' acquisition on earnings growth will not really be seen until 2020, it is consistent with Aflac's approach to M&A. They typically seek small but profitable firms with potential access to all markets that the insurer wants to serve.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

With more than 30 years of consecutive increases in its dividend, Aflac is a shareholder-friendly company.

In 2018, including dividends and share repurchases, the company returned $2.1 billion (62%) of its $3.4 billion in pre-tax return to shareholders.

In Q2 2019, the company declared a dividend of $0.27 per share (2.1% yield), in line with the previous dividend. Additionally, the insurer repurchased $357 million, or 6.9 million of its common shares (0.9% of outstanding). During the first six months of 2019, the company repurchased 17.2 million shares of its common stock for $847 million as part of its share repurchase program. This represents 2.3% of outstanding shares.

Furthermore, the company has maintained its current range for share repurchases of $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion in 2019. Indicating more money is likely to be returned to shareholders via buybacks than via the dividend.

Debt Position

During the second quarter of 2019, AFL's debt increased by around $300 million, following the issuance of ¥30 billion perpetual subordinated bonds in April 2019. These bonds bear interest at a fixed rate of .963% per annum (<1%) until April 2024, then float at the six-month Euro Yen LIBOR plus a spread. I would point out, borrowing money at .963% and investing it in 10 year Treasuries at 1.56% produces a nice and very low risk spread as long as the Yen doesn't rise significantly compared to the dollar.

Book Value & Valuation

Over the last ten years, AFL's book value per share has grown 246%, a 14.8% CAGR. In the insurance industry, price gains tend to follow tangible book value per share gains.

So, the shareholders return tends to be dividend paid plus the book value change, (= 2.1% annual dividend yield + 14.8% CAGR).

In Q2 2019, book value per share grew to $38.14, a 23.3% YoY increase. With a current stock price of more than $49, the P/B is now about 1.29, 14% lower than its 10-year average.

Takeaways

One strategy for a well-run, shareholder-friendly firm like Aflac is to buy whenever price to tangible book value drops significantly below the average. Although the company is trading below its 10-year average, I have decided not to increase my position at the current price. Fundamentals are good and I like the company's decision to expand its footprint in U.S. dental and vision markets; however, I'd like a bit more than a 14% discount to book in order to up my allocation.

