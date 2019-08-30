Protech Home Medical: Turnaround Story Is Playing Out

Share price is once again lower after increasing >100% due to a one-time incident that has since been resolved leading to a compelling entry point for value investors.

The company enacted a turnaround plan in early 2018 led by a new management team which largely came to fruition as we speculated in our previous article.

Investment Thesis

Protech Home Medical (OTCPK:PHMZF or PTQ) has been on a turnaround path as contemplated in our previous article in February 2018. The share price went up more than 100% since then before giving up some of the gains due to a one-time issue related to a cyberscam whereby funds were erroneously wired to a fraudulent account. This issue has since been resolved and the company is awaiting the imminent return of these funds however we believe that the market has not yet reflected this in the company's share price. This one-time issue has created a very attractive entry point for value investors to jump in and enjoy the potential upside as the company looks to take advantage of favorable industry trends in conjunction with inorganic initiatives.

Source: Yahoo Finance and author's comments

Company Overview

PTQ is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana and is engaged in the sale and rental of in-home health monitoring equipment, supplies and services to patients in the United States. The company's products and services include: durable medical equipment, respiratory equipment, non-invasive ventilation equipment, oxygen concentrators, vehicle lifts and power mobility equipment (among others).

The company has historically grown through acquisition of various businesses operating in the fragmented home monitoring segment with the goal of consolidating market share in multiple regions and integrating the cost structure to drive margin expansion. The company has operations across 26 locations in thirteen US states and services more than 75,000 unique patients annually.

Recent Developments Since Previous Article

Name Change

The company changed its name from Patient Home Monitoring to Protech Home Medical. This was a smart move as there was stigma attached to the previous name as a stock which had fallen out of favor due to actions taken by the previous management team. The new name gave the company a fresh start and reflects the direction change led by a new management team which was already in place at the time of our last article

Reverse Stock Split

The company undertook a 5:1 reverse stock split in early 2019 to reduce the number of shares outstanding. This was again a prudent move that allows the company to get out of penny stock territory (somewhat). At one point share price was as high as CAD $1.10.

Acquisitions

Closed two tuck-in acquisitions of Coastal Med Tech and Riverside Medical at attractive multiples of 0.9x and 3.6x TTM EBITDA. These acquisitions will add ~$5.5M in revenue and $1.25M in EBITDA. The M&A activity has been a bit underwhelming considering this company has been built upon the idea of consolidating smaller mom/pop shops however this is also a good sign that management is scrutinizing potential deals which is not something that the previous management team focused on leading to the troubles the company ran into in 2016-17. The deal activity has also been impacted by the one-time issue (discussed below). Overall, the company claims to have a very healthy M&A pipeline as the home healthcare/DME market is very fragmented and smaller shops are under competitive/regulatory pressure and we expect deal activity to resume later in this year.

IR Advisor

The company hired an IR advisory firm (Oak Hill) which should be beneficial on the capital markets front.

Cyberscam Breach (one-time issue)

The company was subject to an email cyberscam in May 2019 whereby funds intended to pay off the company's debentures were instead wired to fraudsters in Hong Kong. This led to a loss of $9.2M and was a massive blow to the company's turnaround plan however the management team acted expeditiously by first lending the company their own funds to sustain operations and then navigating through the investigative and legal process to track down the fraudsters and obtain default judgement against their bank account containing $8.6M. These funds are expected to be returned to the company over the next few weeks. As mentioned earlier, the markets have not taken into account the resolution of this issue as the share price prior to this incident was $1.10; falling more than 30% since. The loss of management focus in dealing with this issue also had negative impacts on the M&A front and the overall performance of the company which should be back to normal going forward.

Sources: Company news release May 6, 2019; Company news release Aug 16, 2019

Update on Key Issues Discussed in our Previous Article

Revenue Growth and Margins

As discussed in our previous article, the key reason PTQ's stock price declined by ~75% between Jun-17 and Feb-18 was the decline in revenue and margins (see delta between FY16 and FY17 in chart below). This was mainly due to the previous management's decision to take on too much M&A without much focus on integration activities. The company was essentially operating with a combination of disparate businesses that weren't realizing operational efficiencies as is expected from a consolidation play. The company has since enacted its turnaround plan and the growth in revenue since FY17 is quite impressive. It must be noted that vast majority of this growth is organic which means that when the company does resume its M&A activity, we can expect these results to be torqued even further. Even more impressive is the margin expansion which is now close to 19% (see LTM Jun-19 margin below). Finally, a key metric to note is the increase in resupply orders (recurring revenue) that have grown by more than 30% over the last two fiscal years (Source: refer to company's MD&A release for F17, F18 and Q3F19 on SEDAR).

Going forward, I expect organic growth to be above industry average (8%+) which can be further supplemented via M&A. Margins should stay fairly consistent to current levels at the 17% - 20% range (may fluctuate due to integration expenses).

Source: PTQ financial disclosures (figures in millions)

Bad Debt

This was another area we flagged as a key driver of historical stock price deterioration. The new management had claimed in early 2018 that a plan was in place to get these costs under control by tightening up collection activities. The chart below clearly illustrates that this plan has been well executed. Note that this industry is prone to higher than average bad debt expenses and PTQ is now in-line with industry average.

Source: PTQ financial disclosures (figures in millions)

Balance Sheet and Funding

At the time of the last article, the company had ~$3M in cash and $8.6M of debentures that were payable in early 2019. The company has since turned its operations around and become cash flow positive. Additionally, PTQ was able to re-finance their debt (paid off old debentures and raised new ones). After the company recovers the cash related to the one-time cyberscam event and pays the shareholder loans that were issued to sustain operations during the funding shortfall arising from the cyberscam, PTQ should have ~$10M of cash on its books. The company should comfortably be able to pursue M&A activity with these funds and further streamline operations.

(side note: the fact that the CEO made a loan to the company right after the cyberscam incident shows management's confidence in the business).

Valuation

The market has not fully credited PTQ for its imminent recovery of funds from the cyberscam incident and today's share price presents a compelling opportunity for investors to create an entry point.

The peer group for PTQ is trading at ~14x 2019E EBITDA on average. My (conservative) estimates for FY19 EBITDA is $16M and I will use a discount on the average multiple given the higher risk profile of the company; we will use 10x. This yields a target price of ~$1.83 per share (~150% upside from current price). Note that share price was ~$1.10 right before the cyberscam incident and there have been no material fundamental changes since then.

Source: CapitalIQ

Source: Company financial disclosures; author's estimates

Catalysts

Continued organic growth

Return of funds from cyberscam incident

Resumption of M&A activity as a result of these funds

Risks

Reimbursement cuts (this could also act as a catalyst however as it improves consolidation outlook of the fragmented market)

Re-occurrence of collection issues

High equipment refresh costs (i.e. cost to generate recurring revenue)

High integration costs related to acquired companies and general execution risk tied to M&A

Conclusion

The new management team has proven its capabilities over the past 1.5 years and there is no reason to believe that the turnaround story won't continue. The recent sell-off was mainly related to a one-time issue that has since been resolved; value investors should consider taking advantage of the mismatch between stock price and fundamentals.

Please note that this investment should be classified as a "higher than normal" risk opportunity and is more suitable for investors with a sufficiently long time horizon.

