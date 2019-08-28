Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low

Comerica remains rate-sensitive while loan growth is off to a good start as strong pipelines are getting filled.

Image credit: Getty Images.

In 2019, the US Fed cut interest rates for the first time in a decade. Adding more easing is expected. The US Fed is expected to lower rates while the banks increased their rate paid on deposits as the Fed Funds rate hiked.

This past tightening cycle saw the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits for US banks increased 74 bps vs. the 225 bps increase in the Fed Funds rate (for a cumulative beta of 33%). Economists noted that this is lower than expected at the start of the cycle, although this cycle lasted shorter than anticipated.

Analyzing the net interest income at risk in a declining interest rate scenario, 10 financial institutions exhibited an increase from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year. Around 14 showed declines.

In the second quarter, State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) saw the largest reductions from the adverse impact of lower rates relative to prior quarter, while SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), Comerica (NYSE: CMA), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) and Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) experienced the greatest increases.

How Sensitive?

Comerica Bank Inc. (NYSE: CMA) remains to be an asset-sensitive bank with 91% of its loans concentrated on floating rates (70% for 30-day LIBOR, 6% for 60-day LIBOR and 15% Prime). A $60 million increase in net interest income will result as interest rates prop up by 100 basis points (bps). The bank has no immediate need to accumulate more hedges at the moment. It expects higher chances of interest rates being flat from here. CMA also does not see a greater probability of interest rates going down.

Previously, CMA has layered hedges through interest rate swaps to cut down the impact when interest rates fall, while maintaining a constant margin as interest rates move toward its usual cycle. As of the second quarter of 2019, CMA has $2.9 billion of hedges with a 2.23% average fixed-rate and 3.3-year average term.

According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), the bank saw its notional balances of cash flow hedges fall from $9.9 billion in 2004 to $1.7 billion in 2008 during the years before the Global Financial Crisis. CMA has not added any swaps since the crisis. The bank now has the largest proportion of floating rate loans in its portfolio among industry peers. It's one of a few banks that has not begun adding hedges.

GS believes that adding notional swaps equivalent to CMA’s one-year repricing gap would wipe out nearly 90% its net interest income sensitivity.

Interest Rate Swaps: A Solution?

Adding interest rate swaps at these levels will create a limited impact on the bank’s net interest income and leaves them exposed if interest rates will increase (given the flatness of the forward curve). Further, CMA would consider derivatives to hedge the downside over time. But it has not been using loan floors in its commercial underwriting process considering the competitive environment.

The bank’s overall interest rate risk management strategy is summarized as follows:

It's not operating under the assumption that interest rates are going down in the near term,

It believes that it can put into place a complete hedging program when it feels the need, and

It needs to balance the risk that interest rates continue to go higher, which would be tough if it hedges all the upside.

Net Interest Income Pressures

In the second quarter of 2019, economic benefits derived from the increase in average loans was more than offset by the hikes in deposit costs and larger funding to support loan growth which led to a 0.5% (or $3 million) decline in net interest income. The net effect from interest rates was an $8 million decline, reflecting lower LIBOR on loan yields (-$4 million) while deposit costs climb (-$7million).

This is modestly offset by higher securities yields (+$3 million). Net interest income also took advantage of higher average loan balances (+$16 million). Average earning assets were up 2.0% and Fed deposits were lower (-6.2%).

Net interest margin fell by 12 bps to 3.67% due to higher securities yields which were more than offset by higher wholesale funding costs.

Meanwhile, CMA saw a decrease in average deposits due to large corporate and retail exposures. This was offset by growth in middle-market and wealth management as the bank continues to manage its pricing.

Outlook: Sustained Profitability, Liquidity and Capital

A key variable into CMA's interest-rate sensitivity is the level of deposits. Average deposits are targeted to decrease 2% in 2019, as clients utilize cash in their businesses in tandem with loan growth. Average deposit costs will be stable for the remainder of the year as loan-to-deposit ratio already reached 93.3% in the second quarter.

I believe that this level of deposit outflows is considered normal due to the strong US economy. Around $900 million to $ 1 billion of the deposit outflows in 2018 were concentrated in higher-cost municipal deposits with extremely low liquidity that could not be lent out.

CMA gave a full-year 2019 guidance that net interest income from interest rates will be $150 million. Around $90 million of that value came from the first three Fed rate hikes in 2018 and $60 million from the fourth quarter.

The bank took advantage of the boost in industry loan growth toward the end of 2018. Going forward, CMA expects 2% to 4% loan growth for full-year 2019, with growth to be driven by its core businesses. However, the bank advised that the low end of its guidance was meant to include some of the year-end market jitters over a slowing economy.

I expect the bank might start to lock in part of their interest rate risk soon, following the improvement in their net interest margins over the past two years. It would entail an upfront advantage to the net interest income as swaps roll on, followed by reduced interest rate sensitivity.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.

CMA targets a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10% in 2019. They aim to return surplus capital to shareholders. The bank guided that by any measure, they have significant amounts of surplus capital and their goal is to bring it down over time. Their top priority is the shareholders beyond organic growth. Hence, they plan to raise the dividend further at 25% dividend payout and a 1.2% dividend yield.

I believe that the dividend yield is too low although I’m sure that before they decide on that level of dividend yield, they would need first to review the US Fed rate hike cycle.

M&A Plans

Regarding M&A, I can see that they have a very small list of targeted banks. They are not an acquisitive bank. However, if something really exciting came along they would look at it. The rules are changing and there's currently some uncertainty what will they be able to operate under.

However, CMA noted that once the rules are simplified, they can bring down capital levels and will look at all the alternatives in terms of returning capital to shareholders. At the moment, I think an M&A endeavor remains an unlikely use of capital for the company.

Enduring Recession-Induced Loan Impair­ments

Without further discussing asset quality, I would like to focus attention on CMA’s conservative stance on having a lower rate of loan impair­ment than one might expect, given its overall prominence in the market.

It turns out, though, that CMA’s share of loan impairments is highly countercyclical in the sense that the prevalence of bad loans tends to rise during periods of recession and fall commensurately with improving economic conditions. During the 2002 to 2006 economic expansion, CMA’s share of bad loans de­clined from 3% to 1.6% and then increased to 2.7% during the Great Recession.

*severely adverse impaired loans (dotted).

Source: FDIC Statistics on Depository Institutions.

As the econ­omy improved in 2012 and 2013, the bank’s share of impairments fell once more. Over the past few years, the share has ticked higher but currently lies slightly below the long-term trend level.

Most banks, though, are more consistent in their behavior over time. The Union Bank (OTC: OTCQX:UBNC), for example, has enjoyed an invariably low rate of impaired loans over the entire period of the data and currently has the lowest ob­served risk appetite for all banks. SunTrust (NYSE: STI) and Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) are consistently observed to be above average in their tolerance for risk. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS), meanwhile, have historically been very aggressive at vari­ous points but are now exhibiting a far higher level of risk aversion.

CMA’s share of the peer group has been in slow decline throughout the period. Its share of all loans and leases has trended down from 5.3% to around 3.9% in the most recent period. The share of impaired loans has fallen proportionally.

Stock Valuation

While the banking industry has shifted to M&A activities, CMA appeared to be certain in continuing to invest in organic growth opportunities. It's also leveraging its excess capital while keeping a disciplined stance on credit which is the best way forward for the company. Shares have lost about 8% during the first half (last earnings release) and in that time frame, it underperformed the S&P 500.

I’m neutral on CMA stock. Shares demonstrate growth in average earning assets, lower net interest margin, higher fee income and expenses along with benign asset quality. EPS rose from 7.20 in 2018 to 8.05 in 2019 and Dividend Per Share at 2.74. Return on Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) remains at 1.8% while the NPL ratio is flat at 0.4%.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

My Takeaway

To recap, investors will continue to be fixated on CMA’s asset sensitivity now that market expectations have risen that the US Fed will bring down interest rates this second half of 2019. Returns should improve through higher net interest margins, controlled costs, improving loan growth and positive operating leverage. Peer leading asset betas of the bank should steer large net margin expansion vis-a-vis market expectations, while deposit costs would increase at a faster rate.

The increase in deposit betas could start to slow down with lower interest rates, along with benign asset quality and strong loan growth. Growth in net interest income of CMA may be slower than expected, while loan loss provisions climb off of a low base. Revenue growth should be able to outpace market expectations as loan yields increase.

The bank is prudently delivering on its targets to improve returns and efficiency through efficient cuts in expenses, selective growth options and further improvements in capital returns. Capital payouts should become better from previous historical levels given better earnings performance and greater clarity on the interest rate environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.