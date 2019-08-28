Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick

Certain risks, however, have to be considered prior to investing in Exact Sciences.

The combined company will be targeting two of the most prevalent cancers.

Today, the cancer diagnostics space is rife with opportunity. We have companies racing to develop testing mechanisms to diagnose cancer at early stages. And amongst them, there is one cancer diagnostics company that has managed to stay in the news for all the right reasons, called Exact Sciences (EXAS).

Exact Sciences introduced a paradigm-changing approach to diagnosing colorectal cancer in early stages. Colorectal cancer is considered to be one of the most preventable, yet least prevented cancer. On August 11, 2014, the company announced FDA approval for the first and only FDA-approved stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer. The impact of this approval was so significant that, for the first time in history, CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) also proposed a national coverage determination for the test on the same day. These approvals propelled the company to the limelight and transformed it from clinical to a commercial organization.

Much has changed since August 2014. Despite this, Exact Sciences continues to be an attractive pick for healthcare investors. In its latest earnings call, the company has also raised its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $725 million - $740 million to $800 million - $810 million. In this article, I will be highlighting the key factors that support my recommendation.

Cologuard has been the key bastion of Exact Sciences revenue growth since 2014

In the second quarter, Exact Sciences reported $199.87 million in revenues, a YoY rise of 94.25%. The revenues surpassed the consensus estimate by $17.69 million. All of these revenues were attributable to the sale of Cologuard diagnostic tests. The company completed 415,000 Cologuard tests in the second quarter.

Since its launch in the fourth quarter of 2014, Cologuard has been used to screen around 2.6 million people, globally. The test has succeeded in diagnosing 12,000 patients with early-stage cancer and 84,000 people with pre-cancerous polyps. Cologuard stool DNA test has demonstrated the early-stage cancer sensitivity of 94%. These are remarkable numbers for early-stage cancer diagnostic test.

Exact Sciences currently accounts for a 6% share of the U.S. colorectal cancer screening market, today. Cologuard is the only at-home non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences aims to expand Cologuard's market share in the U.S. colorectal cancer screening market to at least 40%, which translates into $7.0 billion annual revenues, in the coming years.

Cologuard is currently approved by the FDA for colorectal cancer screening of adults aged 50 years or older. Exact Sciences has estimated this colorectal cancer screening opportunity in the U.S., targeting around 87 million average-risk people, to be worth $15.0 billion. In May 2018, American Cancer Society has updated colorectal cancer screening guideline to start screening average-risk people at 45 years of age. The company has submitted an application to the FDA for expanding Cologuard's label for average-risk people at 45 years of age. If approved, Cologuard can target an additional 19 million Americans or market opportunity of $3.0 billion.

Then again, 40% of people in the U.S. are not updated with current screening guidelines. Increasing awareness about the screening guidelines will further expand the market opportunity for Cologuard. Cologuard is increasingly prescribed by 174k healthcare providers, which comprise mostly of primary care practitioners. The company is also witnessing the addition of 900 new healthcare providers ordering Cologuard each week. In the second quarter, around 13,000 physicians ordered Cologuard for the first time.

Merger with Genomic Health will add another successful Oncotype Dx franchise to Exact Sciences' portfolio

On July 29, Exact Sciences announced a merger with Genomic Health (GHDX) for a total consideration of $2.8 billion. The resulting combined company is expected to be a leading global cancer diagnostics player with $1.6 billion in revenue and approximately $1.2 billion in gross profit in 2020. The deal is also expected to generate annual cost synergies close to $25 million in the third full year after deal closure. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Merger with Genomic Health will add Oncotype Dx franchise to Exact Sciences' portfolio. These include a variety of tests, which include tissue-based tests as well as liquid biopsies. These tests play a pivotal role in determining personalized treatment plans for breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer patients. Oncotype Dx tests are backed by robust clinical evidence as well as real-world data.

The tissue-based Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score has been the flagship product of Genomic Health. The test works by examining the activity of 21 genes in a patient's breast tumor tissue to guide individualized treatments based on a patient's biology and disease. On June 3, TAILORx breast cancer trial results were announced at ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) meeting at Chicago. Based on these results, we can conclude that the Oncotype Dx test mainly identifies patients who do not benefit from chemotherapy.

Exact Sciences - Genomic Health combination will be targeting a much larger $20 billion market opportunity

The combined Exact Sciences - Genomic Health company will be targeting colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer patients which together represent about 40% of all solid tumor incidents in the U.S. Oncotype Dx franchise is targeting $2.0 billion worth market opportunity in the U.S. and international breast cancer segments, U.S. prostate cancer segment, as well as other markets. The combined company will thus have an addressable market of $20 billion. Exact Sciences aims to leverage the scale and proven capabilities of both the companies, to capture significant share in the $20 billion markets.

Going beyond the existing portfolio, the combined Exact Sciences - Genomic Health company will also have market-leading technology platforms, clinical capabilities, evidence generation engine, regulatory expertise, and relationships with oncologists. The combined company's R&D budget of around $200 million will be significantly more than industry peers.

In addition to R&D prowess, the combined Exact Sciences - Genomic Health company will have significant commercial scale. The company will have over 1,000 employees in sales, marketing, and reimbursement teams.

Combination with genomic Health will expand Exact Sciences marketing channels. Exact Sciences is currently focused mainly on primary care providers. The company has already added more than 60 people to its gastrointestinal sales team in July. The new Exact Sciences - Genomic Health combination will have a strong oncology sales team.

Exact Sciences will also benefit from Genomic Health's San Francisco Bay area location. This is because Medicare Administrative Contractor in this state participates in molecular diagnostics program.

However, investors should remain aware of certain company-specific risks

In 2019, Exact Sciences has benefited immensely from sales and marketing partnership with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). However, in the second quarter, the company had to pay Pfizer service fee of $19 million, which was $7.0 million higher than previously estimated.

Exact Sciences is also witnessing rapid rise in operating expenses, as it ramps up laboratory capacity and focuses on developing blood-based tests for other cancers. Exact Sciences and Mayo Clinic have collaborated to develop a blood-based test for detecting liver cancer. All this has led to Exact Sciences not becoming a profitable company yet, despite rapidly rising top-line.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had cash worth $1.24 billion and total debt of $826.64 million on its balance sheet. Net operating cash flow was -$62.53 million. High debt and negative operating cash flow can be a concerning factor for investors.

I am also concerned about the high level of insider sale activity for Exact Sciences in the last 12 months. Insiders have sold 1,116,145 shares and purchased 33,285 shares in the last 12 months. Insiders have also sold 72,004 shares and purchased 27,943 shares in the last three months. In case this trading activity stems from some information asymmetry, it may be a worrisome situation for investors.

Exact Sciences is also facing tough competition from Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Grail, Freenome, and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), in the cancer diagnostics space.

Despite these risks, I believe Exact Sciences is a top-notch investment in 2019

Trading at a P/S of 24.92x, Exact Sciences is a pretty expensive pick. However, this valuation accounts for the immense growth potential in the cancer diagnostics market and the solid commercial success of its Cologuard stool DNA test.

In this backdrop, I believe that the Wall Street 12-month consensus target price for the company of $133.44 is a fair representation of the true value of the stock.

In this backdrop, I believe Exact Sciences can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

