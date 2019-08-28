Avoid Wabtec For Now

Although I like much about the company, the current valuation doesn't make much sense to me. The shares are trading at a premium at a time when risks are growing.

In my ongoing attempt to analyze rail suppliers, I thought I'd turn my attention to Westinghouse AirBreak Technologies Inc. (WAB). I've always been a fan of the company's diversified business, and in particular I'm a fan of positive train control. Additionally, this is a particularly exciting time given the acquisition of GE's transportation assets. Such a union has the potential to produce a powerhouse that dominates both locomotives and support systems. Successful investment isn't about excitement, though. It's about buying assets that offer a positive risk reward for investors. My problem here is that the shares are too expensive at a time when risk is highest, so I can't recommend buying the stock at this level. For those who are like me and need to "do something", I can suggest an options strategy that presents what I think is a 'win-win' for investors.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past 5 ½ years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 7.5%, which is impressive in my view. The problem is that cost of sales has grown at an even faster rate (8.2%). In addition, SG&A and engineering have also both grown dramatically (up at a CAGR of 14.3%, and 7.2% respectively). Interest expense grew dramatically over the past five years, up at a CAGR of 31%. This growth in interest expense was a result of total debt growing at a CAGR of 49%, most of which occurred over the past year. Finally, net income has fallen at a rate of ~3.6% over the past five years. So, in sum, I think this is a company that revenue and net income seem to be unmoored. The company grows sales, but net income, the basis for all shareholder compensation, declines in the face of that.

The trend of lower net income in the teeth of higher revenue continued in the first six months of this year to the same period last year. Revenue in the first six months of 2019 was up 76% over the same period a year ago, while net income fell fully 42%.

On the bright side, management seems to have treated shareholders well, with dividends per share growing at a CAGR of ~19%. At the same time, though, shares outstanding have ballooned over the past six months as a result of a series of secondary offerings to GE.

In fairness, the capital structure isn't as bad as it might at first appear, in light of the fact that fully 71% of debt and capital leases are due after 2023. In addition, I think the weighted interest rate of 4.02% on that debt is not excessively high.

Source: Company filings

Source: Company filings, author calculations

The acquisition of GE's transportation assets has been very well covered elsewhere, and those who are interested in the specifics of it should check out the company's documentation on the subject. I think an entity with $8 billion of revenue is possible, but is quite a stretch from current levels, and so my instinct is to "wait and see." I would also remind investors that a: this is by far Wabtec's largest acquisition ever and b: acquisitions have a nasty tendency to destroy shareholder value.

The Stock

It goes without saying that a great business can be a terrible investment if the stock is too expensive. Additionally, a mediocre business can be a great investment if you buy at a very cheap price. The point is that it's necessary to look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business. When we do that with Wabtec, we find a stock that is certainly not cheap, with a PE of about 37 and a price to free cash flow of ~17. In other words, the market is currently quite optimistic about Wabtec's future. In my view, this puts investors on the horns of a dilemma. If the great expectations are realized, the shares may not move much as all the good news is already "baked in." If, on the other hand, the acquisition stumbles, for instance, the shares will fall. Mr. Market doesn't like having his rosy forecasts dashed.

Source: Gurufocus

Source: Gurufocus

The last time the shares traded at this level on a price to free cash basis was in September of 2016. The shares are down from that level, suggesting that, by historical standards at least, this level is not a great time to buy. The historical record for the current PE multiple is even worse, given that the multiple has expanded to near multi year highs.

Options To The Rescue

So, in my view, it makes sense for investors to avoid the name at these levels. The price just doesn't make sense given the economic performance here, and given the risks present in the merger. Rather than sit and wait for shares to drop, though, investors can take some action now. Although I'd not be willing to buy shares at the current price, I would be willing to pay $50 for them. For that reason, I'm going to recommend a short put option strategy.

At the moment, the April 2020 put with a strike of $50 is trading at a bid-ask of $2.05-2.20. In my view, selling these puts presents investors with a 'win-win.' If the shares rally from here, the investor simply pockets the premiums. If the shares drop from here, the investor will be obliged to buy the company at a net price fully 28% below the current level. Although I'm not willing to buy Wabtec at $66, I am willing to buy it at $48.

Conclusion

I like Wabtec as a business, although I'm going to want to see more evidence of a successful acquisition before buying. In any case, I'm certainly not willing to buy at current levels. The company continues to grow sales, but that growth doesn't pass down to the bottom line given that costs have been growing faster. In addition, the market seems to have bid up the shares at a time when the risk from mergers is greatest. In my view, a fair price for these shares is ~$50 per share, and it's possible to generate some income now by being willing to buy at that price. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think investors would do well to avoid this name until price drops to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: as I stated in the article, I'll be selling the puts mentioned here over the coming week.