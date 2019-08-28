Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat

Overview

In our opinion, cloud CRM market is one of the most fragmented markets out there. Due to the cloud concept made popular by Salesforce (CRM) in the early 2000s, the sector has also experienced disruption over the last decades, creating and establishing pockets of opportunities within. There already are a few major players in the greater cloud CRM space within marketing, sales, and customer service segments such as HubSpot (HUBS), Salesforce, and Zendesk (ZEN).

In our thesis, we believe that there are two key reasons why we consider Zendesk an interesting investment opportunity. First, we like that it has an enterprise focus. Second, we feel that Zendesk has secured a strong positioning in its own segment in a fragmented market. We think that both factors have made Zendesk a strong offering. In the end, this gives Zendesk the ability to extract the highest-value clients through having established strong footprints in the niche enterprise market.

Fragmented market

As of today, there are over 58 offerings in the cloud customer service help desk software differentiated by the size of their client sizes. As an over $9 billion company, Zendesk is probably the de-facto leader in the $193 billion cloud customer service enterprise market worldwide. It acquired big-name enterprise clients early on and has done well to maintain its client base. Over the years, Zendesk’s enterprise features in their products have also not only increased the switching costs for their clients but also allowed it to cross-sell within their client base. As indicated by its 10-Q, so far, Zendesk has had around 149,000 paid accounts and a healthy 117% dollar-based net expansion rate.

When we look deeper into the customer service market, there are also various ways to categorize the competitors in each space. Dividing by product offerings, for instance, we can find a self-sustaining niche market leader in each particular live chat, help desk, or self-service platform segment. In another case, we also found that there are some overlaps among cloud software markets. One of the Atlassian’s (TEAM) products, for instance, also serves the help desk market through its service desk software solution which specifically targets IT support teams instead of the customer support team.

Zendesk’s current progress, growth, and risks

As of Q2 2019, Zendesk has beaten the revenue estimations in two consecutive quarters. In Q1, it grew its $181 million revenue 39% YoY, where in Q2, it achieved a $194 million revenue which represents approximately 37% YoY growth. In both quarters, it beats the revenue estimation by around $2 million. That being said, the concern from the market mostly will come from Zendesk’s cautious tone during the Q2 earnings call. Despite it raising its FY 2019 outlook by around 0.6% to $807 million - $811 million, the company indicates that this year’s raise will be typically more conservative than previous years. The underlying issue is mostly related to its more conservative outlook in the international market.

For long-term investors, we believe that the recent 7.6% drop in price per share due to the concerns above actually provided a good entry point. We think the fundamentals remain quite strong. As we have mentioned briefly, we believe that being an enterprise market leader in the cloud software space also translates to being the overall market leader of that industry. In Zendesk’s case, where it charges a client on a per-user basis, being able to acquire one additional enterprise clients which could onboard the entire call center staff will significantly affect its revenue.

The relatively higher switching cost in the enterprise space also makes disruptions into the space difficult by the SME players that have led their own niche segments. This is where fragmentation is Zendesk’s greatest moat. We feel that, in this kind of cloud software market, the benefit for SME players to disrupt vertically into the enterprise is smaller in comparison to the overall benefit from upselling or cross-selling their existing customer base and discovering new niche SME segments.

There are some risks as well, which we think are also inherent in other cloud software players facing a fragmented market situation similar to Zendesk. Due to the fragmented market, Zendesk has enjoyed a lot of options when growing through either organic or non-organic strategies. Zendesk has done both in the past with mixed results. In 2014, for instance, Zendesk decided to launch a beta product internally that tackles a very niche segment in SME helpdesk market. It introduced a product called Inbox, which did not seem to produce the expected result for the company and got discontinued. Around the same time, however, Zendesk also acquired a live chat company which became the backbone of its live support product. Recently, in 2019, Zendesk has made two acquisitions in Smooch and Base. Though we believe these to be strategic acquisitions, we think that there is still a risk related to M&A deals Zendesk has been doing. Throughout the rest of FY 2019, we will also expect Zendesk to incur some integration costs to realize the total value of these acquisitions

Upsides and valuation

In our opinion, Zendesk’s more interesting growth narrative compared to expanding into other areas of CRM is its concept of providing omnichannel customer support ranging from helpdesk, self-service platform, and now to mobile messaging. Combining that with its intention to expand its global footprint means Zendesk will be able to get an exposure to the fast-growing online commerce market particularly in APAC. In APAC alone, there are over 1 billion mobile shoppers with the size predicted to reach over $2.6 trillion by 2020 in terms of online spending. Given no dominant enterprise player in the segment, we think that Zendesk could tap into such opportunity where most of the customer support is done through mobile messaging apps such as WhatsApp, WeChat, or LINE.

On the valuation side, we believe that the next milestone for Zendesk is to reach Atlassian’s numbers. Given the similarity in both companies’ business models and enterprise client base, we think it could be a fair comparison. Atlassian recorded a $1.2 billion of revenue while Zendesk was approximately at $600 million of revenue in FY 2018. Assuming that Zendesk could maintain its current YoY growth rate of 39% as it has done consistently for the last 3 years, there is a likelihood Zendesk will reach Atlassian’s stage in terms of revenue 3 years from now the earliest. Despite our belief that Atlassian has priced in all its strong fundamentals, Zendesk is still quite attractively priced with TTM P/S of 12.64.

Given Zendesk’s more global footprint than Atlassian and its potential exposure to more emerging markets in APAC as we discussed, we are still not sure if all of those have been priced in. As a comparison, Atlassian is trading at TTM P/S of 28.17. From the TTM EV/Sales standpoint, the numbers are also quite similar to P/S for both companies.

Takeaway

As we have stated in our thesis, the fragmented customer service cloud software market has contributed much to Zendesk’s successful run so far. Given the maturity of the market across SMEs, mid-market, and enterprise segments, there is a greater incentive for SME players to sustain growth by optimizing retention than by vertically expanding into the enterprise. This means there has been a lack of bottom-up attempts to disrupt Zendesk’s main enterprise market. Without such pressure, Zendesk has been enjoying the opportunity to take on a more flexible approach in experimenting with its growth strategies as we have discussed previously. Collectively, the strong moat, business fundamentals, and potential difficulty for most mainstream investors to price in all the upsides make Zendesk an interesting long-term buy today.

