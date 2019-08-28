ADT: Not Cheap Enough

Investment Thesis

Famed value investor, Bill Miller, has as his fifth-largest portfolio holding ADT (ADT). This insight, combined with the fact that its shares are trading at close to all-time lows, incited me to look further.

I conclude by finding that, notwithstanding some positive dynamics to attempt to maximize shareholder value, ADT is still too expensive and best avoided, for now.

Q2 2019 Results: Promising, On The Surface

ADT's reported Q2 2019 results pointed to top-line growth of 13% to $1.3 billion compared with the same period a year ago, while its bottom line Adjusted EBITDA improved to $630 million from $610 million last year.

However, these figures do not factor in the bump from its acquisition of Red Hawk last year. Excluding that acquisition, ADT's underlying business had organic growth of 5%.

ADT does not provide detailed information as to its key revenue drives, aside from highlighting that its commercial unit was noticeably strong with 19% year-over-year growth. However, ADT did acquiesce on the earnings call that it would make for tough comparisons next year, in Q2 2020.

Balance Sheet Remains Constrictive

As a value investor, given the correct valuation, I would be willing to consider a highly leveraged company. In fact, this is often the type of company I pursue.

ADT's adjusted EBITDA leverage of 4.1x remains middle of the road. Looking back, when I first come across Bill Miller's thesis on ADT, he argued that the market was misunderstanding the pace of debt paydown by ADT - which is arguably correct.

However, the issue for me is that, despite ADT's adjusted EBITDA figures being strong, its conversion to free cash flow remains unimpressive.

In more detail, looking ahead for full-year 2019, despite guiding for adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 billion, its full-year 2019 free cash flow is looking at less than 25% of this that figure, at just $580 million.

Consequently, given ADT's close to $10 billion of net debt, it would take an inordinate amount of time before ADT could substantially improve its shareholders' returns.

Capital Allocation Priorities

ADT has a shareholder repurchase program. In theory, this sounds great, particularly given that its share continues to fall in value.

However, ADT has proven to have been poor capital allocators, having burnt through $150 million through the first six months of the year, buying back shares at an average price of $6.25 compared with the current trading price of $4.60 (roughly 26% cheaper now).

To be fair to ADT's management, they have little control over ADT's share price vacillations. However, when a company has an enterprise value of nearly $15 billion, $150 million worth of repurchases amounts to less than 1% movement, which is hardly significant.

Moreover, to put this number in context, consider that ADT's purchase of Red Hawk last year was more than double that figure.

Valuation - Insufficient Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

On the face of it, it is perhaps understandable why shareholders believe that ADT is undervalued. Given that it trades for less than 1x revenue, its cash flows appear to be particularly cheaply valued at less than 2x.

However, as discussed above, ADT's cash flows from operations to free cash flow conversions is weak, given the number of 'below the line' cash drags, including 'dealer generated customer' and 'subscriber system assets' which use up close to 65% of ADT's cash flows from operations.

Finally, ADT also has one further use of cash, capex itself, which uses up a further 10% of its cash flows from operations.

The Bottom Line

ADT has many moving parts and discloses numerous financial metrics, which in this instance confound the underlying dynamic of the company rather than offering a clear vision of its progress.

Given ADT's continual share price sell-off, it will reach a point where its risk-reward balance becomes attractive once again. However, I contend we have not yet reached this valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.