DCF Shows ISRG's Valuation Is Exactly Where It Needs To Be

Intuitive surgical's latest quarterly report was published last month, celebrating the surpassing of 1,000,000+ procedures performed using their DaVinci devices. While earnings were impressive and beat expectations, the trade war and concerns of an upcoming recession have kept the stock flat. ISRG's stock price is less than what it was a year ago.

My urge to initiate a position in the stock had me value it first. I am going to share with you my ISRG valuation estimates, based on its cash flow.

The DCF Valuation

As with every estimation, we have to make some assumptions. We need the risk-free rate of return, as well as a potential market premium. Every investor should know that in practice, there is not an absolute risk-free return. Even the safest assets hold a minimum risk. Thus, the interest rate on a three-month U.S. Treasury bill is often used as the risk-free rate for U.S.-based investors.

The latest three-month bill rate is 1.96% as of 23rd of August. We will use that as the risk-free rate of return. As for the stock's market premium, I suggest that we use 5,5%. Between 1926 and 2014, the S&P 500 accomplished a 10.5% compounding annual rate of return, while the 30-day Treasury bill compounded at 5.1%. This indicates a market risk premium of 5.4%, based on these parameters. Based on that, I suppose 5.5% is an entirely fair estimate. Finally, we need the stock's beta, which is 1.27.

Using the CAPM formula, r a = r rf + B a (r m -r rf ) we reach a cost of equity of 0,064639. As for the MV of Equity and Firm Value, I am using (ISRG)'s market cap of $55800 in millions. (This is the market cap at the time of writing. A few % up or down may have occurred before the article's publication).

The good news is that ISRG has 0 debt, and therefore we don't need to worry about it. According to our data, we have a WACC of 0.06439. In other words, the cost of capital is around 6.4%. ISRG's cash initial cash flow is set to $1010 to reflect the company's TTM free cash flow. Source: Morningstar

I then used the company's historical operating cash-flow to estimate a fair growth rate. Screenshot: Morningstar

According to my calculation, the average operating cash flow rate of the past five years is 15.5%.

Now that we have all the data we need, it's time to apply it and calculate the firm's Present Value. The 15.5% cash flow growth average will be used to assume that we company maintains a 15.5% cash flow growth for the next five years too. I believe this growth rate to be realistic, because:

ISRG's growth remains robust and shows no signs of slowing down

Even if the growth declines, profitability should increase as the company becomes more mature and cuts down costs, therefore improving FCF

In any case, an additional 3% annual growth long-term growth rate is used, which is fairly realistic, as a long term growth rate of the economy. Also, the last PV for the year 2025, includes the Terminal Value, which reflects the 3% long term growth.

Finally, the Firm Value is the sum of all PVs. Note that since the company has 0 debt, this is also the Equity Value. The company has 113 million shares outstanding, which estimates an intrinsic value per share of $493.

As of writing this article, ISRG's share price is ~$491. I believe that the company's current share price is in-line with our calculations, and the stock is reasonably valued.

Conclusion

ISRG's growth has been phenomenal. Minimal robotic surgery is the future of healthcare, and the company is well-positioned to acquire a significant market share. Realistically Intuitive is currently monopolizing the robotic surgery sector since no other company has made such significant progress, with proven results and tangible sales.

Management knows the DaVinci's full potential is far from its current state. Europe and Asia are still substantial growth opportunities for the company. Source: Presentation

For example, although the actual numbers are not disclosed, the company has made a graph available showing Japan's growth rate in terms of DaVinci procedures. It looks impressive, and I believe that ISRG's growth story should continue at our calculated rate. Source: Presentation

Overall I think that the stock is a fantastic play in the minimal robotic surgery sector, and I am planning to initiate a position in a few months.

The calculations are done by me, and their accuracy is questionable. These estimates do not represent financial advice. They are meant for personal usage. Investors should do their due diligence before deciding on buying/selling the stock.

