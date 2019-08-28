GenMark's Share Price Isn't Reflecting The Improvements In The Business

With no new panels for at least a year, sales execution is the next major challenge, as management needs to grow usage of its respiratory and BCID panels.

Growing the testing menu is important, and the GI panel will be next, but it will likely take 12-18 months before the next launch.

GenMark delivered its third straight beat on the revenue line, and this time it also achieved a significant beat (760bp) on the gross margin line as manufacturing efficiency efforts accelerate.

GenMark (GNMK) is a relatively late entrant into a very competitive market, but the company’s ePlex multiplex molecular diagnostics system nevertheless addresses real issues for hospitals and small reference labs, and the overall market is still under-penetrated when it comes to multiplex systems. Management needs to make sure that the company continues to roll out new panels and expand the available test menu at a good pace, but the share price doesn’t seem to give much credit for the improvements in the business relative to a year ago.

Between cash flow and forward revenue, I believe GenMark shares should trade closer to $9 - $10 than $6. An ATM facility should get the company through to positive free cash flow, but it does remain to be seen how system placements will develop over the next 6 to 12 months. Although GenMark remains a riskier than average call, I believe the share price doesn’t reflect the full value of the business.

A Third Beat-And-Raise Gets No Love

Although GenMark shares did pop after reporting second quarter earnings, it didn’t really break a three-month slide in the share price, and the stock price has fallen by about 20% over the past year despite three consecutive quarterly beats and better than expected progress on margins.

Revenue rose 23% in the second quarter, beating expectations by about 3% as ePlex-related revenue jumped 70% and now makes up close to two-thirds of overall revenue. Consumables revenue, as measured as an annual annuity, rose 7% year-over-year. Annualized consumable revenue did fall 33% on a quarterly basis, though, as the seasonal benefit of flu-related revenue rolled off.

Gross margin jumped six points from the year-ago level, and product gross margin likewise improved more than eight points on a sequential basis. GenMark management’s efforts to reduce scrap and improve manufacturing yields are definitely paying off, and improving volume is likewise helping fixed cost absorption. With still more work to do on direct labor and material costs, management reiterated their target of 60%-plus gross margins over the next two or three years as volumes ramp and yields/efficiency improve.

Despite the improvement in gross margin, GenMark is still loss-making, with an $11 million EBITDA deficit this quarter. I don’t expect positive operating income until some time in 2021, but there is a chance quarterly EBITDA could turn positive before the end of 2020. In the meantime, I expect R&D spending of around $7M/quarter (on average, with some variability from quarter to quarter) as the company continues to balance the needs of further panel development/menu expansion with the limitations of its cash liquidity and R&D staffing.

New Panels Driving New Placements

I’ve talked about this several times over the years in the context of other diagnostics companies (like Cepheid, now owned by Danaher (DHR), and Luminex (LMNX), among others) – testing menus are important drivers in diagnostics; the more that a diagnostics lab can do with your system, the more appealing it is for institutions with limited capital budgets and limited floorspace.

GenMark got full FDA approval for its three blood culture panels earlier this year, and it is already having an impact on the business. System placements accelerated from 39 in the year-ago and quarter-ago quarters to 45 in the second quarter, bringing the total to 438, and management said that the new BCID panels drove the bulk of the new placements. By the end of this year management expects around one-quarter of its installed base to be running both its BCID and its respiratory panels.

Putting my bear goggles on, I can see a possible negative spin here – if the bulk of the new placements were driven by the availability of the new BCID panels, does that mean that customer interest for GenMark’s respiratory panel has more or less topped out? That’s a risk, but I do think it has to be considered in the context of the company’s still-limited sales infrastructure and the fact that multiplex testing is still an “emerging” market where many potential customers still haven’t adopted the technology.

To be sure, bioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY) has done a good job of placing its FilmArray systems, with over 9,000 global placements (the company hasn’t yet reported Q2 results), but I don’t believe bioMerieux has locked GenMark out of the market – particularly when you consider that there are over 6,000 hospitals in the U.S. alone, and thousands of independent labs as well.

I believe it is crucial for GenMark to continue developing new panels at a good pace. Panels for GI infections are the next priority, but it is likely going to take 12-18 months before the next commercial launch (after which I expect CNS infections to be the next priority). This process may accelerate as the company grows, but right now the company’s size and financial resources are a limiting factor for new panel development.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that both the respiratory and BCID businesses can support a larger business. While the respiratory infection testing market hasn’t quite lived up to expectations (thinking back to Luminex’s projections from many years ago), it is still a market that could support several hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, and BCID panels could likewise be a $400 million to $500 million market.

The Outlook

Earlier progress on gross margin improvement is leading me to pull some of my modeling assumptions forward, and that’s good for valuation. I’d certainly like to see further, bigger, beats on the system placement numbers, as well as in the consumables annuity, but I do believe GenMark deserves credit for what has already been a pretty solid launch of the ePlex after many setbacks and stumbles.

I believe GenMark can generate long-term annualized revenue growth of over 20%, leading to around $500 million in revenue in 2028. I expect the company to be free cash flow positive in 2021, reach double-digit FCF margins in 2023, and generate attractive (20%+ free cash flow margins) around the middle of the next decade.

Discounted cash flow and forward revenue valuation approaches give me similar fair values around $9.50. For the latter, I’m using a 5.5x forward multiple that is actually lower than what the market would normally pay for a similar level of revenue growth from a small-cap med-tech. If and when GenMark racks up more beat-and-raise quarters, there could be further upside as investors regain confidence in the name and the revenue potential for multiplex testing.

The Bottom Line

GenMark’s spotty execution in the past has no doubt scared off and/or alienated some investors, and there are likewise almost certainly some investors who’ve been disappointed by the growth of multiplex testing in diagnostics and the overall challenges faced by small diagnostics companies trying to carve out their place in the market. Improved execution should be helping the investment case for GenMark, though, and while this is still a high-risk investment prospect, I believe this name is worth a look today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.