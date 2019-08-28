Opera: Finally Getting The Rally It Deserves

No longer weighed down by a difficult compare from technology licensing in the year-ago period, Opera's revenue growth has accelerated sharply. Success in microlending has also contributed to acceleration.

At the beginning of this year, it was all doom and gloom for Opera Limited (OPRA), a recent IPO and little-known internet company based in Norway that is the developer behind an eponymous web browser. Opera has seemed to find its footing operationally, driving tremendous advertising growth as well as attracting a slew of new active users for its platform. Since the start of the year, shares of Opera have more than doubled, and are on track to cross the $14 mark that Opera briefly notched immediately post-IPO.

Data by YCharts

I believe Opera is in the midst of a long rally that will take it far beyond its previous highs. In my view, the Opera bullish thesis rests on the following drivers:

Robust growth in both revenues and users. Opera has seen accelerating revenue growth since the start of the year, driven both by the fading of a difficult year-ago comp (thanks to revenues from lumpy technology licensing activity last year) as well as bona fide improvement in advertising. In addition, Opera's user base has continued to climb at an impressive pace, thanks in no small part to the popularity of Opera News. The fact that Opera is such a small browser means it's heavily underpenetrated, and doesn't face the same saturation that a company like Google (GOOG) might.

Opera has seen accelerating revenue growth since the start of the year, driven both by the fading of a difficult year-ago comp (thanks to revenues from lumpy technology licensing activity last year) as well as bona fide improvement in advertising. In addition, Opera's user base has continued to climb at an impressive pace, thanks in no small part to the popularity of Opera News. The fact that Opera is such a small browser means it's heavily underpenetrated, and doesn't face the same saturation that a company like Google (GOOG) might. Growth in underserved markets. Building on the growth piece, Opera isn't necessarily trying to compete where incumbent browsers already have a lock on the market. Starting last quarter, Opera has focused more heavily on Africa and developing countries in Asia, where internet access is still nascent and Opera still has a chance to become a leading browser.

Building on the growth piece, Opera isn't necessarily trying to compete where incumbent browsers already have a lock on the market. Starting last quarter, Opera has focused more heavily on Africa and developing countries in Asia, where internet access is still nascent and Opera still has a chance to become a leading browser. Microlending success. In addition to strong MAU growth, Opera has also launched a new fintech business that it dubs as "microlending," which has now been around for two quarters. Branded as "Okash," microlending continue sto provide a robust source of revenue growth. On top of growth, Opera's microlending efforts provide a positive contribution margin, even after netting out credit losses.

In addition to strong MAU growth, Opera has also launched a new fintech business that it dubs as "microlending," which has now been around for two quarters. Branded as "Okash," microlending continue sto provide a robust source of revenue growth. On top of growth, Opera's microlending efforts provide a positive contribution margin, even after netting out credit losses. Margins prove that the business is profitable at scale. Unlike most hyper-growth companies, Opera is already GAAP net income-positive. Though Opera has sacrificed some of its operating margins this year in favor of chasing growth via marketing spend, the company's rich gross margins validate the company's business model and point to strong profits and cash flow in the future.

In spite of all the bullish growth vectors underneath it, Opera is still trading at a fairly modest valuation. At its present share prices around $13, Opera trades at a market cap of $1.44 billion. After we net off the company's $134.1 million of cash, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.31 billion. Here's how that stacks up against the company's latest full-year guidance, which represents a huge raise from last quarter due to an uptick in Okash run rates:

Figure 1. Opera guidance update Source: Opera 2Q19 earnings release

Versus the midpoint of Opera's $270-$290 million revenue range (+57-68% y/y), the stock is currently trading at a modest 4.7x EV/FY19 revenues. Even though fintech revenues are currently about ~20% of the business and are theoretically less valuable because it drives less contribution margin than core advertising, Opera still trades at quite a low valuation in light of its breathtaking growth rates.

In my view, the Opera rally still has plenty of steam left. Buy this company on the upswing and continue to ride it higher.

Q2 download: growth in diversified areas of the business

Now let's dive deeper into Opera's second-quarter results:

Figure 2. Opera 2Q19 results Source: Opera 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 55% y/y to $61.7 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $55.6 million (+40% y/y, in-line with last quarter's growth rates) by a wide mile. And despite the focus on Okash growth, Opera's core browser and advertising business continues to do well.

The company's advertising growth rates have accelerated quarter-over-quarter, with Q2 search and ad revenues combined growing at 12% y/y to $37.6 million, still representing well over 60% of the business. Part of this growth came due to MAU expansion. Core PC MAUs grew 14% y/y, thanks in part to new high-performance browser called Opera GX that's targeted to gamers. In addition, Opera News continued to see stunning growth rates, this quarter rising 61% y/y in MAUs to 163 million.

And though it didn't impact this quarter's results, Opera continues to expect robust growth in ad revenues thanks to a new ad platform called Opera Ads that the company launched in August. Per COO Lin Song's prepared remarks (emphasis added) on the Q2 earnings call:

More important, we took a significant step forward last week with announcing of the launch of Opera Ads. Based on user intent and contextual relevance, Opera Ads offer them intelligent advertising solutions to digital agencies, advertisers and brands to connect and engage with the Opera audiences. Opera Ads is now available in both traditional and programmatic buying models and provides advertisers with the opportunity to act as a large base of users and get traffic where they would not be able to get elsewhere. We have had pilot programs on Opera Ads already with several of our key partners. We are able to see significant growth potential. We think the combination of Opera Ads, the expansion of Opera Browser and Opera News and the very favorable underlying macro trends will improve our overall monetization and at the same time while we continue to grow our users. As a result, we expect that our year-over-year advertising growth rates will accelerate during rest part of this year."

The key takeaways here: Opera's flagship browsers are still growing despite its minuscule size in comparison to giants like Google, and more focused advertising efforts are expected to drive acceleration in the back half of FY19.

But of course, a large portion of the company's growth this quarter came from Okash and microlending, a business that didn't even exist last year. Opera notes that, in addition to growing its footprint in Kenya (the original country in which Okash launched), the company has also expanded its footprint to India. The company underwrote 1.8 million microloans in Q2, up from 766k in Q1. In addition to Okash, Opera has also experimented with a mobile payments app in Opay, which processes $7 million of transactions daily in Nigeria. COO Song noted that Opay as well as food delivery service Oride has become "a local phenomenon" in Nigeria.

And despite being a relatively new business, microlending still produces positive contribution margins. As can be seen in the business unit breakdown below, even after netting off the fintech segment's operating expenses and $5.4 million of credit losses, Opera generated a $4.1 million positive contribution (a 35% margin) on this nascent business.

Figure 3. Opera contribution margin by business line Source: Opera 2Q19 earnings release

Overall, Opera's continued expansion into India and Nigeria ate into the company's marketing budget and operating margins, but the company still produced $5.9 million of positive pro forma net income this quarter, representing a 9.5% pro forma net margin (versus 27.1% in the year-ago quarter). In spite of this growth-driven margin compression, Opera's GAAP EPS of $0.03 still quashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.02.

Key takeaways

Opera is a great technology play if you want to capture non-traditional emerging markets growth. The company is thriving due to low penetration and high adoption rates in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, India, and to a lesser extent Indonesia - and the company has its sights set across many more countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. The backbone of its browser product is compelling and has attracted a user base in the hundreds of millions, and its recent efforts in microlending have shown both explosive growth while maintaining positive margin dollars.

In other words, there's plenty of justification for Opera's rally - which has taken the stock up more than 2x year-to-date - to keep going higher. Trading at under 5x forward revenues, investors are still discounting the company's powerful >50% y/y revenue growth rates, which may even accelerate in the back half of the year if Opera Ads takes off as the company expects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.