Why The Market May Be Undervaluing AMD's Potential

Since Lisa Su has taken over as the CEO of AMD (AMD) in October of 2014, a comprehensive strategy of improving AMD's product offering and hardware to compete with Intel (INTC) has been implemented. This has been very successful, resulting in a 12.86% compound annual growth rate in gross revenues since 2015. Investors are clearly convinced with Lisa Su's plans to deliver further success as demonstrated by the share price beginning the year of 2019 at $19 per share and rising to a current price of $30.45 per share, outperforming the NASDAQ index for the same period.

AMD has further potential to deliver on the long-term strategy implemented to gain market share from the incumbent Intel and competitor Nvidia (NVDA), improving its earnings as well as producing capital gains for equity investors. Forecasting that AMD will increase market share by the end of 2020, the current share price of just below $31 is undervalued.

This article will explore their offerings and potential for success within 2 key markets: Data center and desktop computing and video games consoles.

Data center and desktop market

For context, it is important to understand Intel's dominance in the server CPU industry. Intel has often maintained 90% market over the 5 years with AMD's market share being as low as 1%. Recently, according to Mercury Research, AMD's market share is 3.2%. The server industry demonstrates deep inertia with regards to changing CPUs. Sever computers such as the ones used by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) require constant maintenance and they must be sure the new processor system they use is worth the long-term investment and will be easily maintained. This means that new processor integration requires an extended period of development which must take into consideration many different factors like the operating system used, software optimisations on a micro level, and OEM relationships which contribute to establishing an optimal hardware ecosystem.

Now, earlier this month, the latest 7nm processors have been released by AMD for the first time and give AMD a clear quality lead in product offering compared to Intel. Intel's most advanced processor currently utilises 14nm cores for comparison and even in June 2020, the next processor they are promising to release is going to use 10nm cores (Dell (DELL) has called this new product 10th Gen Ice Lake CPU). AMD's new 7nm CPUs (Ryzen 3000 series for desktops and EPYC Rome for Server computers) promise to be the best-performing CPUs for the next 1.5 years at least due to smaller, more densely packed transistors because of the smaller core size, which means better power efficiency and more cache packed into a smaller area. And this means higher performance overall as well as lower overall running costs (very important for server hardware; Zen 2 architecture allows 15% more instructions per cycle compared to Zen 1). Finally, these new processors use PCIe 4.0 interface which means these chipsets can be combined with other modern and fast performing components such as top quality GPUs. PCIe 4.0 support is not expected to be supported by Intel products until Q2 of 2020.

These advantages are demonstrated by AMD outperforming Intel's XEON processor (their equivalent product offering) by 97% in cloud computing applications. Furthermore, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has reported a Total Cost of Operation reduction of 25% when using Rome AMD processor compared to Intel's XEON processor.

Additionally, EPYC Rome is very price competitive at $7,000 per unit compared to Intel's $13,000 per unit for a comparable processor. All of these factors have led to big clients announcing they will be using AMD products like Google, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Twitter. With the server market valued at $20 billion and big name companies such as listed above flocking to AMD, it is likely that by the end of 2020, AMD will gain a large market share of 15% or more. As many commentators put it, this new EPYC Rome processor with its 7nm cores marks the turning point of Intel's dominance of the server CPU market. With so many improvements in the AMD processors, data center companies cannot afford to not use these cheaper and more effective processors. Furthermore, with the data center market growing rapidly, there is a lot to be optimistic about for AMD investors, even if the company recently missed the double-digit market share target.

(Source: Wccftech analysis)

Video gaming consoles

As of January 2019, the total number of PS4s sold stands at 91.6 million, total number of Xboxs is estimated to be 40 million. Given that Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) have announced that their next-generation video games consoles will use AMD CPUs and GPUs, this promises to be a healthy stream of cash flows soon (late 2020 is rumoured to be Sony's PS5 release date). The stock markets reacted negatively to AMD declaring that games consoles sales underperformed last quarter; however, this likely reflects that gamers are holding off and waiting for the new generation to be released and bodes well for future cash flows and for investors now.

However, given that typically AMD GPUs have been popular with mid-range of the market including games consoles, the real capital gains for investors and real profits potential for AMD lies in how much market share can be taken from Nvidia with regards to PC and notebook GPU market. This means AMD needs to try and break into the high margin high performance GPU market.

AMD Radeon VII is of comparable capacity to Nvidia's top GPU the RTX 2080. However, the RTX 2080, whilst having 8GB ram (vs AMD's 16GB) is still slightly faster for gaming applications due to the Turing architecture's prowess in multi-rendering processing. Whilst, AMD is moving into the high-performance area of the market, wresting away large market share from Nvidia remains difficult. However, an important thing to note about the Radeon VII is that it is compatible with Apple Macs. This is a huge boost for developers who use those computers. In this area, AMD will generate lots of revenue.

AMD's superior technology and development for CPUs also transfer over well to their GPU development: the 7nm Navi-architecture based Radeon GPUs are their newest product and will likely (unconfirmed) be used for games consoles in 2020/2021. Furthermore, there is likely to be Ray tracing hardware support in these GPUs which determines how rays of light interact with 3D environments, bouncing off of objects and producing secondary lighting effects and more complex shadows and bright spots.

If the ray tracking technology debuts well on games consoles, then computer gamers are more likely to be satisfied using AMD GPUs. This will help to reduce Nvidia market share in the high performance GPU segment. This outcome is, in my opinion, likely because Sony normally executes new gaming technological capacities such as virtual reality gaming. This means games will be likely well designed and will form a positive impression on gamers which will bode well for AMD investors. Investors likely underestimate the potential opportunity ray tracing technology has on the reputation and popularity of AMD GPUs if it becomes popular as unlike other recent gaming technological developments, this technology is directly related to GPUs and is more hardware dependent.

Valuation

With these market factors in mind, I have developed a model to forecast earnings for the end of 2020 using AMD's own numbers from their annual investor presentation. Using the same TAM, gross margin, and operating expenses figures from the AMD 2018 investor presentation along with conservative estimates for AMD's market share in the different market components. Note: ex-Intel CEO predicted AMD would get 15-20% market share for data centers. Conservative market share estimates yield forecasted earnings per share of $1.20. With a P/E ratio of 30 (slightly above industry average to account for the fact AMD is a growth stock), this yields a share price of $35.99.

Source: my calculations

A more optimistic approach, using the same numbers but only changing AMD market shares for data center and graphics to 25% and 20%, respectively yields a share price of $53.32. The likely end of 2020 share price will range between these 2 values, I believe a big swing in market share is likely because of the hyper-scale transition for large data centers to adopt the superior EPYC 7nm processors and many games consoles will likely be sold in 2020 with AMD processors in them.

Source: my calculations.

Risks

Ultimately, this is a very ambitious target price range for AMD, and this forecast could be derailed by systematic risk factors like the ongoing US-China trade wars and a potential downturn in the global economy. Currently, China is projected to grow 6.1% for 2020 by the IMF. This is much slower growth than previously anticipated and certainly lower than the double-digit growth China has been experiencing in recent years.

Additionally, AMD net debt is high, so may not pay dividends for very long time. Likely, a lot of cash flow will go into servicing this debt which in the long term can allow Intel, who has higher operating cash to debt coverage, to service it.

AMD's total debt is around $1.3bn and has an operating cash to total debt ratio of 2.7% which shows that the debt is not covered by operating cash and will take a long time to reduce; the recent focus of AMD has been to reduce this debt to more sustainable levels and to improve operating efficiency. A short-term focus of theirs will be to reduce debt which will come at the cost of future capital expenditures and may hinder future competitiveness if this debt is reduced too aggressively. This is certainly something investors should watch out for.

Intel could get a CEO and catch-up and protect their market share. Currently, Intel is in somewhat of disarray with their newest processor behind schedule. However, Intel should never be underestimated given their historical dominance, and whilst their 10nm CPU will be released mid-2020, this product offering could reduce the performance advantage between AMD and Intel and allow for Intel to retain their market share. Furthermore, they still have huge resources to invest and create more products, the key for Intel is to get an experienced CEO with good leadership qualities and a good strategy. If Intel gets a new CEO soon, it could be very problematic for AMD.

Conclusion

AMD can likely attract more customers to switch to AMD, particularly in the highly profitable cloud computing industry which is expected to grow at around 12% annually in market size every year until 2023 (according to Gartner). The high growth in data center market, the superiority of the product offering both in performance and price compared to Intel, and the opportunities the latest generation games console platforms provide for AMD's GPU segment are very positive for investors. However, it appears investors are being very pessimistic on AMD stock due to the US-China trade war (which is plaguing American stock market indices in general) and the miss in sales target for the last quarter. AMD is undervalued and has many different opportunities for growth over the next 2 years and so should be strongly considered by investors who have this time frame requirement for their investments.

Additional disclosure: Special thanks to several Seeking Alpha article writers who follow AMD and semiconductor industry as well as Tom's hardware website.