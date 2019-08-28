Technically Speaking For August 28

Has the possibility of a "hard Brexit" just increased? Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to push back the date when Parliament will reconvene (emphasis added):

Parliament was scheduled to meet during the first two weeks of September and then to be suspended for annual political party conferences. It was then scheduled to reconvene around Oct. 9. But in a letter sent Wednesday to all members of Parliament, Mr. Johnson said he intended to ask the Queen Elizabeth II to “prorogue,” or suspend, Parliament for around a further week and to have it resume on Oct. 14, with the “Queen’s speech,” in which the monarch traditionally lays out the government’s agenda.

As of this writing, the Queen has approved this move. This means that there is very little time before the October 31 Brexit deadline for Parliament to oppose Brexit.

The corporate profit outlook is dimming, according to the Financial Times. This plays into a potentially bigger issue in the US business sector. Industrial production started to decline in the 2H18; it has since stabilized at modestly lower levels. Unlike the weaker activity in 2014-2016 which was centered on the energy sector, this slowdown is broad-based. That and weaker international activity caused US business profits to decline in 4Q18-1Q19 (from the BEA). This has led to diminishing investment (although the pace is still positive) and a near 18-month decline in the weekly hours worked of production workers. This pattern of events means that a negative feedback loop in the long-leading, leading, and coincidental business data has developed which could start to feed on itself.

The yield curve continues to invert. The 30-year-3-month spread continues to become more negative: From Lisa Abromowicz's Twitter feed: And then we have the belly of the curve: The left chart shows the spread between the 10/7/5-year and 3-month. This section of the curve has been declining since October 2018. It first inverted in April and has continued lower. The right chart shows the 7/5/3-year-1-year spread, which first inverted at the beginning of this year and has continued lower.

Let's go to today's performance table:

Today we finally had an up day where the smaller-cap indexes led the market higher. The transports led the way with a solid rebound of 1.78%. It was followed by micro-caps and small-caps -- a move the market desperately needed. The Treasury market was mostly unchanged.

There's some potentially good news for the stock market coming from the long-end of the Treasury curve: The TLT may be forming a double-top. Prices have printed two highs in the 147.5 area. The MACD and volume dropped a bit on the second peak, supporting the double-top analysis. There are three moving averages to provide technical support on the way down. The IEF is in a similar technical position, although it has less of a double-top formation.

Large-cap equity indexes are in good technical shape: The QQQ is illustrative of the SPY and OEF. Prices are consolidating right above the 200-day EMA which is now just above the top Fibonacci fan line. The shorter EMAs are currently providing technical resistance. The MACD indicates modestly lower momentum.

But other averages are hanging on by a technical thread. The transports have bounced off support at the 174.5 level several times in the last few weeks with today being the latest example. But momentum continues to head lower. All the EMAs are moving down with the shorter below the longer. And the 200-day EMA is now moving modestly lower as well. The 174.5 price level is the only remaining technical support line. Once that falls, prices have a clear shot to the 155 area. The micro-cap chart is the most concerning as prices have no technical support; they're simply holding on to technical air. All its moving averages are moving lower as well and momentum is negative. Going back to February, there's already a great deal of bearishness built-up with the series of declining highs. The IWM's chart is somewhat better because it's relying on a previously established lower level for technical support. However, it has all of the same problems as the transports and micro-caps -- declining moving averages and weak momentum.

The weakness in the small-cap issues is a growing concern because of the larger number of technical issues pointing towards lower prices. All these charts need is one really bad fundamental event to move lower, which, right now, seems more and more likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.