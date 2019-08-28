BorgWarner Hammered On Near-Term Pressures And Longer-Term Doubts

Long term, I still believe BorgWarner is in good shape to be a leader in electrification, and I believe today's share price is attractive for long-term investors.

Although I did see some risk to BorgWarner (BWA) from "lower for longer" weakness in the global auto market, the 20% decline since my last update seems like a somewhat extreme reaction to what was already known to be a tough operating environment. On the other hand, this is another example of how the difference between longer-term DCF-based valuation and shorter-term earnings-based valuation approaches can toss stocks around, particularly in uncertain and fearful markets.

I don't see much that has changed in BorgWarner's long-term outlook, though I will once again repeat my concern/caveat about uncertainties on the margins for future hybrid/EV wins and the pace of new vehicle launches and adoption. Although I expect the second half of 2019 will be rough, and likely 2020 too, I still like the long-term story and BorgWarner's long-term opportunity in vehicle electrification, and I think this is a good time for more patient investors with a longer horizon to do their due diligence.

Rough All Over

While the second quarter earnings reports from the auto suppliers were mixed as far as their performance relative to sell-side estimates (BorgWarner was among the beaters, albeit not by a large margin), the revisions to guidance were pretty consistently negative. BorgWarner's revisions weren't the worst of the group, but American Axle (AXL), Dana (DAN), Delphi (DLPH), Lear (LEA), and Visteon (VC) all had little to say that was positive, with Aptiv (APTV) standing out as a notable exception.

Across the sector, margins have been weakening more than expected, and backlogs are not holding up to the extent that investors had been counting on earlier in the year. Making matters even worse, expectations for vehicle sales continue to erode; Q2 auto builds were weaker than expected across the board, and hopes for a second-half rebound are fading.

Specific to BorgWarner, segment-level margins declined 80bp in the Engine business and 100bp in the Drivetrain business, with adjusted operating income margin down 80bp overall on a 140bp decline in gross margin. Moreover, management guided for weaker margins in the second half of 2019, as the company is having to deal with a struggling Tier 2 supplier base.

It is normal for auto OEMs to push for annual price cuts from Tier 1 suppliers like BorgWarner (for BWA, it has averaged around 2% a year), and these suppliers in turn try to recoup as much of that as they can by leaning on Tier 2 suppliers. In the past, BorgWarner has been able to pass on about 75% of the pricing pressure, but several of the company's suppliers in areas like casting and machining are under serious stress (particularly in Europe), with more than a few supplier bankruptcies. Not only do the bankruptcies interrupt business and supply chains, but leaning harder on those suppliers still in business but struggling is only going to make the situation worse.

On top of that, BorgWarner also noted pressure in the turbocharging business from more aggressive pricing. Garrett (GTX) and BWA basically share about two-thirds of the market in turbochargers, and Garrett is likely the source of that pressure, as the other competitors really don't have the leverage in the market to alter pricing that much.

When Will The Migration Begin?

Another emerging theme from the auto parts sector is concern over just how much backlogs are really worth. Several suppliers, including BorgWarner, have seen model launches either postponed or launched at lower volumes than initially expected. What this underlines, then, is that the backlogs reported by companies like BorgWarner are at best only rough estimates of the real revenue.

This is a clear negative in the short term, but I don't think it matters as much for BorgWarner on a longer-term basis.

BorgWarner is among a handful of suppliers (including Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY)) that I believe are very well-positioned for the upcoming shift towards hybrids and EVs, but also have strong positions in internal combustion engine models. It may be an exaggeration to say that BorgWarner wins no matter how powertrains evolve, but the company is well-placed in areas like P2 architecture for plug-in hybrids and P4 architecture for battery EVs, and the company has a nearly full suite of offerings for auto OEMs, particularly with its recent JV with Romeo for battery packs.

Still, the pace and timing of the migration matters. One of the bullish arguments for BorgWarner has been the potential for meaningful content growth in new hybrid and EV models. If those launches are delayed, the near-term revenue mix shifts in a less exciting direction toward more legacy ICE products (though ICE models will still require more content like turbochargers to meet emissions/efficiency regulations).

The Outlook

My basic expectation for BorgWarner has been "ugly today, better tomorrow" and that's still in place, though, admittedly, the "today" portion is getting uglier. The good news, if I can call it that, is that I was below-Street for my 2019 and 2020 expectations to start with, so the changes to my DCF-based fair value are less dramatic.

I still think BorgWarner will deliver long-term revenue growth around 4% to 5%, but the business likely won't accelerate until 2021-2023. I do expect margins to improve from here, albeit not much in 2020, and overestimating BorgWarner's margins on its future hybrid/EV business is my biggest modeling concern. I'm expecting FCF margins to improve into the mid-to-high single-digits (versus mid-single-digits historically), driving around 7.5% long-term FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows back, I still think BorgWarner's long-term fair value is in the high $40s. The changes to my margin-driven EV/revenue model are more extreme, though, as a half-point cut to my 2019 EBITDA margin estimate drives the "fair" forward multiple down about 0.15x. Combined with a lower revenue estimate, that pushes that target down about $8/share to around $40.

The Bottom Line

Trying to catch a falling knife is a bad way to invest, but I do believe there are several high-quality auto parts companies that are trading at unreasonably low prices relative to their long-term potential. Of course, "potential" is a word that can get an investor into a lot of trouble, but I do believe this is a good time to reconsider names like BorgWarner and Valeo where managements have built good hybrid/EV portfolios and where short-term worries are overshadowing the longer-term opportunities.

