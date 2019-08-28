Soybeans As The Ultimate Risk Indicator

This reduction in imports has created a surplus in the US soybean market, and that has caused the soybean prices to fall at levels not since over the past decade.

The US-China trade spat has taken a heavy toll on commodities (DBC), and the agricultural segment (DBA) has been hit severely.

Money is always an indicator of a job well done - Roustam Tariko

The US-China trade spat has taken a heavy toll on commodities (DBC), and the agricultural segment (DBA) has been hit severely. As China (FXI) seeks to cut down on its agricultural imports from the US, farmers are burdened with rising surpluses and falling prices of farm products. Soybean (SOYB) is one of the most prominent commodities in this trade war since China is the biggest importer of US soybeans, and it has reduced its imports by almost two-thirds this year.

This reduction in imports has created a surplus in the US soybean market, and that has caused the soybean prices to fall at levels not since over the past decade. Even though the President has been providing aid to the farmers to minimize the damage caused by the trade war, the downward trend in soybean prices seems to be inevitable in the nearby future.

The outlook for soybeans looks bearish as the trade war has been intensifying further since China, the top consumer of soybeans across the world, has been eyeing substitute economies to meet its demand for soybeans.

The divergence in soybeans prices across the US and Brazil has also been increasing as Brazilian price has been on an upward trajectory in the projection of rising demand from China. Even if the trade dispute settles, it remains questionable whether the soybean prices and their exports would return to pre-war levels. With both economies seeking alternative trade opportunities with other economies to reduce dependence on each other, the damage caused by the trade war is expected to be long-lasting.

The negative outlook surrounding the US soybeans market has adversely impacted the return on the commodity also over the past year. While the Dow Jones Commodity Index (DJC) posted a gain of 3.60% over the past one year, the Dow Jones Commodity Index Soybeans (DJCS) registered a decline of 4% over the same period. Commodity investors can be better off if they stay away from the soybean commodity as uncertainty over trade war prevails. If the trade dispute comes to an end, the commodity would be poised for substantial gains if China resumes its imports from the US to pre-war levels.

Soybeans likely aren’t as good of an investment as they are a signal. For investors and traders wondering when to position more aggressively in beaten-down cyclicals and emerging markets (EEM), the future trend of Soybeans may be the ultimate risk-on/off indicator to track.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.