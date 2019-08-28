Watch The U.S. Dollar: American Strength

The best thing that can happen over the next eighteen months is for policymakers to keep the value of the US dollar near its current level or perhaps slightly higher.

It is hard to focus on the dollar given concerns about tariff wars, no-deal Brexit movements, and slow world economic growth, but this is an important price to watch.

The value of the US dollar continues to remain strong in foreign-exchange markets, more because of weakness throughout the rest of the world rather than vitality in the US.

Watch the value of the United States dollar.

I have been making this argument for over a year now.

The US dollar is strong in world markets.

The strength of the US dollar represents the relative strength of the US economy and the relative trust in the US economy that lies behind what is taking place in the world today.

Remember, however, the strength of a currency is a relative strength, not an absolute strength. That is another story.

Right now, the US dollar is strong. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is around 98.25.

This is 10.7 percent higher than it was in late January 2018 when the index stood at 88.67.

The performance can be attributed to two factors.

First, the US economy is relatively stronger than most other major economies in the world. The Chinese economy is not doing well and is expected to slow even further in coming months. Europe seems to be on the brink of a recession. Great Britain is not doing well and is facing a huge shock with the possibility of a no-deal Brexit taking place this fall.

The US economy is only expected to grow a little above 2.0 percent over the next year or two, but that is a good performance in today's world. Furthermore, the signs coming from the labor market may be indicating that the economy is doing better than the aggregate numbers show.

So, the United States has this going for it.

Second, the ongoing movement of "risk averse" funds to the United States increased in recent months. The flow of money into the safe haven of US financial markets has picked up and has contributed to the yield on US Treasury Inflation Protected securities dropping below zero (the yield on the 10-year TIPs ended yesterday at a negative 0.066 percent) and the nominal yield on US Treasury securities falling to new yearly lows (the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed at 1.493 percent yesterday).

The bottom line is that the world still looks at the US dollar as the premier currency in the world, regardless of the uncertainties related to the political turmoil now alive in the world… or, in spite, of these uncertainties.

And, the possibility exists that the near future may even see a stronger dollar.

This is why I keep arguing for you to keep your eye on the value of the US dollar.

With all the craziness going on in the world, the one thing that seems to be showing some stability and some consistency is the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets.

Use this piece of evidence when you think about the Federal Reserve and what the Federal Reserve is doing.

As I have been writing recently, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the other officials at the Fed are facing a very, very difficult time. The president of the United States is screaming that the Fed is doing crazy and wrongful things. And, the Fed is no longer working off the same policy guidance, the stock market, which it followed for the past ten years. In addition, the tariff wars that are going on are dominating the world economy, something that Mr. Powell and others at the Fed have contended is dominating all Fed policy-making decisions.

Right now, I would have to say that if the value of the US dollar remains relatively constant or even increases in strength, this would be a sign that market participants agree that the Federal Reserve is doing the right thing.

Yes, I believe that Fed policy at this time should be dominated by a focus on the value of the US dollar in world markets. The Fed, going forward, should shoot for the value of the US dollar to remain at the current level or a little higher.

I believe that this is where the market currently wants the dollar to be and will continue to support efforts to keep it at this level.

If you see the president or anyone else attempt to force the dollar lower, then there will be a disruption in the markets. This will not be looked upon favorably.

So, I continue to look for a strong dollar. Not where it was in December 2016 when it took only a little over $1.0400 to purchase a euro, but instead at a level where a dollar can purchase one euro for about $1.1000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.