Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended August 25, 2019

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Bramaderos gold-copper project in Ecuador

On August 20, Sunstone Metals (OTC:STTMF) released assay results from its Bramaderos project and the best interception was 666m @ 0.26g/t Au, 1.06g/t Ag, and 0.10% Cu from 3.45m in hole BMDD001. This is equal to 260m(AuEq.):

Bramaderos is a porphyry gold-copper located in the Loja province in Southwestern Ecuador and is led by the team responsible for discovering Cascabel:

Sunstone has only drilled a few holes and it already sees the potential to deliver a sizeable gold-copper system extending from surface outcrop to at least 400m below surface. The company currently has a 51% interest in the project and it has three months to decide whether to move to 70% ownership by delivering a feasibility study and making a payment to Cornerstone Capital (OTCPK:CTNXF) of the greater of $250,000 or $1 per gold equivalent ounce in Measured and Indicated Resources in the feasibility study.

Bramaderos is near the Pan American highway and there's a hydropower energy transmission network within 20 kilometers, so infrastructure in the region is pretty good. With porphyry gold-copper projects, the challenge is to prove a large enough resource to make mining feasible and results so far look encouraging.

Sunstone also has a 39.2% stake in Copperstone Resources, which can be valued at $7.7 million at current market prices.

2) Penny West gold project in Australia

On August 20, Spectrum Metals (TRYUF) released results from RC drilling within the high-grade shoot at the Penny North target at its Penny West project and the best interception was 4m @ 63.1g/t Au from 289m in hole SPWRC081. This is equal to 252m(AuEq.):

Penny West is located on two granted mining leases about 25 kilometers from the Youanmi mining center in Western Australia:

It formed part of the Youanmi gold project until 2012 and Spectrum bought it in December 2018 for just A$1 million in cash and scrip. Penny West produced 85,000 ounces of gold in 1991 and 1992.

At the moment, the project has a mineral resource of 36,000 ounces, all of which lies completely below the historical pit.

3) Walford Creekcobalt-copper project in Australia

On August 21, Aeon Metals (OTC:AEOMF) released drill results from eight holes from the western Vardy area of its Walford Creek project and the best interception was 34m @ 2.13% Cu, 0.31% Co, 0.21% Pb, 1.23% Zn, and 40g/t Ag from 47m in hole WFDH438. This is equal to 190m(AuEq.) and the holes were designed to test for mineralized zones around the western extent of the planned Vardy pit design.

Walford Creek is one of the most significant cobalt-copper projects in Australia and is located in Northwest Queensland. However, the project is quite isolated with around 600 kilometers by road to Mt Isa.

As of February 2019, the project contained 228kt of copper and 26kt of cobalt and is in the middle of a Pre-Feasibility Study. However, the latter seems to be progressing very slowly over the past year.

Conclusion

I think that Sunstone Metals has an exciting porphyry gold-copper project and the team behind the company already has a lot of exploration success behind its back. Infrastructure around the project is good, and I expect the company to move to 70% ownership soon. The company is listed on the ASX but trading volume is low and the market cap stands at just A$33 million at the moment. I think that Sunstone looks cheap after taking into account the potential of Bramaderos as well as the fact that the company holds $7.7 million in shares of Copperstone Resources.

Spectrum Metals bought Penny West for just A$1 million, which looks like a steal considering the recent drilling results from the project. I think it has a decent exploration potential and the mineralized ore shoot at Penny North has already been extended to an impressive 260 million. However, I don't think that the company deserves a market capitalization of over A$130 million. Spectrum has used its surging share price well to lock in A$7.25 million to fund an aggressive, expanded drilling program at Penny West.

Aeon Metals owns a large isolated project which contains a lot of metals in sulphide ore. I think that Walford Creek has a good exploration potential, but it's a very bad time for copper and cobalt at the moment. It will be difficult for Aeon to keep momentum unless the prices of these two metals start to recover in a meaningful way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.