Gym Group PLC: Reaching An Inflection Point That Would Unveil Its Real Earnings Power

Coming H1 2019 results on August 29 could serve as a catalyst since the business would start reporting with 75% of its clubs in maturity stage compared to just 54%.

In a no-growth scenario, the company would generate £41 mm in FCF, which at 12x implies an 18% IRR for equity investors for the next two and a half years.

The company generates strong free cash flow on a mature site basis to self-fund its growth at +15%, would have no debt in 2021, and operates in a countercyclical business.

Accounting and growth hide the profitability of the underlying business which contributes to the mispricing of the company.

Fast growing and second largest low-cost fitness club operator in UK with strong competitive position is about to turn free cash flow positive even after funding growth.

1. Investment Thesis Overview

The Gym Group (OTCPK:GYYMF) is a fast growing operator of low-cost gyms in the UK and the second largest low-cost gyms operator by number of sites behind PureGym. The company should organically add 15 to 20 gyms and exit 2019 with 173 to 178 gyms under operation. It has been gaining market share consistently and currently has 24% of the low-cost gyms in UK (there are 654 low-cost gyms of which GYM operates 158 as of December 2018). Moreover, its membership base has grown at an average compounded rate of 27% for the last 5 years. There is still lot of room to grow in the UK. PwC recently forecasted that the low-cost gym market, defined as gyms belonging to a health club chain with a non-contract membership option that is usually less than £20 per month, could double by 2026. This would imply a c.10% annual growth rate for the next 7 years.

Why do I like the company?

Good business model : It is a founder-led company that pioneered the low-cost gym business model in UK starting in 2008. The company runs its operations very efficiently, on a decentralized way and with a strong focus on cost efficiencies and return on capital employed.

: It is a founder-led company that pioneered the low-cost gym business model in UK starting in 2008. The company runs its operations very efficiently, on a decentralized way and with a strong focus on cost efficiencies and return on capital employed. Growing fast : The company is adding 15 to 20 sites per year organically and has opportunistically acquired two chains in the last two years, Lifestyle (18 sites) and Easygym (13 sites). However, they do not see further M&A in the future and rather capture all the growth organically. They are gaining market share in a market that has grown at c.30% CAGR since 2014 in which scale is a competitive advantage and consolidation seems to be the reasonable trend.

: The company is adding 15 to 20 sites per year organically and has opportunistically acquired two chains in the last two years, Lifestyle (18 sites) and Easygym (13 sites). However, they do not see further M&A in the future and rather capture all the growth organically. They are gaining market share in a market that has grown at c.30% CAGR since 2014 in which scale is a competitive advantage and consolidation seems to be the reasonable trend. Non-cyclical business : In 2008, its founder, John Treharne, recognized that there was a significant opportunity in the UK health and fitness club market for a low-cost gym offering. The concept was to meet customer demand by providing high-quality fitness facilities to a wide demographic of members through 24-hour opening, no fixed-term membership contract and an affordable monthly membership fee. More than 50% of GYM’s members had been previously a member of a traditional health or fitness club and +25% were full-time students. With an average monthly membership revenue of £15, I would say it is not very likely that its current membership base drops sharply. Even if that eventually happens, I would bet it would be compensated by members of traditional or premium gyms moving to a low-cost club. People don’t stop exercising in a recession and not if you have a value proposition with no fixed-term contract. It is actually a business created to help people when they are looking to save on outgoings.

: In 2008, its founder, John Treharne, recognized that there was a significant opportunity in the UK health and fitness club market for a low-cost gym offering. The concept was to meet customer demand by providing high-quality fitness facilities to a wide demographic of members through 24-hour opening, no fixed-term membership contract and an affordable monthly membership fee. More than 50% of GYM’s members had been previously a member of a traditional health or fitness club and +25% were full-time students. With an average monthly membership revenue of £15, I would say it is not very likely that its current membership base drops sharply. Even if that eventually happens, I would bet it would be compensated by members of traditional or premium gyms moving to a low-cost club. People don’t stop exercising in a recession and not if you have a value proposition with no fixed-term contract. It is actually a business created to help people when they are looking to save on outgoings. Self-funded : The business is a cash flow machine on a mature site basis and from 2019 onwards would be able to self-fund its growth. With the FCF of the next two years, the company could fund its current operations, fund its growth (15-20 more sites per annum), and pay down all of its outstanding debt.

: The business is a cash flow machine on a mature site basis and from 2019 onwards would be able to self-fund its growth. With the FCF of the next two years, the company could fund its current operations, fund its growth (15-20 more sites per annum), and pay down all of its outstanding debt. Business reaching inflection point: The company has always reported negative FCF because it had to fund its growth. It has been aggressively growing, investing 40-50% of its revenues in capex, using a mix of operating cash flow, debt, and equity to fund it. However, only 6-7% of that capex relates to maintenance requirements. In 2019, I expect the company to report for the first time positive FCF after funding its growth.

The company has always reported negative FCF because it had to fund its growth. It has been aggressively growing, investing 40-50% of its revenues in capex, using a mix of operating cash flow, debt, and equity to fund it. However, only 6-7% of that capex relates to maintenance requirements. In 2019, I expect the company to report for the first time positive FCF after funding its growth. Good management team: The management team has been operating the company both efficiently and conservatively. They understand very well the operating leveraged nature of the business and avoided to financially lever their results, even when its main competitor, PureGym, is running on 4.5x ND/EBITDA. They always put the focus on returns on capital and meet or exceed the guidance provided. The founder owns 3.5% of the company, and together insiders own +5%. Management incentives and culture are very well aligned with shareholders’ interest.

The management team has been operating the company both efficiently and conservatively. They understand very well the operating leveraged nature of the business and avoided to financially lever their results, even when its main competitor, PureGym, is running on 4.5x ND/EBITDA. They always put the focus on returns on capital and meet or exceed the guidance provided. The founder owns 3.5% of the company, and together insiders own +5%. Management incentives and culture are very well aligned with shareholders’ interest. Very attractive risk/reward opportunity: In a no-growth scenario, the company should generate £41 mm in FCF which at 12x implies a 18% IRR for equity investors for the next two and a half years at current share price. For a low leveraged company in a countercyclical business, it seems like an attractive investment.

In a no-growth scenario, the company should generate £41 mm in FCF which at 12x implies a 18% IRR for equity investors for the next two and a half years at current share price. For a low leveraged company in a countercyclical business, it seems like an attractive investment. Strong LBO candidate: In my view, GYM is a strong candidate for an LBO, given its strong free cash flow generation on a mature site basis, operating efficiency, and low debt. A private equity could buy GYM and increase its current debt by 4x to achieve the same current leverage of PureGym.

In my view, GYM is a strong candidate for an LBO, given its strong free cash flow generation on a mature site basis, operating efficiency, and low debt. A private equity could buy GYM and increase its current debt by 4x to achieve the same current leverage of PureGym. Potential catalyst: H1 2019 Earnings report on August 29, 2019

2. Business Model: Attractive Unit Economics Although Not Best-in-Class Industry Operator

The low-cost model applied to the fitness industry provides a customer proposition based on a value-for-money pricing structure, high-quality fitness facilities, unlimited 24/7 access, “no contract” membership and online subscription.

Low-cost fitness operators tend to apply a roll-out strategy creating a network of fitness clubs located in dense population areas, with developed transportation links and/or parking, good site visibility and low-to-moderate existing supply in the low-cost health and fitness segment. A well located and diversified network enables the membership base to enjoy gym access in close proximity to both work and home.

In order to understand the business model, let me briefly explain the process and unit economics of opening a new club:

First, after selecting a specific location for the club, the operator enters into negotiations with the landlord to come to a lease contract with generally initial terms of 10 to 15 years.

Second, the operator has to deploy the initial site investment. This is the initial capex to fit out the club. Normally, the landlord is responsible for the delivery of the shell of the building with the tenant financing and completing the fit out of the building interior. The initial capex also includes installing the fitness equipment and other facilities to put the site ready to open. This investment ranges from 1 million to 1.5 million.

At the same time, the gym operator has started the pre-opening phase, which typically lasts three months. In this phase, there is a significant amount of marketing undertaken to attract members before opening. The company incurs in pre-opening costs with no revenue stream. Costs are mainly rent, staff costs, and marketing. These costs, as opposed to expenditures, flow through the income statement and tend to be c.100,000 to 150,000.

The next step is the “path to maturity phase” which typically lasts 24 months since opening. If they are successful, the membership base increases very rapidly in the first six to nine months of operation.

Finally, the club reaches maturity after 24 months. This means that, in month 24, after opening, the club has completed 12 months contributing to profits as a mature site. Measured in EBITDA margin terms, a mature site contributes with c. 40% to 50% margin.

After maturity, the capital to maintain the club up and running normally follows a seven year cycle. In the first year, there is no additional capital to be deployed. In the second, third, fourth and sixth year the business just requires overall maintenance. In the fifth year and seventh year, the business incurs in cardio and strength equipment refurbishment respectively. On a normalized yearly basis, this capex would be c.5% to 10% of revenues.

The above information is provided by the companies in the sector and is very similar across the different players (GYM, PureGym and Basic-Fit).

It is important to note that those economics do not account for central and administrative costs nor for any capital investment in IT services. However, those costs and investments spread over a larger asset base while the company grows. Also worth mentioning is that the business benefits from negative operating working capital since it receives membership payments in advance and have an initial rent-free period in most of the cases.

Now, let me compare the mature site economics of GYM against those of PureGym and Basic-Fit in order to understand how good is GYM on an operating unit level:

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings

Although achieving a 28% pre-tax and a 22% post-tax return on capital employed on a unit level basis (remember there are overhead costs and IT investments not yet considered) seems to be a good return, it is actually lower than the returns of its main competitor (PureGym) and in line with the return of one of the leading European low-cost players (Basic-Fit).

However, these returns are based on companies’ guidance of past performance and could not be exactly apples to apples. Those are not targets. So, let’s conclude that GYM obtains good returns on a unit economic level but could not be classified as an outstanding operator.

Also, it is worth noting that GYM has never closed a single site.

3. Competitive Position: Strong Competitive Advantage Although No Evidence of Durable Moat

The UK fitness market has been growing in terms of penetration rates from 13.2% in 2014 to 14.9% in 2018. However, the traditional public and private clubs have remained flat in terms of members, meaning that all the growth has come from low-cost operators which have grown at c.30% rate per year since 2014.

The UK health and fitness club market is broadly split into two main segments, public clubs and private clubs. Public clubs are those funded and operated by local authorities or county councils, which are typically larger in size compared to private clubs and offer a wide variety of facilities such as sports halls, studios and swimming pools. Private clubs are those funded and operated by commercial enterprises. The key differentiators between traditional and low-cost clubs are pricing, contract terms, and the facilities on offer. Traditional clubs often require their members to sign up to a fixed-duration membership contract which typically includes early termination fees. Traditional clubs are typically larger in size, with a wide range of facilities available such as wet facilities (swimming pools and saunas), racquet sports facilities (tennis courts and squash courts) and member social areas (bars and cafes). There are two main categories of traditional operators: premium and mid-market. Premium operators typically offer a higher standard product with high specification facilities and monthly membership fees typically in excess of £80. Mid-market operators typically also offer a range of facilities but at a lower specification with lower monthly membership fees, in the range of £30 to £60.

Low-cost clubs operate at a significantly lower price point compared to the traditional mid-market and premium operators. Low-cost clubs offer a more focused product for consumers who only want to pay for and use core fitness equipment (such as cardiovascular machines, resistance training machines and free-weights) and fitness studios. Low-cost membership arrangements are typically more flexible than those of traditional operators with limited or no fixed-term contracts and easy sign-up and cancellation policies. In addition to flexible membership terms, the low-cost gym segment also offers increased accessibility to gyms with longer opening hours compared to the traditional sector.

GYM is the second largest low-cost player in the UK fitness market with 158 gyms. The biggest player is PureGym with 222 gyms from a total market of 654 clubs. In 2018, the low-cost market grew 16%. GYM captured c.40% of that growth, gaining market share to achieve 24% of the market. This double trend, market growth and increase in market share, is expected to continue in the future since low-cost markets tend to consolidate since is the natural trend of the business model, given economies of scale matter.

Since it seems reasonable to think that there is still room to grow, the main question to answer is whether there would be any potential competitor that could prevent GYM from reinvesting in the business at the same rate of return in the future. To answer that question, I will first review how well is GYM positioned to compete and then review how could the main competitors damage GYM.

GYM’s competitive position

Size matters : GYM has an already established network in UK of 158 sites. Benefits from scale matter in this business. It allows to dilute administrative costs and IT investments and to obtain better terms with service providers such as cleaning. The economic return on marketing spend improves as the number of sites and members grow. You can test different concepts and products in just a fraction of your sites to understand the potential impact of a decision before expanding it to the whole club network. Moreover, you create more value to your membership base if you could offer a premium membership that charges a higher fee in exchange of multi-site access, allowing the member to go to any site whenever they want. Scale is also a source of competitive advantage when deploying the initial site investment. GYM managed to reduce it from £1.5 to £1.3 million basically employing a more competitive tender process when appointing gym fit-out contractors, negotiating better terms with suppliers and simplifying the fit-out specification to avoid unnecessary costs.

: GYM has an already established network in UK of 158 sites. Benefits from scale matter in this business. It allows to dilute administrative costs and IT investments and to obtain better terms with service providers such as cleaning. The economic return on marketing spend improves as the number of sites and members grow. You can test different concepts and products in just a fraction of your sites to understand the potential impact of a decision before expanding it to the whole club network. Moreover, you create more value to your membership base if you could offer a premium membership that charges a higher fee in exchange of multi-site access, allowing the member to go to any site whenever they want. Scale is also a source of competitive advantage when deploying the initial site investment. GYM managed to reduce it from £1.5 to £1.3 million basically employing a more competitive tender process when appointing gym fit-out contractors, negotiating better terms with suppliers and simplifying the fit-out specification to avoid unnecessary costs. Leverage matters : Another important competitive advantage is leverage. GYM would end 2019 with very low leverage at less than 1.0x net debt to EBITDA. This, coupled with the fact that is a publicly traded entity, provides a strong competitive advantage compared to more leveraged players and not listed ones. It provides bargaining power when negotiating terms of a covenant with landlords, and a real competitive advantage in site acquisitions since they go head-to-head with competitors with less attractive covenants.

: Another important competitive advantage is leverage. GYM would end 2019 with very low leverage at less than 1.0x net debt to EBITDA. This, coupled with the fact that is a publicly traded entity, provides a strong competitive advantage compared to more leveraged players and not listed ones. It provides bargaining power when negotiating terms of a covenant with landlords, and a real competitive advantage in site acquisitions since they go head-to-head with competitors with less attractive covenants. Experience in operation matters: Operating efficiencies comes through time and experience. Development in the low-cost gym industry really took off about 12 years ago. GYM was the first player in UK and benefits from the experience accumulated which translates into cost efficiencies. This has allowed GYM to offer the lowest price in the market. Its average monthly revenue per member is £15 compared to £18 of PureGym and both have similar EBITDA margins of 45% and 46%, respectively.

Now, let me review the main competitors and how they would compete with GYM.

PureGym : It is the largest player in the UK low-cost market. Is owned by a private equity and thus very leveraged at c.4.5x net debt to EBITDA. It is growing as well, but its main priority is to reduce its leverage. As GYM, they do not see signs of over-capacity in the market nor irrational pricing. In my view, they are not in the best position to run a price war against GYM. First, because they are far more leveraged. Second, because it is a private equity-owned company acquired in late 2017 by Leonard Green & Partners from CCMP Capital. These funds normally invest with a 5 to 7 year exit in mind. They have to return an attractive yield to their investors. Thus, starting to compete aggressively with GYM would only damage their cash flows and return over their investment period. I would say PureGym would keep growing and consolidating the market but seems very unlikely that they would decide to follow an aggressive pricing strategy trying to take GYM out of the market since they are in an inferior competitive position.

: It is the largest player in the UK low-cost market. Is owned by a private equity and thus very leveraged at c.4.5x net debt to EBITDA. It is growing as well, but its main priority is to reduce its leverage. As GYM, they do not see signs of over-capacity in the market nor irrational pricing. In my view, they are not in the best position to run a price war against GYM. First, because they are far more leveraged. Second, because it is a private equity-owned company acquired in late 2017 by Leonard Green & Partners from CCMP Capital. These funds normally invest with a 5 to 7 year exit in mind. They have to return an attractive yield to their investors. Thus, starting to compete aggressively with GYM would only damage their cash flows and return over their investment period. I would say PureGym would keep growing and consolidating the market but seems very unlikely that they would decide to follow an aggressive pricing strategy trying to take GYM out of the market since they are in an inferior competitive position. Other UK-based players: The third largest player is Energie Fitness with 76 sites. However, I would say the value proposition is way inferior. They do not open 24/7, cannot offer value through “multi-site” since its club network has not enough density, and on top of that, they charge higher prices. Xercise4Less is the next largest player with 52 clubs. It has the same disadvantages as Energie Fitness. Given the price transparency in the market and in order to back up my analysis, let me compare the current value proposition of specific clubs against GYM in similar locations.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

As provided in the table, the value proposition of both Energie Fitness and Xercise4Less is way lower. No 24/7 access nor “multi-site” option and higher overall prices. Note that GYM's average monthly fees per member are £15, and the examples provided in the table above are £23.99 and £18.99. This is because the sites are in London, and the £15 number is an average. The monthly fee in Barnsley is £12.99, for example. In addition, £15 is an average and is impacted by members freezing their membership for £5 per month in summer time.

Potential new player : There are other large fitness low-cost operators in Europe. Basic-Fit is one of those and is publicly traded since mid-2016. It operates more than 600 clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. We have already seen that the unit economics per site are as good as GYM’s. However, the question is, would Basic-Fit look for further growth in the UK? I would say it is very unlikely for several reasons: Expansion strategy: The company stated that: “If we were to pursue an expansion into such other geographic markets, we would be looking to pursue opportunities in sizeable markets with low levels of fitness penetration or an underdeveloped low-cost fitness segment”. That is clearly not the case of UK. A proof of its thinking is that they have been growing in Spain and France and did not even try or talked about UK. Room to growth in its current markets: It makes much more sense to keep growing where you already operate than to move to a different market where you start at disadvantage against competition. They actually said in the H1 2019 conference call the following: “France and Spain are the two countries where we will focus the growth. And yes, we have no worries about the growth in Spain”. Debt: Its net debt to EBITDA is c.2.8x. They are far more leveraged than GYM and are still generating negative free cash flow. They would have to look for large external financing in case of an expansion to the UK market. No better operator: As per our previous analysis, Basic-Fit has not demonstrated to be a more efficient operator than any of the current UK market leaders. Time is a competitive advantage related to scale: It would take a lot of time and capital to replicate a network similar to the ones of GYM or PureGym. Brexit: Basic-Fit operates in countries of the Eurozone. It would be very risky to enter the UK market with the current political environment and bear potential currency risk.

: There are other large fitness low-cost operators in Europe. Basic-Fit is one of those and is publicly traded since mid-2016. It operates more than 600 clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. We have already seen that the unit economics per site are as good as GYM’s. However, the question is, would Basic-Fit look for further growth in the UK? I would say it is very unlikely for several reasons:

I would say that most of those reasons apply as well to any other potential newcomer such as McFit or Planet Fitness. All in all, it seems very unlikely to see a new player joining the market.

Finally, competition could come in the form of disruption, meaning that a fitness app or a new way of working out could gain market share. Although possible, again seems very unlikely. First, because exercising in a social activity. Second, because people like to use equipment and appreciate the value of using high quality equipment. And third, because at £15 a month, the value proposition is already incredibly attractive.

4. Mispricing: Accounting and Growth Underestimate the Profitability of the Underlying Business

There are several reasons that, in my view, contribute to the mispricing of the company. Let me review one by one:

Accounting and growth hide the profitability of the underlying business Depreciation does not reflect economic reality of the business. It is way higher than the maintenance capex of the business. The charge is relatively high, given upfront cost of investment in sites. Depreciation is currently 18% of sales compared to 7% of sales for maintenance capex which would be a better proxy for the capital needs to sustain the business. Growth is impairing the P&L because new gyms require to incur in pre-opening marketing costs, which are one-off costs. Growth kept 44% of the sites in a non-mature stage in 2018. In the coming H1 2019 results, the company will have 128 sites out of a total of 170 clubs under operation (75%) in the maturity phase compared to just 89 mature sites out of a total of 158 (56%) last year. The company has already reported a trading update in which provides the revenue number for the first half of the year. I expect EBITDA growth to even outpace the growth in the previous year (+31% in 2018). The reason is because the big difference between mature and non-mature sites comes from EBITDA and not so much from revenues. A new site starts with c.3,000 members before opening and reaches almost revenue maturity stage six months after opening with c.5000 members. However, it takes 6 months to reach EBITDA breakeven, and it is not until month 24 when it contributes to EBITDA as a mature site. Central costs and exceptional costs: Central costs would tend to be lower relative to sales as the business keeps growing. Exceptional costs related to M&A in 2017 and 2018 were one-offs charged to the P&L that would not appear going forward.

Trading at optically very expensive multiples : The company trades at 45x P/E, 32x EV/EBIT and reported negative £29 million in free cash flow last year. This makes the company screen very poorly. However, the company will make £36 mm in owner earnings for 2019 (10% yield) based on may estimates.

: The company trades at 45x P/E, 32x EV/EBIT and reported negative £29 million in free cash flow last year. This makes the company screen very poorly. However, the company will make £36 mm in owner earnings for 2019 (10% yield) based on may estimates. Apparently low barriers to entry : Although it is true that anyone can run a gym, I believe there are strong cost efficiencies coming from economies of scale, technology, and capital structure that make it very hard to compete in price against GYM and PureGym.

: Although it is true that anyone can run a gym, I believe there are strong cost efficiencies coming from economies of scale, technology, and capital structure that make it very hard to compete in price against GYM and PureGym. Fears of price war and market oversupply : There has been no price war at all. Actually, GYM raised prices as per the trading update indicates "our dynamic pricing approach which has increased ARPMM in both mature and new sites". Both GYM and PureGym recently reported no signs of any kind of price war. As for potential market saturation, growth trend and comparable countries penetration suggest we are far from peak in the low-cost fitness sector. UK gym member penetration has grown strongly over the past 5 years but continues to lag behind some other Western European countries.

: There has been no price war at all. Actually, GYM raised prices as per the trading update indicates "our dynamic pricing approach which has increased ARPMM in both mature and new sites". Both GYM and PureGym recently reported no signs of any kind of price war. As for potential market saturation, growth trend and comparable countries penetration suggest we are far from peak in the low-cost fitness sector. UK gym member penetration has grown strongly over the past 5 years but continues to lag behind some other Western European countries. Brexit fears : I believe this could be one of the reasons for its share price performance. The stock is basically flat since its IPO back in November 2015 and down 35% from its peak in late 2018, before the December sell-off.

: I believe this could be one of the reasons for its share price performance. The stock is basically flat since its IPO back in November 2015 and down 35% from its peak in late 2018, before the December sell-off. Small cap : Although it is a small cap that capitalizes £320 mm, it is followed by nine analysts, including Citi and Barclays. However, coverage under the two top tier research houses has been very “market driven”, always chasing the stock price with no very profound thinking behind.

: Although it is a small cap that capitalizes £320 mm, it is followed by nine analysts, including Citi and Barclays. However, coverage under the two top tier research houses has been very “market driven”, always chasing the stock price with no very profound thinking behind. UK population is not growing and total fitness penetration rate has not much room to grow: Although it is true that the UK population is not growing fast (+0.6%) and that UK fitness penetration rate is not low (15%), the low-cost sector has been growing at c.30% for the last 5 years and public and private traditional clubs flat. Moreover, there is still room to grow in terms of penetration rates. In 2013, it was 13% compared to current 15%, and other Western European countries are in the 17-21% range.

5. Valuation: Attractive Incremental Returns on Capital and Growing at Double Digits

I would approach valuation on a very simple way, so I do not end up with an overcomplicated analysis. First, I would like to know how much free cash flow would the company generate two and a half years from now if the company stops growing in 2019. As I have already explained, the company is growing fast and the idea behind this analysis is to let all its clubs at the end of 2019 mature and see the real free cash flow generation of the underlying business.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

The two main drivers of my analysis are EBIT per mature club and the FCF multiple. The company currently generates on average c.37% EBIT margin which is c.£0.35-0.37 mm per mature site. We need to subtract IT capex, central and other administrative costs to reach £51 mm of EBIT for the year 2021. Assuming a 20% tax rate and since all capital needs are embedded in the EBIT calculation, the EBIT after tax would equal normalized free cash flow and reach £41 mm. Considering the current net debt of £47 mm and £77 mm in free cash flow to be generated in 2020 and 2021, we get to a net cash position of £30 mm in 2021. Assuming a 12x FCF multiple or an 8.3% yield as base case seems fair for this business. Adding up net cash in balance sheet, we reach £517 mm of equity or £3.75 per share. That implies 52% upside from current share price and an IRR of 18% for equity investors for the next two and a half years.

I have also run a sensitivity analysis to get a sense of the potential downside. EBIT per mature site has to fall more than 20% to start reaching negative returns at current share price. In this sense, I believe there is a wide margin of safety.

What if the business keeps growing?

Instead of running a full DCF until judgment day, I rather calculated the NPV of a new site. That is, how much value the company creates for its shareholders every time it opens a new club. Assuming that unit economics of new sites meet current ones, considering a 10% cost of capital and 20% tax rate, the NPV per new site would be close to £1.3 mm per site. Considering additional IT and administrative costs, a fair assumption is that the average new location generates £1 mm of net present value to the firm. It the company opens 20 more gyms, it is basically adding £20 mm of net present value or £0.15 per share. Below you can see my NPV calculation for each site. I presented only the first seven years since is the time period that matches the seven year maintenance cycle, but of course, cash flows do not stop in year seven.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

As a final sanity check on valuation, we can use the price paid for PureGym back in November 2017. They paid c.£600 mm for the business, which implies £3.1 mm per gym. Although not really comparable since there were some non-mature sites, our valuation implies £2.8 mm per mature gym. However, PureGym was c.5x EBITDA leveraged by that time. Our valuation analysis seems to be very conservative on a relative basis.

For those who like to see a full DCF, below please see my estimates going forward.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

Adjusting the FCF: Owner Earnings Calculation

Just to give a sense to the reader I have compared the free cash flow vs. the estimated owner earnings of the underlying business. Owner earnings is a more useful number when analyzing companies that, due to its current growth have to invest heavily, making the free cash flow number lower than in a steady state scenario.

Source: Image by author, using data from company filings and his own estimates

The exercise above is very useful since it provides a more realistic view of the economics of the business. For example, in 2019, I estimated the FCF to be £9 mm. However, assuming maintenance capex instead of total capex, accounting for negative working capital and cash taxes, we reach an estimated owner earnings for 2019 of £36 mm.

Is there any near-term catalyst?

I believe the coming H1 2019 earnings report on August 29, 2019, could serve as a strong catalyst. First, because the company would report a sharp increase in mature gyms contributing to EBITDA (75% mature sites vs 56% prior year). Second, because H2 2018 numbers were lower than expected for timing issues related to new openings and results failed to reflect the real potential of the business. Third, because I expect the company to report positive FCF after funding growth for the first time. Finally, because of the impact of LIVE IT on margins. This is a new premium pricing product that was tested initially in May 2018. It basically charges a higher membership price in exchange of “multi-site”, “bring a friend” and “fitness and body composition measurement”. The company charges a higher monthly fee with almost no need to invest in capital nor incur in additional costs bringing margins up.

6. Risks: Competition and Brexit dominate

I would say that the largest risk by far is competition. A low-cost business with high operating leverage and good returns could attract competition and put the business model at risk. However, as I already explained, GYM is the best positioned player to compete.

As for the Brexit, I believe it has its fair share as a risk. In case of a hard Brexit, the UK economy could suffer. However, again GYM’s business was born in a crisis and could actually profit from a downturn in the economy.

7. Conclusion: Heads I win, Tails I Don’t Lose Much

All in all, I believe GYM is a good business that offers a very attractive risk/reward opportunity, with growth as a free option, in a non-cyclical industry and with a very strong balance sheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GYYMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.