Exagen Files Registration To Begin U.S. IPO Process

Exagen (XGN) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $57.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and provides chronic autoimmune disease diagnostic tools.

XGN is growing at an accelerating rate and making some progress towards breakeven net results.

Company & Technology

Vista, California-based Exagen was founded in 2010 to develop a family of diagnostic tools for various chronic autoimmune diseases.

Management is headed by President, CEO, and Director Fortunato Ron Rocca, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Vice President, Sales and Marketing, and General Manager at Prometheus.

Exagen has developed a suite of nine diagnostic solutions under the AVISE brand, several of which are based on the firm's proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products [CBCAP] technology that 'assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway that is widely implicated across many autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE].'

Management's goal is to improve the lives of patients suffering from rheumatoid conditions, such as SLE and rheumatoid arthritis [RA], by enabling differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of their complex case.

The firm's lead drug candidate is AVISE CTD that enables diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of a variety of connective tissue diseases [CTD] and other related conditions with overlapping symptoms.

AVISE CTD combines the analysis of multiple biomarkers to require a single blood draw as opposed to the standard multiple sets of draws for testing of important markers, and management believes it can serve populations suffering from SLE, RA, Sjögren's syndrome, antiphospholipid syndrome [APS], other autoimmune-related diseases, including autoimmune thyroid, and other disorders mimicking these conditions, such as fibromyalgia.

Below is an overview graphic of the company's developed diagnostic tools:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Exagen include Innovatus Capital Partners, Cottonwood Technology Fund, Tullis Health Investors, CRG, Mesa Verde Venture Partners, Sun Mountain Capital, and EPIC Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its diagnostic tests to rheumatologists via a direct sales force of 55 representatives as of August 2019.

Management says its specialized sales force also has the ability 'to interpret results from our de-identified test reports and provide unique insights in a highly tailored discussion with rheumatologists.'

Additionally, the firm recently began a partnership with Janssen to promote its SIMPONI test. XGN also has partnership agreements with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Horizon Pharma USA, and Corrona.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been variable but trending downward slightly, per the table below:

Selling G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 68.3% 2018 60.7% 2017 70.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.4x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.4 2018 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Acumen, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is projected to reach $16 billion by 2026.

The main factors driving the forecasted market growth are the increasing incidence of these conditions, rising demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures, growing awareness towards diagnostic benefits, growth in research and development activities, and initiatives taken by governments worldwide.

According to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association data, about 50 million people in the US are presently suffering from autoimmune-related disorders.

Major competitors that provide or are developing autoimmune diagnostics include:

Laboratory Corporation (LH)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

ARUP Laboratories

Mayo Clinic

Rheumatology Diagnostics Laboratories

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Progentec Diagnostics

Kypha

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

XGN's recent financial results are summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue and at an accelerating rate

Increased gross profit, fluctuating gross margin

Variable operating loss and variable operating margin

Decreasing cash used in operations

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and half years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 19,734,000 35.4% 2018 $ 32,440,000 21.0% 2017 $ 26,807,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 10,300,000 46.1% 2018 $ 17,061,000 34.7% 2017 $ 12,670,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 52.19% 2018 52.59% 2017 47.26% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (4,284,000) -21.7% 2018 $ (4,880,000) -15.0% 2017 $ (7,836,000) -29.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (9,791,000) 2018 $ (18,482,000) 2017 $ (32,774,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (4,118,000) 2018 $ (9,301,000) 2017 $ (10,968,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $16.2 million in cash and $33.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 20, 2019, was a negative ($8.2 million).

IPO Details

XGN intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for selling and marketing activities; for research and development activities, including continued expansion of our AVISE® product portfolio, as well as clinical studies to demonstrate the utility of our AVISE® products and support reimbursement efforts; and the remainder for working capital purposes and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen, Cantor, and William Blair.

Commentary

XGN is seeking capital to invest in continued commercialization of its numerous diagnostic tests, although it relies primarily on its AVISE CTD test for most of its revenue.

The market opportunity for autoimmune diagnostics is large and expected to grow due to a number of factors, not least of which includes an aging population in developed countries.

In late 2018, management concluded a collaboration deal for Janssen to co-market its SIMPONI diagnostic for rheumatoid arthritis. In addition to providing marketing support, the deal adds a stamp of approval on the firm's technology.

XGN has shown an impressive growth trajectory with increasing gross profit and making some progress toward breakeven.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

