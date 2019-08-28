Libra Is The Distraction That Facebook Doesn't Need

Libra hopes to solve the unbanked problem worldwide. The question that seems to have no answers is, how do consumers without a bank account purchase Libra in the first place?

Facebook just settled with the FTC for billions and now wants to draw more regulatory scrutiny. This is not a smart move.

Facebook has been here before with the, "most important evolution in the world of digital currencies: Facebook Credits." Terrible idea then, Libra is a terrible idea now.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is part of a group hoping to convince the world that the Libra cryptocurrency is the future of finance. The currency's mission is to, "Reinvent money. Transform the global economy. So, people everywhere can live better lives." One of the big focuses of the currency is to address the, "1.7 billion" of the world's population that are unbanked. There are big questions about whether Libra can get off the ground. While Facebook is just part of the group building this currency, the company's size and reach is drawing the ire of regulators already. There may be reasons to buy Facebook stock, but Libra seems like it will cause the company more problems than it could possibly solve.

Haven't we been here before?

When Libra was introduced to the press, I couldn't help but think that this sounds familiar. I had to do a little research, but then I found it, Facebook Credits. In 2009, Facebook began alpha stage testing of Credits. By 2012, the company said of this option, "the latest, and perhaps most important, evolution in the world of digital currencies: Facebook Credits."

The company said at the time, it hoped that Credits would help sellers reach the Facebook global audience. There were several problems with this idea. First, Facebook is known as a social network, and many users are still skeptical of doing transactions within these confines. There are hundreds of millions using Facebook Marketplace, but many of these transactions end up with a person meeting another person and paying in cash.

Second, this prior venture was essentially a Facebook-only operation. Without the backing of other major partners, Credits really didn't have much of a chance. Third, for Credits to be viable, they had to solve a problem, which didn't seem to happen. With options like debit cards, credit cards, bank account payments, many potential users wondered, why put money into Credits.

It's interesting to note that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) acquired Braintree (which owned Venmo) about a year after Facebook officially launched Credits. By June 2012, Facebook announced Credits would be discontinued. To be blunt, the company tried to force Credits onto users who didn't see the point and the project failed miserably. Clearly, Libra is a much bigger system with big backers and even bigger aspirations than Credits. However, the cryptocurrency faces many of the same challenges as Credits with no easy answers.

Risk and options

It seems like the biggest mistake surrounding Libra so far is Facebook's front-and-center involvement. If Libra were introduced and pushed by Visa (NYSE:V) or Mastercard (NYSE:MA), it likely wouldn't get as much press or as much scrutiny. Putting Facebook at the front of the pack seems like a massive tactical error. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know about Facebook's privacy issues.

Just as the company seems to be trying to move past these issues with a multi-billion-dollar FTC settlement, Libra comes along to bring even more regulatory scrutiny. There have been many voices against Libra, one of the most prominent is Fed Chairman Powell who said Libra, "cannot go forward" without satisfying concerns about privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, and financial stability. In addition, the cryptocurrency is under official investigation by EU antitrust officials as well.

For Libra to succeed, consumers will have to be convinced it is a superior option compared to what is already on the market. If we look at two big money transfer options, it's hard to ignore Square (NYSE:SQ) Cash and the previously mentioned Venmo.

(Source: Cash App Security)

In the last quarter, Square's Cash App, generated $135 million in revenue aside from Bitcoin. Bitcoin revenue alone amounted to another $125 million. With millions of users, it's no surprise that the Cash App was the, "number one free finance app in the U.S. App Store for the past two years, and is consistently a top 20 free app."

The Cash App has only been an option for a few years, yet Venmo has been around for a lot longer. With PayPal's backing, this is arguably the most popular money movement option aside from traditional PayPal accounts. To say that PayPal has the advantage of scale is an understatement. In the last quarter, the company reported total active accounts of all types equaled over 280 million. Total payment volume from the company exceeded $170 billion, and Venmo alone did $24 billion.

(Source: Venmo About)

Though Square's Cash App is growing fast because of Bitcoin revenue, Venmo's total payment volume increased by 70% year over year. There are other money transfer options beyond Venmo and the Cash App such as Zelle, which is backed by many of the largest banks. The point is, Libra is being introduced as an option to allow money transfers and payments, yet there are competitor systems that already have scale and acceptance. Going up against the Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and others, could be too much for Facebook and its consortium.

Unbanked and unsolved

We've said one of Libra's main goals is to solve the 1.7 billion unbanked people in the world. To figure out if this is possible, we first need to know why so many people choose to not have a traditional bank account.

(Source: Forbes "1.7 Billion Adults Worldwide Do Not Have Access to a Bank Account")

The first thing to realize is, the unbanked issue is largely international. As we can see, of the estimated 1.7 billion people with no bank account, 24% live in China or India. The United States doesn't even rank in the top 10. Second, the figures state, "The World Bank defines adults as aged 15+ in this case." In addition, these figures are from 2017, so much could have changed.

Domestically or internationally, there are a few common themes explaining why so many don't have traditional bank accounts. First, some people don't have an account because in more developed banking systems, they may have been blacklisted by major banks. In the U.S., for example, consumers that have balances written-off by a major bank normally are given a ChexSystems record. This record effectively tells other banks that use the service that an outstanding debt is owed. This helps financial institutions to avoid opening an account for someone who went to collections at another institution. Having worked in the banking industry, I can tell you this is a normal process of turning customers away until they can resolve their ChexSystems record.

A second reason given for not having an account is to avoid fees. Speaking as a former banker, normally, this is a lack of financial education and not a legitimate roadblock. Third, some customers don't have a bank account because they are actively trying to avoid a debt collector. In this situation, they aren't "unbanked" as much as avoiding the system. Fourth, some potential customers don't feel the need for an account. They may not understand the benefits, or they use a family member's account, as a pseudo-account of their own.

One of the most common reasons for the lack of a bank account was, "nearly 2/3 said they have too little money to use one." This is a common objection domestically and internationally. I would also add it's probably not realistic to count all individuals over the age of 15 in the study. In the U.S. at least, most banks won't allow someone under the age of 18 to open a checking account without a non-minor.

To sum up, for many who don't have an account they either don't have the money, or they lack the understanding of why an account is important. Creating a new cryptocurrency, no matter how well-intentioned, doesn't solve these main problems. If we look at how money is moved into systems like the Cash App or Venmo, there is still a critical connection to a card or banking system that Libra doesn't seem to address.

With the Cash App, users can add cash through their bank account, and it supports debit and credit cards. However, users can only add cash using a debit card. In addition, ATM, PayPal, prepaid bank cards, and business debit cards aren't supported. What users can do right within the Cash App is buy and sell Bitcoin without any additional fees.

Venmo users can add money from a verified bank account if they have been approved for a Venmo Debit Mastercard. Venmo's debit card can only be used in the U.S. at U.S. merchants. The service allows the same debit, credit, and prepaid branded cards as the Cash App.

(Source: Libra How It Works)

This obviously begs the question; how does a customer move the funds they have into Libra? If they have cash, there isn't a bank that can deposit it and then convert it to Libra. If they have a check, they still need to be able to negotiate that item and then, again how does that money become Libra? Let's say I have $200 worth of Libra in my account, if I don't have a bank account, how do I get that $200 in my hands? These are significant questions without easy answers. It seems like an amazing idea to create a currency that breaks down the walls to having a bank account. The reality is the banking system is needed to connect to the Libra system, a true catch-22.

Beyond these challenging questions, Facebook seems to be underestimating the regulatory risk. The Libra Association says, "Individuals or organizations will operate on the Libra Blockchain through user accounts, which are dissociated from their real-world identity." The address of the sender and receiver, timestamp, and transaction amount are recorded and publicly visible." In the financial system, one of the primary ways to defeat fraudulent or illegal activity is the know your customer rule.

Domestic banks are required to collect a minimum level of information to open an account. If Libra doesn't require this same type of oversight, what is to prevent criminals from using the cryptocurrency? This massive lack of information seems reasonable to law abiding citizens. However, Libra could also be a boon to organizations to launder money and avoid the oversight of the traditional banking system. It seems almost certain that Libra will need to change some of the Associations ideas to help regulators get comfortable.

A distraction not a solution

Addressing the unbanked population isn't going to be realistic unless the Association envisions transactions at physical locations. Bringing the unbanked into Libra means taking traditional financial instruments and turning them into Libra. There will almost certainly need to be more information obtained about customers and using their real information instead of "user accounts" may be the sticking point.

Facebook has had a nice recovery this year after a challenging 2018. Analysts are calling for a significant recovery in EPS during 2020. The company has previously said that it expects to make money primarily from advertising and not transactions. Libra seems to run in the opposite direction. Libra might succeed in some way, but not with the current vision. Facebook has enough challenges trying to restart its growth, grow Stories advertising, and comply with regulatory requirements. Investors should worry about Libra distracting the company from growing its primary business. Even though the shares look reasonably priced, Libra could be the product that creates more problems than it solves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.