SharpSpring: Looking Very Attractive At These Levels

SharpSpring has secured an attractive position in a rapidly growing market, which it will look to further capitalize on going forwards.

Investment Premise

With its share price decreasing more than 50% in the space of 4 months, SharpSpring (SHSP) is now trading at less than 5x EV/Revenues. This cloud company has become an attractively priced player in the rapidly growing Marketing Automation Systems software space.

Company Profile

As a company, SharpSpring (SHSP) provides a cloud-based marketing automation solution designed for small and mid-size businesses across the world. It markets and sells its products and services through its own sales teams as well through third-party resellers. At this point in time more than 8000 customers use SharpSpring's solutions to improve communications in relation to product offering and accelerate product sales. It is worth noting that the company was originally known as SMTP Inc when it as founded in 1998 before changing its name to SharpSpring Inc in December 2015. The Company itself is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. With regard to the industry SharpSpring operates in, the Marketing Automation Systems space, the Company competes against other players such as Hubspot (HUBS), Act-on and Salesforce (CRM) Pardot. In relation to these competitors, Sharspring mainly differentiates itself on product pricing, a difference that it has looked to market to investors.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The product pricing strategy SharpSpring employs has allowed them to build a valuable customer base of digital marketing agencies. These agencies are often regarded as the standard within the digital industry with more than 300k businesses turning to digital agencies in order to address complex industry wide needs such as driving potential leads to business, converting more leads to sales and accurately measuring marketing ROI (Return On Investment).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Investment Thesis

Recently, the Company has seen a rapid decrease in its share price where it went for being traded at its 52-week high of $21.10 to currently around $11 all in the space of 4 months. This decrease has presented an attractive entry point for a high-performing business in a growing market.

Data by YCharts

With regard to the Company’s financial model, an important ratio to look at for SaaS (Software-as-a-service) businesses is the CAC:LTV ratio. LTV stands for “lifetime value” per customer and CAC stand for “customer acquisition cost”. The LTV/CAC ratio compares the value of a customer over their lifetime, compared to the cost of acquiring them. This metric compares the value of a new customer over its lifetime relative to the cost of acquiring that customer. If the LTV/CAC ratio is less than 1.0 the company is destroying value; if the ratio is greater than 1.0 it is likely to be creating value. Generally speaking, a ratio greater than 3.0 is considered “good” but there can be some exceptions. SharpSpring currently exhibits an attractive LTV:CAC ratio of 6.8X which is very competitive in this regard.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Building on attractive customer acquisition economics, SHSP has secured an attractive positioning in a growing market. With an addressable market size of $5.1B in 2018 that is growing +20% annually, the Company has a lot of upside to capture to going forward.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to operating a growing market, SHSP also has the capability of sustaining its current market position long-term. While the high technical nature of the software space acts as a sizable barrier to entry, restricting new entrants, the current competitors cannot commit to the level of pricing that SharpSpring currently offers its customers, making the Company a difficult target to compete with both for current competitors and potential new entrants.

Catalysts

In terms of near-term events that have the potential to shift SharpSpring's share price in a way that better reflects the Company's value proposition and growth prospects going forward, a continued expansion of the current customer base through a wider market adoption of marketing automation software systems could contribute to enhancing SharpSpring's growth prospects. In a recent survey sent out to marketing and communications specialists around the world, only 38% claimed on planning to invest in marketing automation in the following 12 months. In addition, as SHSP acquires more customers over time, the Company will benefit from an increase in customer value as these long-term agency customers mature. This is due to the fact that as SHSP acquires more customers going forwards, the ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) portion of company revenues cumulates as well.

Valuation

The Marketing Automation Systems space as seen a considerable amount of M&A activity in recent times due to its attractive growth prospects. In June 2013, ExactTarget, a provider of on-demand email marketing software solutions, was acquired by Salesforce for a 8.6x Sales multiple which corresponded to $2.5B. In September 2018, Marketo, a marketing automation software platform, was acquired by Adobe (ADBE) at a 12x Sales multiple, which corresponded to $4.75B. Marketo itself had been acquired by Vista Equity Partners in May 2016 for a 6.5x Sales multiple which corresponded to $1.79B. The rapid expansion in the value at sale of Marketo can be seen as an indication of the premium the market currently associates with Marketing Automation Software companies.

A potential comparable company for SharpSpring is HubSpot (HUBS) as it is a publicly listed competitor that operates in the same software space as SharpSpring. As seen below, a comparison of both companies shows a discrepancy in valuation on an EV/Sales basis, a metric that is commonly used for comparing growing software companies.

Data by YCharts

What is also interesting is that this discrepancy in market valuation is not explained by revenue growth as both companies have been growing at similar speeds over the past few years, with HubSpot growing revenues slightly more quickly than SharpSpring in relative terms.

Data by YCharts

However, the discrepancy in market valuation between SharpSpring and its closest comparable can somewhat be explained by the difference in market capitalization of both companies. HubSpot currently holds a market capitalization of $+8B whereas SharpSpring currently only has a market value of $+100M, which would restrict a lot of institutional investors from being able to invest.

Risks

SharpSpring currently faces risks similar to the rest of the industry, in addition to company specific ones:

With regard to Regulation, Governments in the US/EU have recently displayed increased concern with regard to the tracking and retention of user information which is an important aspect of Marketing Automation Systems as the software registers individual information in order to develop a customer profile.

Similar to any company that operates overseas, there is a Foreign Exchange Rate Risk associated with SharpSpring: Approximately 17% of FY18 Revenues were denominated in a Non-USD currency which depending on prevailing exchange rates can increase or hinder overall company revenues which adds to uncertainty.

On a more company specific level, SHSP is reliant on agency partners to sell the SharpSpring solution to their clients. Although this group of agency customers is currently well diversified with more than 1800 different customers, the Company's future prospects are dependant on adding additional agency customers and retaining them.

Recommendation

With the Company maintaining attractive positioning in a rapidly expanding market, the recent drop in share price has provided potential investors with an attractive entry point that has the potential to capture a great deal of upside. On top of attractive customer acquisition economics and product pricing differentiation, the Company is also operating in a space that has seen a notable amount of M&A activity in recent times. If either the past transaction multiples or the comparable company multiples are to be considered, then SharpSpring is currently trading at a sizable discount. I would recommend anybody interested in the Company acquire shares priced under $12.50.

