Opera: Stay Long

The stock is cheap by traditional valuation measurements, but a lot of risk exists to the story with the microlending growth in emerging markets.

In the course of a year, Opera Limited (OPRA) has come a long way from a hated tech IPO. Now probably isn't the time to rush into the tech stock, but one needs to remember that Opera only trades slightly above the $12 IPO price. My investment thesis remains bullish due to all of the positive momentum at the company despite the connection to the Chinese owners.

Several Ways To Win

For Q2, Opera reported revenues of $61.7 million, beating analyst estimates by $6.1 million. In the process, the browser company raised revenue estimates for the year to $270 to $290 million, up from $230 to $240 million.

The company can't even really be called a browser company any more. Q2 search revenue was up a minimal 8.3% due to growth in search optimization and slight user growth. The major growth avenues was ad revenues from the launch of Opera News along with fintech revenue up to $11.6 million and retail revenue of $7.6 million. The latter two business functions were relatively non-existent last year.

The growth in fintech from moving into new markets like Kenya and India has total Q3 revenues forecasted to surge at least 75% to over $75 million. At the revenue mid-point of $80 million, Opera would reach an annualized run rate of $320 million.

The analyst community clearly hasn't caught up to the new Opera with a robust microlending business and a surging news feed that supports strong ad revenue momentum. Analysts only forecasts 2020 revenues of $360 million now, but up substantially from the estimates touching $300 million only a few months ago.

These revenue increases are even more impressive considering the numbers don't include any forecasts for the likes of the new classifieds product called OList.

Risks To The Story

A lot of the revenue gains are coming from the fintech business that is expanding in places in Africa and into India. Revenues surged to $11.6 million in quarter, up 130% from adjusted revenues in the prior quarter. The company issued 1.8 million micro loans in the quarter, up from 766K in Q1.

The concern here is the credit loss generated by these loans. The credit loss expense in the quarter was $5.4 million or nearly 50% of the revenue from loans in the quarter.

A big part of the additional risk to the story is that the balance sheet shifts from a large cash balance of $178 million at the end of 2018 to one with a growing customer loan balance of $22 million and large investments now adding up to $44 million. The microlending business in India is apparently booming so the company better hope they have credit risk controls in place to prevent losses.

Opera has gone from a tech company generating substantial profits to a mixture of startup investments with wild expenses. The company still forecasts generating adjusted EBITDA of $40 million for the year, though it follows a year in 2018 where EBITDA reached $66 million. A prime example is the Q3 adjusted EBITDA that reached 36.9% of revenues at $16.5 million to a forecast for only $8 to $12 million in the current quarter after 75%+ revenue growth.

The company is clearly investing so one shouldn't be surprised by the heavy pressure on profits. The stock has a lot more risk/reward with the "success" in the microlending business.

At the end of the day, the stock was just worth about $1.5 billion at the recent peak. Normal tech stocks growing at a 60% revenue clip would trade far in excess of 4x forward revenue estimates. Most of those stocks though aren't owned by a Chinese investor plowing money into new businesses in Africa and India.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Opera has substantial upside potential with all the businesses the company is spinning out in the developing world. The stock provides a rare opportunity to invest in both tech and fintech companies outside of the U.S. After pounding the table to buy the stock in the $6-7 range last year, Opera doesn't excite me to buy more share up here around $13 due to these added risks. However, the risk/reward scenario suggests staying long with existing positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.