Term preferreds and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity review.

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

We are writing a series of reviews for those fixed-income investors who want to stay away from the interest risk, despite the current expectations of lowering interest rates. Presenting all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and, in most cases, not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. With regards to the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities are not part of the ETFs, except only for several issues, which are holdings of PFF.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has broken through the psychological 2% yield mark, and it has fallen to the rate of 1.53%. With the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) reaching its all-time high this month, a 2-10 yield curve inverting was observed for the first time since 2007. All bond prices are rising as investors prefer to put their money into safer investments, pushing yields lower, and triggering a recession warning. An inversion for this part of the yield curve, where the 10-year yield slips below the 2-year yield, has preceded every recession in the last 40 years. The current yield of the 2-year Treasury Note is at 1.52% (1 bps lower). Despite the risk of recession, the fixed income securities have followed the bond rally and remained slightly bullish, and as we can see in the second chart, PFF has continued its rise with more than 11% gain from its December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has sharply turned lower from the $300 barrier, and it's been on a roller coaster, with the coming new wave of the US-China trade war and the rising fears of a new recession.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 97 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds with Call Risk, YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

This is actually the best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that has no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not. Again, because the bonds are trading above their par value, the Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Worst. It is actually the yield curve of all short-term baby bonds.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The higher the stock, the better the YTW.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Yield-to-Maturity is also the Yield-to-Best. The closer the maturity is, the higher the probability of getting the best return of the security.

1.3 Baby bonds between $25.00 and $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds where there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.4 Baby bonds < Par, By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

There are hardly any left, as the only issues below par are actually the most problematic stocks. The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, together with Medley Capital's (MCC) baby bonds, MCX and MCV, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp. Despite the last developments, a Yield-to-Maturity of 15% (for MDLQ) can hardly be defined as safe, despite there are only 5 years to maturity.

AFHBL has lost 65% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in a 93%(!) fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 70%(!) Yield-to-Maturity with less than 3 years remaining until maturity.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s common stock (AI) in a permanent downtrend that brought its baby bonds, AIC and AIW, to this "most speculative" group.

The only "normal" securities in this group is the recently issued GECCN, which is trading close to its par value, and the company is not currently in a bad shape as the other ones in this group.

2. Term Preferred Stocks and "Third Parties"

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks and Third Party Trust Preferreds with Call Risk, YTC < 0

Just like the bonds, the lower the stock, the higher the risk. These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on. In other words, they are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss will lead to a negative yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks and Third Party Trust Preferreds with No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you will receive their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend until the end of September? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

4. A Look At The Most Recent Redemptions

There are two issues that are called for redemption for the next month:

Newtek Business Services Corp 7.5% Notes due 9/2022 (NEWTZ)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

...and

Gladstone Capital Corp., 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock (GLADN)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Also, there are 3 new short-term securities issued for the past two months:

Source: Author's database

6. How Do They Move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

What can be said is that the group is the losers are almost missing.

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

As for the biggest gainers for the past month, MDLQ and MDLX had a $4 gain, after the Medley Capital and Medley Management agreed to the merger amendments.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities looks at the end of August. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem sky high, and slowly, the rally is still going on. In fact, yields fall with each month, and there is no correction since December last year.

With the main merit being the expectation of lowering the Federal funds rate, it is now hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. In fact, the only securities that are currently in a bad shape are solely because of an increased risk to the well-being of the company. Currently, there is nothing that is worthy to buy and personally, I'm holding mainly cash, waiting for better entries.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 08/26/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.