Why U.S. Equity Investors Should Care About The Yuan Fix

We should all wish them the best of luck in that regard, because as one former Goldmanite put it on Wednesday, "a falling RMB is bad for risk".

China is trying very hard to convey a desire for a stable currency in the face of a market that wants to push it lower.

This is going to be a simple, straightforward post on one of the hottest of hot topics for market participants in August.

Right now, there's a ton of interest in the daily fixings for the Chinese yuan. Depreciation pressure on the currency has piled up since August 1, when President Trump announced new tariffs on some $300 billion in Chinese goods.

On August 5, the Monday after Trump's announcement, Beijing set the fix weaker than expected, fueling speculation that China was set to allow the currency to absorb the hit from the new tariffs. The offshore yuan fell through the psychologically-important 7 handle that day, triggering the worst selloff of 2019 for US stocks and rattling markets the world over.

Fast forward to this week and the market is on tenterhooks yet again following the latest escalations in the trade war which found China responding to the US, and the White House retaliating to that response, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the world's two largest economies.

On Wednesday, China set the daily yuan reference rate at 7.0835.

Why should the average investor care about that? Well, I'll tell you.

At 7.0835, that fixing was stronger than every single estimate from 20 traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The range spanned 7.0887 to 7.1315. The average was 7.1126. Have a look at this chart:

(Source: Heisenberg)

What that shows is that China is leaning hard (and I emphasize hard) into the counter-cyclical adjustment factor (or, "CCAF" for short) in order to set the fix stronger-than-expected and, thereby, telegraph a desire for stability in the face of mounting depreciation pressure. Translation: Beijing is trying to stop the yuan from falling too far, too fast.

Here's a simple chart which plots the fix (white) versus USDCNY spot (orange):

(Source: Bloomberg)

Headed into Wednesday's fix, the yuan had closed weaker than the daily reference rate every day in August but one. The currency has fallen nearly 4% against the dollar this month, the worst monthly decline ever.

(Source: Heisenberg)

Simply put, the market is bearish on the yuan, and for the time being, doesn't seem to care very much about what the PBoC is "saying" with the daily reference rate.

Why should readers care? Well, the answer to that should be painfully obvious from what happened on August 5, when stocks plunged as the yuan breached 7, but just in case you need the point reiterated, former Chief FX Strategist at Goldman and current Chief Economist at the IIF, Robin Brooks, warned on Wednesday that while "China is working hard to slow the depreciation of the RMB in the face of tariffs, in the end, a falling RMB is bad for risk, with the correlation to the S&P 500 one of the most stable out there".

Here's a simple chart which shows the monthly performance of the S&P with the onshore yuan annotated for notable moments in market history.

(Source: Heisenberg)

And here's the VIX plotted with 3-month implied volatility on the offshore yuan:

(Source: Goldman)

The simple question we should all be asking ourselves based on the above is: How long does China intend to keep setting the daily fix remarkably stronger than the previous day's trading would dictate? Or, more simply: How sustainable is the trend in the first bar chart shown above? Is the PBoC prepared to keep leaning harder and harder into the CCAF and setting the reference rate entirely out of step with the market in the interest of not throwing gas on the fire?

At some point, you'd think that would become untenable. The above-mentioned Robin Brooks called the decoupling of the actual $/CNY exchange rate from the fix "unsustainable" after Wednesday's reference rate came through.

Of course, Beijing has other ways to discourage yuan weakness. They can sell bills in Hong Kong or resort to any number of measures to implement the type of overnight, draconian crackdowns on bears we've seen in the past. There are also myriad domestic political considerations that could prompt a more concerted effort to arrest the currency's slide.

For now, China seems to be content with letting the fix convey something about their desire to see a controlled drift lower, while their willingness to let the market keep the pressure on the spot rate serves as something of a warning to the US in the trade war.

In the interest of making good on my promise to keep this relatively short and straightforward, let me just drive the point home with the following table from BofA:

(Source: BofA)

Mechanically, on the bank's estimates, USDCNY needs to go to 7.36 to offset the 5% hike to the 25% tariff rate on the $250 billion in goods that goes into effect on October 1. USDCNY needs to go to 7.66 to offset the 15% tariff on the $300 billion in Chinese goods that will be implemented in two steps on September 1 and on December 15. If President Trump were to raise the tariff rate on that $300 billion in goods to 30% (i.e., to the rate that will apply to the $250 billion in goods from October 1), USDCNY would need to go all the way to 8.19 to cushion the blow.

That, in a nutshell, is why you're seeing the market wanting to push the yuan weaker. The PBoC is pushing back with the fix. On Wednesday, they pushed back really hard.

We all need to hope that they persist in that effort or take other measures to keep conveying a desire for relative stability. Because if they decide to let the market dictate things, US equities are going to be in for a world of hurt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.