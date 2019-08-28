Eli Lilly's Latest Approval Adds To An Ever-Growing Market For Taltz

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had received FDA approval for Taltz for an expanded FDA label to treat patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS). This expanded label will allow the company to increase its sales for Taltz in the coming years. That's because this latest approval becomes the third FDA approval for this drug, since the first one that took place back in 2016. I believe that Eli Lilly will do well in the market, because it had some solid clinical data to back up its approval. One study focused on those who had not yet received treatment with an antirheumatic drug and then another population that just couldn't tolerate taking tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. Best part of all is that Taltz sales had been growing, even before this expanded label from the FDA was given.

FDA Approval Based on Two Successful Late-Stage Studies

The FDA approval was based on two positive phase 3 studies. In my opinion, what makes these studies important is that they each dealt with a different type of population. That showed Taltz was able to work well and achieve the primary goal in both studies. The first late-stage study, known as COAST-V, evaluated patients who didn't take any antirheumatic drug (biologic) before being given Taltz. The primary endpoint for this study was easily met. That's because it was shown that patients treated with Taltz had achieved an improved Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society 40 (ASAS40) response compared to those who only took placebo over a 16-week period. This was done so with an ASAS40 response of 48% for those given Taltz compared to 18% for those that took placebo. This ended up with a statistically significant p-value of p<0.0001. The same primary endpoint was used for the other late-stage study known as COAST-W. Except, this time around, the patients could either not tolerate or respond to TNF inhibitors. In this phase 3 study, the ASAS40 response for those on Taltz was 25% versus 13% for those on placebo. This hit statistical significance with p<0.05. In terms of clinical data, I believe this meets the threshold as far the regulatory standpoint of things goes. On the flip side, the importance of treatments should be transforming the landscape for patients. That's exactly what was proven with these two phase 3 studies from the COAST program. It is because this was the first and only registration studies, for patients with AS, who were able to achieve an ASAS40 response at 16 weeks. This may translate to a competitive advantage.

Expanded Market Landscape

This latest regulatory approval lines up as Taltz for its 4th indication in the last few years, since the first one that was obtained back in 2016. The first approval for Taltz was obtained back in March of 2016 in treating patients with plaque psoriasis. Two other expanded FDA labels were for, Active Psoriatic Arthritis and Psoriasis involving the genital area, which were received in 2017 and 2018, respectively. No doubt, that the latest FDA approval only serves to help improve sales of Taltz. What I find quite intriguing is that sales of Taltz were increasing, irrespective of this newly expanded label with AS. For instance, sales of Taltz in Q2 2018 were $220.1 million. For a big pharmaceutical that's a pretty good amount of sales for a drug that first launched back in 2016. However, if you take a look at the difference from 2018 and then line it up with the current situation in 2019, there is massive increase in sales. In Q2 of 2019 sales of Taltz reached $353.8 million, which is an increase of 61% compared to the same time period in 2018.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly has done well to keep expanding its market opportunity for Taltz. The latest approval should only serve to help improve sales for this particular drug. Even without this latest indication, sales for Taltz have been growing by a large margin year over year as I highlighted above. The biggest risk is that there are many other competitors in place that could challenge sales for AS and other autoimmune disorder indications. For instance, Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx has already been approved for AS and other similar indications in which Taltz has been approved for. On the flip side, Eli Lilly was able to obtain positive results a few months ago from another study known as COAST-X. This particular study explored Taltz for the treatment of another indication known as non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). However, these were patients who had not yet received treatment with an anti-rheumatic drug. In terms of this indication, Eli Lilly is ahead of Novartis. Which means that, if Novartis was to gain approval for nr-axSpA, it would do so after Eli Lilly. That would allow Eli Lilly to gain a small head start in sales for this indication. Eli Lilly is in solid shape, and I expect that sales of Taltz will continue to climb in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.