Descartes Systems Acquires BestTransport For Flatbed Logistics Tech

With the deal, DSGX continues to acquire smaller firms and technologies to build out its transportation logistics offerings as the industry continues its growth trajectory.

BestTransport has developed a custom transportation management system designed for the specific requirements of flatbed truck logistics.

Descartes Systems has acquired BestTransport for $11.2 million in cash.

Quick Take

Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) announced it has acquired BestTransport.com for $11.2 million.

BestTransport operates as a cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) provider.

DSGX is continuing to acquire the pieces necessary to build out its transportation and logistics management offerings in a quickly growing and changing industry.

Target Company

Worthington, Ohio-based BestTransport was founded in 1999 to provide a cloud-based TMS solution focused on flatbed-intensive manufacturers and distributors.

Management is headed by Chief Operating Executive Reo Hatfield, who has been with the firm since 2015.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: BestTransport

BestTransport’s primary offerings include:

BestShippers

BestOptimize

BestOceans

CarrierDesk

SupplierConnection

Company partners or major customers include:

Alcoa (AA)

Aleris (OTC:ALSD)

Arconic (ARNC)

Bellisio Foods [BKK:CPF]

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report, the global TMS market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.64 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 14.8% between 2019 and 2024.

TMS systems play an important role in handling transportation-related business activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and finally to the end user.

The main driver for this expected growth is a continued desire to reduce the overall delivery time due to the increase in global trade activities.

The North American region dominates the industry in terms of adoption and implementation of TMS, followed by Europe.

Major vendors that provide TMS include:

JDA Software

Oracle (ORCL)

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

SAP (SAP)

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

DSGX disclosed the acquisition price and terms as '$11.2 million, net of working capital, satisfied from Descartes’ existing line of credit.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial figures indicates that as of April 30, 2019, DSGX had $29.6 million in cash and equivalents and $354.5 million in total liabilities, of which $242.7 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 30, 2019, was $76.9 million.

In the past 12 months, DSGX’s stock price has risen 1.3% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 13.9% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 3.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises have mostly been positive but in the most recently-reported quarter, DSGX had a major negative surprise:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been rising from a low in the middle of 2017, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

DSGX acquired BestTransport for its flatbed truck management domain expertise and system.

As Descartes CEO Edward Ryan stated in the deal announcement,

By combining BestTransport’s platform with our Global Logistics Network, we can offer additional solutions to the community, such as Descartes MacroPoint Visibility and Capacity Matching. We welcome the BestTransport team of domain experts and community of customers to Descartes.

So, the deal for BestTransport is essentially a small bolt-on acquisition that addresses the unique elements for flatbed truck transport management.

DSGX has been an active acquirer of typically smaller solutions as it seeks to build out its transportation management offerings for logistics-intensive businesses.

While the individual deal sizes have been typically small, they indicate management is adept at identifying and acquiring the pieces to plug holes in its solutions.

Transportation and logistics management is a sharply growing business and DSGX is right to acquire solutions wherever possible rather than taking more time-to-market by trying to build them in-house.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.