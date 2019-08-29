Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 8/27/2019

Prices are from 8/27/2019 while the market was open. Trailing book values are as of 6/30/2019. Our subscriber series uses book values updated for projected change in book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ticker Q2 Tangible BV Price Price to Trailing Tangible BV AGNC $16.58 $15.08 0.91 AI $7.80 $5.17 0.66 ANH $4.53 $3.25 0.72 ARR $20.50 $16.42 0.80 CHMI $16.80 $11.94 0.71 CIM $16.24 $19.04 1.17 CMO $8.93 $7.46 0.84 NLY $9.33 $8.42 0.90 ORC $6.63 $5.96 0.90 CIM $16.24 $19.04 1.17 DX $17.68 $14.35 0.81 IVR $16.21 $15.30 0.94 MFA $7.11 $7.18 1.01 MITT $17.42 $15.01 0.86 NYMT $5.75 $6.16 1.07 TWO $14.17 $12.90 0.91 WMC $10.51 $9.48 0.90 EARN $12.40 $9.91 0.80

Changes in Book Value

The REIT Forum provides sector updates which utilize the ratios of price to current estimated book value.

Those estimates incorporate the impact of expected changes in book value throughout the quarter. Changes in expected book value come from changes in the fair value assets and hedges, as well as net interest accrual throughout the quarter and the ex-dividend dates.

For the public article, we're providing price-to-trailing-book value, which utilizes the book values as of 6/30/2019. We're still using tangible book value, so assets such as "Goodwill" are stripped out. We believe this creates a much better comparison.

Why Do We Use Book Values So Much?

The amount a mortgage REIT can generate is tied directly to book value per share. We look at this in percentage terms. For instance, if a mortgage REIT can earn 10% on book value, then going from $20.00 in book value per share to $10.00 would cut the earnings power in half. If they lose 5% of their book value per share, they would lose 5% of their earnings potential. Consequently, changes in book value per share occur before the change in dividends.

We're able to get far ahead of dividend changes because we're constantly evaluating the change in book value.

Some of the other investors are waiting to see the current period earnings and update their annual estimates. Those investors will often be very late to the party. Is it any surprise they claim the share price movement was random? By the time they update their estimates, the most important changes could be a few months old. From their perspective, it sure looks random.

Why Aren't We Discussing Net Interest Spreads, Margins, Yields on Assets, and Cost of Funds?

If you're familiar with mortgage REITs, you've heard those terms many times. A guide that doesn't mention them would be incomplete. They are important metrics. For a mortgage REIT executive, they are critical. For an investor trading in mortgage REITs, they are not at the heart of a successful strategy. That concept will cause distress for some investors who focus on the metrics.

We aren't emphasizing any of these values because they can be influenced significantly by accounting choices. Much like Core EPS, these metrics can be nudged higher or lower by careful decisions on how to manage the portfolio. A full discussion of those metrics should involve explaining how to twist them. That's far outside the bounds of what we cover in our quick and dirty mortgage REIT updates. We don't call this series "complex nuances of mortgage REIT accounting". That's a series we might enjoy writing, but doubt it would get much readership unless we came up with a vastly better name for it.

When we're discussing our outlook for residential mortgage REITs or commercial mortgage REITs, we will consider the outlook for these metrics. We strip out the ability of individual mortgage REITs to nudge their numbers higher or lower by evaluating the overall environment. Will one mortgage REIT achieve a much higher yield than another on similar assets? No. If the assets are legitimately similar, the yields will be also. Will one mortgage REIT achieve a much lower cost of funds than a similar peer? If so, the difference is already counted within the book value. Unlike analysts waiting to look at the earnings and revise their forward estimates, we're consistently capturing the change with the updated BV estimates.

BV Changes in Q3 2019?

The agency mortgage REITs will most likely all be reporting decreases in book value for Q3 2019. August has been a very difficult month for agency mortgage REIT book values. That's a direct result of rates plunging. Mortgage REITs often take a small amount of positive duration. That means a small decrease in interest rates is positive. However, a large decrease in rates is bad. Think of it like a glass of wine. 1 or 2 can be a sign of a great evening, but 20 is no longer a celebration. Decreasing rates are generally positive, but plunging rates are problematic. Overall, we're feeling bullish on many of the residential mortgage REITs. We go over the specifics on The REIT Forum, but we're comfortable saying that we believe the decline in share prices so far in August has been too extreme.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, ANH, AI, CHMI, AND A FEW PREFERRED SHARES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.