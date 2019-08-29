Turning These 3 Low Yielders Into Dividend Cash Cows With Covered Calls

While there is nothing wrong with those investments, there are many great stocks and industries which simply don't offer up enough for an income investor who needs a significant dividend.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Dollar General (DG), and Barrick Gold (GOLD) are 3 great stocks whose growth and advantageous business models make them attractive to own. That is, unless you are looking for a high dividend yield, which none of these stocks offer. However, by selling covered calls on these stocks, we can transform them into fantastic income plays.

Here is a summary of the trades, with more details on each below

Stock (Price) Before Selling Call After Activision Blizzard (51.17) Annual Div. Yield: 0.7% Price Upside: Unlimited Ann. Yield (Dividend + Premium): 12.5% Price Upside: 12.5% Dollar General (138.75) Annual Div. Yield: 1% Price Upside: Unlimited Ann. Yield (Dividend + Premium): 9.4% Price Upside: 8% Barrick Gold (19.83) Annual Div. Yield: 0.92% Price Upside: Unlimited Yield (Dividend + Premium): 9.2% Price Upside: 21%

Activision Blizzard

Source: Activisionblizzard.com

Activision Blizzard is the largest pure-play video game stock in the market with a market cap of $34 billion. It is easy to see why when you look at its portfolio of games: Call of Duty, Overwatch, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush, just to name a few. The fact that they have so many titles appealing to a variety of people helps to smooth out revenue and earnings in an industry whose profit can often be lumpy and hit-based, creating a more steady flow of earnings.

Video game development and publishing combines some of the best aspects of both the software and entertainment world. Video games are software that can be distributed infinitely online after the initial cost of development, resulting in the impressive profit levels typical for the software industry, with ATVI having an EBITDA margin of nearly 30%. But unlike Microsoft Word or the new CRM software your company is making you use, the software that ATVI makes is fun and entertaining. It allows them to create valuable intellectual property that can be licensed (much like Disney does with its IP) to create clothing or figures, so gamers can rep their favorite franchise. There was even a movie based on the World of Warcraft universe that generated $433 million in the international box office, showing the monetization potential for its various franchises.

The earnings potential of this business has been shown year after year, with an average net income growth of 23% a year over the past 10 years. Although it may grow at a slower pace now that it is a more mature company, the valuable franchises and proven track record inspire confidence. After a drop in share price towards the end of 2018, you can pick up this stock at a P/E of just over 20, where for several years prior you would have had to pay up at a P/E of 30-40.

ATVI is a great buy-and-hold candidate, but if the less than 1% dividend isn't quite juicy enough for you, it is possible to sell the Jan 17, 2020, $57.5 call for $2.37/share. This will amp the yield up by nearly 12% on an annualized basis. It will limit your upside on share price to 12.5%, which could be a small price to pay for a double-digit yield. The January strike date is purposefully chosen. I prefer selling calls with strikes 3-6 months out so that if the share price appreciates modestly, I can sell another call at a higher price after the current one expires. This can create a great scenario where you sell 3-4 calls on a position throughout the year, generating option premium and gains from a rising share price without the price ever actually rising above the strike price of the option I sold. You can play around with the strike date and price to create a slightly different trade if you wish.

Dollar General

Source:dollargeneral.com

Switching to a more brick & mortar business, we have discount retailer Dollar General. With over 15,000 locations, DG is one of the largest retailers in the country by store count, describing itself as "America's neighborhood general store." It sells groceries and other basic essentials.

Dollar General differentiates itself from competitors by primarily opening small stores in sparsely-populated rural areas. The benefit of this is that the company can capture a market by being miles closer and far more convenient than the nearest competitor. By operating in an area without enough people to support a larger store such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT), it insulates itself from big-box competition moving in. If an area eventually grows enough that competition does move in, Dollar General can move on, since not owning any of the real estate it occupies allows it to be flexible with its store base.

With a high moat to competition and the irreplaceable nature of the product it sells, Dollar General is a very resilient business. It is approaching its 40th year of consecutive sales growth, with no signs of being negatively affected by Amazon, or any other competitor for that matter.

Although its valuation has gone up recently (P/E from 15 to 20), it has often traded at around that level. 20 times earnings seems like a fair price to pay for such a recession-resistant stock, especially this late in the economic cycle. If you would like a bit of income to sweeten the deal, you could sell the Jan 17, 2020, 150$ call for $4.7/share. The result would be an annualized 8.4% yield in exchange for limiting upside to 8%.

Barrick Gold

Source: barrick.com

Barrick Gold is, for my money, one of the best gold mining stocks on the market. Gold mining companies have a bad reputation for taking on large amounts of leverage to make expensive acquisitions at peak gold prices, destroying a lot of shareholder value in the process. For a while, Barrick was no different. That started to change when former Goldman Sachs executive John Thornton got involved in the company in 2014. Under his direction, the company reduced its net debt from about $10 billion to under $4 billion. The newly de-leveraged company merged with Randgold in January to create a mining powerhouse with annual production of over 5 million ounces of gold. In addition, Randgold CEO Mark Bristow took over as CEO for the new Barrick Gold. Over his time at Randgold, Bristow created significant shareholder value, more than doubling the return of gold while showing an ability for making consistently value-accretive acquisitions, something incredibly rare in the industry. With a trove of tier one mines, and a proven leader at the helm, my confidence in Barrick is high.

If you want gold exposure in your portfolio, Barrick is definitely a stock to take a close look at. Investors can also generate a significant yield by selling Jan 17, 2020, calls on their position at a strike price of $24. At $0.73/share, this will generate a 9.1% annualized yield from the option, and leave 21% of share price upside to take advantage of any increase in the price of gold.

Whether you are a growth or income-focused investor, these three stocks could provide a great investment opportunity. If you have any thoughts on one of these companies, I'd be interested to hear them in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of the yields mentioned are annualized, and based on the price of the calls at time of writing. Both the price of the stock and call options are subject to change, which could affect the yields quotes in this article. None if this article is specific investment advice.