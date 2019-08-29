Concho: Lower Growth, Higher Cash Flows

Depressed investment in oil and gas exploration and production over the past 4 years is likely to result in weak oil production growth globally in coming years.

Increased pipeline capacity and expanded LNG export capabilities should help support oil and gas prices in the Permian Basin on a relative basis going forward.

Concho has been one of the strongest-performing shale producers over the last decade as a result of favorable acreage in the Permian Basin.

Like many U.S. exploration and production (E&P) companies, Concho (CXO) has suffered a significant decline in share price over the past 12 months as a result of weak profitability and declining growth. I believe Concho has become moderately undervalued as a result of excessively negative sentiment about future oil prices and the ability of the shale industry to generate positive free cash flows. Provided economic growth does not weaken further, I believe oil prices are likely to rise significantly over the next 2-3 years, which should act as a catalyst for an increase in Concho’s share price.

The Case for Higher Oil Prices

In 1956 M. King Hubbert published a paper detailing the likely evolution of the production of natural resources which predicted global oil production peaking in approximately the year 2000. While Hubbert’s framework has weaknesses that made his production estimates grossly inaccurate, I believe it is still useful for understanding the evolution of oil prices.

Hubbert’s original work predicted oil production growth would peak in approximately 1968, which closely aligns with the actual minimum real oil price in 1970. Prior to this point real oil prices had generally declined as the oil industry expanded and oil production growth increased. After this point production growth became more difficult as new reserves became more difficult to discover and the remaining reserves were of decreasing quality. As a result, oil prices have generally increased in real terms as E&P continues to become more expensive.

Hubbert predicted oil production reaches a maximum in the year 2000 before beginning to decline. Although oil production has continued to increase since the year 2000 the rate of increase in oil prices appears to have accelerated as E&P activity has begun to focus on technically difficult and expensive to recover reserves like offshore deepwater and shale. I believe the current period of low prices, relative to recent history, is temporary and oil prices will continue to increase as conventional high-quality reserves are depleted.

Figure 1: Real Oil Prices and Hubbert Predicted Oil Production Growth

(source: Created by author using data from BP and Hubbert)

The increasing difficulty of maintaining and growing oil production can be seen in the history of additions to oil reserves. Despite an increase in E&P capital expenditure in recent years, the rate of oil reserves added continues to decline.

Figure 2: Global Oil Reserve Additions

(source: Created by author using data from BP)

The oil and gas industry is highly cyclical with periods of overinvestment followed by oversupply and periods of underinvestment followed by undersupply. Despite continued pessimism regarding the oil and gas industry I believe we are in the middle of a period of underinvestment, which is likely to result in a period of undersupply in the next few years.

Figure 3: E&P Capital Expenditure and Oil Production Growth

(source: Created by author using data from EIA, McKinsey, BP)

Fluctuations in E&P capital expenditure tend to lead fluctuations in production growth by approximately 4-7 years, meaning the effects of recent underinvestment are likely to be observed between 2020 and 2023. Assuming that economic growth remains moderate to strong over that period I believe a supply shortage is likely to develop, leading to significantly higher prices.

Figure 4: E&P Capital Expenditure and Oil Production Growth

(source: Created by author using data from EIA, McKinsey, BP)

U.S. Shale Production

Oil prices are currently being driven by a belief that U.S. shale production is more than adequate to meet any increase in demand and that trade tensions will lead to depressed economic growth. Although I believe U.S. shale production will continue to increase going forward, I believe growth will slow significantly and will require higher oil prices as investors demand capital discipline.

Shale wells exhibit extremely high production decline rates due to poor reservoir and the manner in which wells are completed. As U.S. shale production increases, so does the amount of production lost through natural decline, a situation akin to running on a treadmill. The rapid increase in shale production over the last 4 years means that producers now need to add approximately 3 million bpd of new production each year just to maintain production at current levels. This dynamic makes it almost inevitable that production growth will decline significantly in coming years, even if higher oil prices occur.

Figure 5: U.S. Annual Oil Production Decline

(source: OilPrice)

U.S. shale producers have achieved extraordinary increases in productivity and declines in cost over the past decade, driven by the experience curve (also known as Wright’s Law), a phenomenon observed in industries as diverse automotive and computer chip manufacturing. The experience curve predicts rapid cost declines and increases in productivity early in the life of a new industry, but declining improvements as cumulative experience increases. Much of the shale industry's early gains are now in the past, and future gains are likely to be much more difficult to achieve. It is entirely possible that going forward improvements in technology and processes will be overwhelmed by declining reserve quality, leading to increasing breakeven costs for shale producers.

Figure 6: Shale Experience Curve

(source: Bain)

I believe these factors will lead to a new period for U.S. shale producers where gains in productivity and production growth are modest and the primary focus is on generating positive free cash flows and returning capital to investors.

Permian Basin

In many ways the Permian Basin has been a victim of its own success, with rapid increases in activity and production resulting in periods of elevated costs and depressed oil and gas prices. I believe the impact of these types of issues is likely to be reduced in the future as growth moderates and capacity catches up with supply.

The oil price in the Permian Basin has often traded at a significant discount to global benchmarks due to limited pipeline capacity out of West Texas and limited refining capacity in the U.S. for light oil. There have been significant investments in oil pipeline capacity in recent years, and this should help to reduce the oil price discount in the Permian Basin.

Figure 7: Permian Basin Pipeline Capacity

(source: S&P Platts)

Oversupply of gas in the Permian Basin is an even bigger issue than the oversupply of oil as gas is difficult to transport, making gas markets much more fragmented. This has led to extremely low gas prices in the Permian Basin and even periods of negative prices.

Figure 8: Permian Basin Natural Gas Price

(source: naturalgasintel)

This problem may be alleviated somewhat by improved pipeline networks linking regional markets and LNG export facilities rapidly increasing the potential market size for U.S. gas.

Figure 9: U.S. Natural Gas Exports and Imports

(source: Forbes)

Peer Comparison

As producers of commodity products with access to very similar resources, U.S. shale producers compete primarily on operating performance. Concho has been one of the best performing U.S. shale producers in recent years with rapid growth in production and reserves as well as relatively high profit margins. Its performance is likely a result of its favorable acreage in the Midland and Delaware basins which have favorable economics and high oil production relative to natural gas .

Figure 10: U.S. E&P Company Profit Margins 2018

(source: Created by author from company data)

Figure 11: U.S. E&P Company Reserves and Production Growth 2016-2018

(source: Created by author from company data)

Figure 12: U.S. E&P Company Production Growth and Free Cash Flow 2018

(source: Created by author from company data)

Figure 13: U.S. E&P Company Oil Production as a Percentage of Total Production 2018

(source: Created by author using company data)

Concho

The primary concern of investors regarding the U.S. shale industry is the ability of E&P companies to produce positive free cash flow and this is likely one of the main factors depressing Concho’s share price. While this is a valid concern, I believe it overlooks the truly astounding growth companies like Concho have been able to achieve in a capital-intensive industry.

Figure 14: Concho Production and Share Price Relative to WTI Price

(source: Created by author using data from Concho, Yahoo Finance and Federal Reserve)

Concho has managed to significantly improve its underlying business over the last 5 years, moving towards positive free cash flow while maintain high growth, even in a low oil price environment. This should give investors confidence that in the absence of a collapse in oil prices Concho should be able to generate significant positive free cash flows as it focuses on returning capital to shareholders.

Figure 15: Concho Free Cash Flow Margin and Production Growth 2008-2019

(source: Created by author using data from Concho)

Valuation

Concho’s valuation is highly dependent on how oil and gas prices unfold in the future. Improved pipeline capacity and the expansion of LNG export capabilities should lead to improved relative pricing in the Permian Basin. I believe oil prices are likely to increase significantly over the next several years as reduced E&P capital expenditure leads to lower supply growth and once economic growth concerns are resolved. Based on a discounted cash flow model I estimate Concho’s intrinsic value to be approximately $95 per share. I believe Concho presents an attractive buying opportunity at current prices but still potentially has significant downside if economic growth continues to weaken or sentiment deteriorates further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.