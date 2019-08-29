A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser

We believe housing is a short-term catalyst at most, but that the stock price of certain companies have sold off more than they should have - creating a buying opportunity.

The recent data release for housing starts showed yet another decline, but a positive signal for future growth from the increase in building permits.

In January 2018, we wrote an article called Timber REITs, The Best Performing REITs When Inflation Hits? Well, inflation didn't hit and the series of Fed rate increases combined with the slower growth environment within housing caused most Timber REIT prices to decline. We also switched our exposure in the Low Vol REIT Portfolio from Weyerhaeuser to PotlatchDeltic (PCH) based on the rationale that synergies from the Potlach and Deltic Timber merger would make PCH a more attractive Timber play.

We were right on that but PCH declined along with all other Timber REITs. Fast forward, we now face a situation where the Fed has now cut rates once and is more likely than not to cut again - albeit the timing of another cut is now anyone's guess.

With real estate showing some signs of traction now that mortgage rates have retreated, we believe it is time to revisit the sector and, more specifically, a way to invest in the sector. We're still not convinced that housing is heading in the right direction in the long term, but do see it as a short-term catalyst for homebuilders, home-improvement retailers, and timber REITs. We recently heard about Lowe's outperformance! We believe some stocks have been oversold and are mispriced and as far as timber REITs are concerned, would also be positively impacted by a stabilization and recovery in lumber prices.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) began operations in 1900 and is one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands. It owns or controls 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Additionally, WY is one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. WY is structured as a REIT and is traded on the NYSE. In 2018, WY generated $7.5B in net sales and employed 9,300 people worldwide. Weyerhaeuser’s market capitalization is $19.1B.

Peer Group

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) – Rayonier is a timberland REIT with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased, or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000), and New Zealand (408,000 acres). Rayonier’s market capitalization is $3.9B.

– Rayonier is a timberland REIT with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased, or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000), and New Zealand (408,000 acres). Rayonier’s market capitalization is $3.9B. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) – CatchMark is a pure-play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predicable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CatchMark’s market capitalization is $475.1MM.

– CatchMark is a pure-play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predicable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CatchMark’s market capitalization is $475.1MM. PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) – PCH is a leading REIT that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium-density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PCH is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. PCH’s market capitalization is $2.57B.

Weyerhaeuser is a substantially larger business than the other three timberland REIT options, making it the largest private owner of timberlands in North America.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2019

Dividends and Return of Capital to Shareholders

Looking at Dividends, WY has historically had the second-highest dividend yield of the four major timberland REITs. As shown below, CTT’s dividend yield was 5.6%, followed by WY at 5.4%, PCH at 4.4%, and RYN at 4.20%.

Although WY’s dividend yield is below CTT, the company returned over $7.5B to shareholders the last five years when including both dividends and share repurchases with a total of $400MM returned in 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2019

When looking at performance across WY’s major business lines (timberlands, Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources, and Wood Products) the company is first or second in most metrics when compared to its peers. As shown below, WY has highest Adjusted EBITDA per acre owned in western timberlands and the highest adjusted EBITDA margin in Oriented Strand Board and Engineered Wood Products.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2019

Portfolio/Risk

Weyerhaeuser is aligned along three reportable business segments:

Timberlands – WY is the largest private timberland owner in the U.S. It has unmatched scale and diversity with superior quality and productivity. Additionally, WY’s timberland is sustainably certified.

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources – this segment focuses on maximizing value from every acre and consists of premium recreational and conservation lands with valuable surface and subsurface resources.

Wood Products – WY is a leading wood products manufacturer that is low-cost and well-positioned. This segment focuses on manufacturing lumber, OSB, engineered wood, and distribution of wood products.

Timberlands:

WY’s timberland is split in three main regions, West, North, and South. In the west, WY’s timberland consists of high value Douglas fir with diverse domestic and export customers. Given its location it has unique access to the premium Japanese export market. WY’s norther timberland consists of 50 hardwood and softwood species selling into diverse lumber and fiber markets. WY’s southern timberland consists of superior quality Southern Yellow Pine and with access to all southern markets and has an emerging export business.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2019

Real Estate & Energy:

WY’s Real Estate & Energy segment evaluates its own timberland for the highest and best use, resulting in opportunistically selling select timberland tracts for recreational, conservation, commercial, and residential purposes. Additionally, as an owner of mineral rights and interest, WY will sell the rights to explore and extract construction aggregates, coal, industrial materials, and oil and natural gas for sale into energy markets. This segment makes money through the collection of rents and royalties.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2019

Wood Products:

WY is an industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of wood products in North America. Its operations consist of 19 lumber mills, 6 OSB mills, 6 engineered wood mills, 3 veneer/plywood mills, 1 MDF mill, and 18 distribution facilities.

Source: Investor Presentation - July 2019

Economic and Market Conditions

WY’s Timberlands segment is directly affected by production levels of domestic wood-based building products. The strength of the U.S. housing market strongly affects the demand in WY’s Wood Products segment, as does repair and remodeling activity. The timberland segment, specifically WY’s western region, is also affected by export demand and trade policy. Japanese housing starts are a key driver of export log demand in Japan. And lastly, the demand for pulpwood from the timberlands segment is directly affected by the production of pulp, paper, and OSB as well as the demand for biofuels, such as pellets made from pulpwood.

On the housing front, housing starts were announced earlier this month and even though housing starts were below forecasts and trending downward, there was some optimism that building permits spiked up to 1.3M units.

Source: Author Prepared

Building permits precede new construction but whether it leads to increased demand for lumber and wood products remains to be seen. The increase in homebuilder activity - at least on the permit front - is not surprising given the decrease in mortgage rates - but much can change between the time a new permit is requested and the actual home sale occurs.

Renewed enthusiasm for home-buying is certainly a tailwind but I'm not convinced of its ability to sustain a renewed growth path.

Lumber prices, on the other hand, do look like they have stabilized, while WY may be oversold on a relative basis.

Source: Author Prepared

Recent closures and reductions in shifts at several mills in Canada caused lumber futures to climb 34% in June. Until then, lumber prices had been collapsing since reaching a peak of $639 in May of 2018. Combined with the recent Fed rate cut and the potential for more, we think the bigger driver is going to be a surge in lumber prices.

WY tends to move in sync with prices, with a bit of a lag. The chart below shows the relationship between CPI of Lumber and Wood with the change in price for WY stock. The correlation is around 0.84. The upward sloping curve indicates that as lumber and wood prices increase, WY's stock price increases as well - and the biggest price increase seems to be when lumber and wood prices shift from declines to slightly positive growth. In other words, WY's stock price reacts quickly.

Source: Author Prepared

Our Take

We're not convinced of the recovery in housing starts. While the decline in mortgage rates will provide a short-term spike and renewed enthusiasm, we believe there are still countervailing headwinds that will prevent the housing market from accelerating over a longer period of time. Our thesis on WY is on the relatively disproportionate sell-off of the stock relative to lumber prices and the recent stabilization of the latter.

Dividends aren't expected to grow much from the current level of $1.36, but the payout ratio is low enough (~50%) that we feel confident it is quite safe. At 5.4%, it is a decent yield and we believe the stock price could recover somewhat to around $27 to $28 relatively quickly - particularly on the momentum created by the enthusiasm for housing. If you believe lumber prices are on the mend, this might be a good way to capture the recovery.

We rate the stock a Buy and include it in our Income Safety Portfolio.

