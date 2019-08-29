The Policy Market - Apple/China Connection Strong As Ever

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Apple suppliers still rely on China

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) supply chain data shows that 47.6% of its supplier locations are in China, up from 44.9% in 2015, according to a Reuters analysis. The company's contract manufacturers in China have expanded locations in that period with Foxconn adding 10 to 29 locations in 2019, and Pegatron growing from eight to 12. While Apple contract manufacturers have expanded in other countries, including India, those are smaller facilities and often established only to meet local demand. The continuing reliance on China leaves Apple particularly vulnerable to the U.S.-China trade tensions and associated tariffs.

Administration pledges boost to biofuel demand

President Trump will announce a plan to increase demand for biofuels, which farmers and producers say has beet hurt by waivers the administration has issued exempting oil refiners from requirements to blend ethanol into the U.S. fuel supply, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue says. Speaking at an agriculture policy forum as part of the Illinois Farm Progress Show, Perdue also said the Department of Agriculture has presented proposals on strengthening infrastructure to allow more widespread use of E15. The tug of war between the oil and corn industries is a growing headache for the president, who is struggling to appease two constituencies that are crucial to his re-election in 2020.

Facebook updates political ad rules with eyes on '20 election

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is continuing to get ready for the 2020 U.S. election with new rules for political advertising. In a company update, Facebook says it's strengthening the authorization process for U.S. advertisers, showing more info about each advertiser and updating its list of social issues. Despite existing disclosure requirements, Facebook says some advertisers are trying to put misleading "paid for by" disclaimers on ads. They'll now be required to provide more information before disclaimers get approved, and ads will be paused in mid-October if Facebook isn't satisfied. An update to social issues will bring Facebook's U.S list to 10 categories rather than 20 distinct subject areas -- a change in line with its lists for countries that have recently held elections. (That means proactively detecting and reviewing ads on topics like freedom of religion, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights, for example).