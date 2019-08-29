Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy

ENB Preferreds remain a safe hold for income but the yield will be lower in 4.5 years when the coupon resets if treasury rates remain low.

This article is an update to Enbridge Series 5: The Highest Yielding Investment Grade Preferred Stock Is A Strong Buy

Enbridge has 21 different series of preferred stock with a total preferred stock capitalization in the billions of dollars. Most of those series of preferred stock are fixed-to-floating (FTF) rate and denominated in Canadian dollars. Today, we will look at one particular series of fixed-to-floating ENB Preferreds, the US dollar denominated Series 5 (Canada TSX ticker: ENB.PF.V, US OTC ticker: EBGEF).

EBGEF has declined in price by about 7.7% over the past six months and about 10% from YTD highs. This article will answer the following questions:

Why have the ENB Preferreds declined in price?

Has the safety of the dividend eroded?

What should we expect going forward?

The answers to these questions will be shown to be:

The decline in the ENB Preferreds is caused primarily by the decline in 5-year treasury rates and not any fundamental factor related to the company

The decline in ENB Preferreds from this cause is unjustified or at least would not occur if these were US-listed securities for a US company

ENB Preferreds remain a safe hold for income but the yield will be lower in 4.5 years when the coupon resets if treasury rates remain low.

The Cause of EBGEF's Decline

EBGEF has declined by about the same amount as the common stock over the past six months (about 7.5%). EBGEF currently yields about 7.4%.

Chart: EBGEF vs. Enbridge Common (Six Months)

This decline in EBGEF is caused almost entirely by the fixed-to-floating rate feature of EBGEF. This is illustrated by the fact that ENB's fixed rate preferred stock Series A (ENB.PR.A) has increased slightly in value over the same six-month time frame, going from $23.37 to $23.70.

Chart: ENB Series A Preferred (Six Months)

ENB Series A yields about 5.8%. The only difference between EBGEF which yields 7.4% and ENB-A is that EBGEF is fixed-to-floating while ENB-A is a fixed rate preferred. Therefore, we can conclude that the difference in yield and the difference in price performance between the two securities is caused by this FTF feature. Furthermore, the decline in EBGEF's price is not caused by any fundamental factor related to the company or the midstream industry.

The hypothesis that the decline in EBGEF's price is caused entirely by the FTF feature is corroborated by the decline in price of other, completely unrelated FTF preferreds in the Canadian market.

Northland Power (NPI.TO) is a clean/green electricity generation utility whose FTF preferred NPI.PRC has declined in price by 12.5% over the past six months and now yields 7%. Northland is a $4.6B market cap investment grade (BBB) company whose common stock price is near 52-week highs.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is the 10th largest regulated electricity utility in North America. Fortis is rated BBB+ but its FTF preferred stock FTS.PRG has declined in price by 8.2% over the past six months and now yields 6.6%.

The Decline in EBGEF Would Not Happen if it was a US Company Listing

The "hatred" of fixed-to-floating preferreds is unique to the Canadian market. This is not the case in the US market and if ENB preferreds were listed on the NYSE like the preferreds of other US midstream companies, the decline in EBGEF would not have occurred. This is illustrated by the performance of US midstream company FTF preferreds. Let's look at two as examples:

DCP-C: 7.95% FTF preferred (junk-rated B) from DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) which is focused on natural gas pipelines and has a market cap of $3.6B. DCP-C's price is $24.50.

ETP-C: 7.375% FTF preferred (junk-rated BB) from Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) which is primarily focused on crude oil pipelines and has a market cap of $35B. ETP-C's price is $24.30.

Note: EBGEF is investment grade rated BBB- and yields 7.4%. Enbridge has a market cap of $68B. The dividend is qualified unlike DCP/ETP which issue K1s.

The below chart shows that these NYSE listed preferreds have not declined in price:

Chart: DCP-C & ETP-C Price Performance (Six Months)

The only possible difference between EBGEF and the DCP/ETP preferreds is that the former is listed in Canada while the latter is listed on the NYSE. Therefore, we can conclude that if EBGEF was listed on the NYSE, it would not have declined in price.

We can rule out several other possible explanations for the difference in performance between EBGEF and DCP/ET preferreds.

Possibility #1: Do DCP, ETP have superior company fundamentals over the past six months? No, they do not, as demonstrated by their common stock price. ENB common stock has outperformed DCP, ETP, and the broader MLP index (AMLP):

Chart: Total Return on Price (ENB, AMLP, ET, DCP) Past Six Months

Data by YCharts

Possibility #2: Have junk-rated fixed income securities like DCP/ETP preferreds outperformed investment grade rated fixed income securities like EBGEF? No, they have not. In fact, IG has significantly outperformed junk:

Chart: LQD (Investment Grade ETF) vs. JNK (Junk ETF)

Data by YCharts

Possibility #3: Have DCP/ETP preferreds outperformed EBGEF because there are differences between the fixed-to-floating features? No, that is not possible. EBGEF's FTF feature is categorically superior to DCP/ETP's FTF feature. With DCP/ETP, you must reset the coupon based on a spread to three-month Libor. With EBGEF, holders have the option of resetting the coupon based on a spread to three-month US treasury bills or the 5-year US treasury note. If the yield curve is inverted so the three-month bill has a higher rate than the 5-year note (as presently the case), then investors can reset the coupon based on whichever option is superior. Note, at least 1M shares must elect to convert to resetting based on the three-month bill for that option to be available.

Conclusion

EBGEF continues to be a safe source of qualified dividend income. The decline in price is not caused by deterioration in the company's fundamentals (which have only deteriorated slightly) or its credit worthiness. Furthermore, the decline would not have occurred if EBGEF was a US-listed preferred as the Canadian market values the FTF feature as negative while the US market is mainly neutral on the feature.

While EBGEF continues to be a safe source of income, holders should bear in mind that if the coupon were to reset today, it would be lower. EBGEF currently pays a coupon of 5.37% and has a yield of 7.4%. This rate is locked in for the next 4.5 years before it resets. However, if EBGEF were to reset today, the coupon would be 2.82% + the three month Treasury (1.87%) = 4.69% and the yield would be 6.5%.

This is also the case for holders of US FTF preferreds such as ETP-C. Today, ETP-C's coupon is 7.375% and it has a yield of 7.66%. This rate is locked in for another four years. If it were to reset today the coupon would be 6.66% and the yield would be 6.5%. Note, ETP-C is junk-rated while EBGEF is investment grade. Also, ETP-C is taxed at a higher rate and issues a K1 while EBGEF's dividends are qualified and appear on a 1099.

