The Fears Of The Greedy 'Challenge' The Fed And G7

The Fed has been too successful therefore it must now appear to become unsuccessful.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas, caption by the Author)

This could have been Chairman Powell’s week at Jackson Hole. It was always going to be a tough one for him, given that G7 was happening at the same time. The Fed’s independence stood in stark contrast to the deteriorating trade picture at G7. It was therefore impossible for an observer like Mr Market not to connect the two. Events and speakers did not disabuse him of this link. Even the poster for the Jackson Hole event and its title framed monetary policy in the halo effect of weakening global trade links. Instead of Powell however, it was President Trump who stole the headlines and cast a long shadow over both G7 and Jackson Hole; through which the Fed’s monetary policy will be framed going forward.

In the President’s view, Chairman Powell is the “enemy”. Mr Market currently views both gentlemen as his “enemy”. Through his increasingly erratic process, of discounting his feelings, Mr Market will now decide who is his real friend and who is his foe. This process is bound to yield casualties. With the 2020 Presidential election approaching the body count will be more significant.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The Phillips Curve has also become a casualty, as the tightening US labour market has consistently failed to deliver the healthy wage increases of the kind that can drive and hold inflation above 2%. The last report opined that the curve was not dead, but simply that it was flat. This flatness and its duration are the puzzle and the challenge for the Fed. The signals from the manufacturing sector suggest that this flatness and its duration are on a secular trend towards more flatness for longer.

The American Association for Advancing Automation (AAAA), recently released data which shows that in Q2/2019 robot substitution of labour was up 19% year on year in North America. Evidently, the manufacturing Phillips Curve can become flatter for longer. The trend during the economic expansion has been to replace relatively tight and expensive labour with robots. Going into a recession, presumably the demand for economies will uphold and may even strengthen this substitution process. A trade war may simply add further impetus.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The manufacturing sector is therefore telling the Fed that the drive for productivity is in full swing so that inflation remains capped and challenged. A previous report noted that the Fed’s failure to be more aggressive with monetary policy easing, combined with trade war headwinds, was driving the quest for productivity.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Companies successfully creating productivity gains were rewarded with outsize valuations by capital markets. Those failing to do so were forced into corporate failure. The Fed is therefore contributing to the quest for productivity that the AAAA is noting. Acutely aware and embarrassed by their riches of productivity, the some of the CEO’s from the winning firms are allegedly looking for new KPI’s which are less destructive of the labour force and society in general. Shareholder value creation allegedly is no longer where it’s at.

The Fed is thus part of the creative destruction process, that will force it to respond to with easier monetary policy. The slower the Fed is to respond, the greater will be the monetary policy response needed. Since this creative destruction process is secular, however, the Fed will find ultimately that easier monetary policy will drive the process even faster; as the equity and debt cost of capital will converge on global negative term structures. Companies will literally be paid to fire workers and replace them with robots. This process has yielded President Trump and “MAGA” in the latest political iteration of the process. This is however a small historical detour, that is already reverting to trend, as corporate America drives on in the search for productivity.

(Source and caption by the author)

The Fed is thus a price taker, in terms of setting monetary policy and not a price setter. Its real job is to manage how capital markets discount the price discovery of the secular trend in the productivity quest story. The Fed is currently trying to smooth the more aggressive price discovery of this quest by attempting to deflate asset bubbles with words, macro-prudential rules and lagging monetary policy easing. This mission has been lately referred to as a “Sea Change” by St Louis Fed president James Bullard.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Commentary by those accepted as the go-to trusted sources is now preparing expectations for the convergence of the term structure of US interest rates on the negative global benchmark yield curve. Recently, the oracle known as Alan Greenspan became a willing disciple of this Globalist cause. According to him, “Zero has no meaning”. It used to mean nothing, before he corrupted the definition.

(Source: the Author)

The not-to-be trusted commentary, from what have been referred to as the “Masters of the Asset Class Universe”, has now switched its focus from the central banks to policy makers themselves. The “Masters” intend to line their pockets at the interface of QQE and the asset management industry. It was suggested that they will do this by becoming the agency through which QQE works, thus greying the line between central banking and asset management.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Having secured their future, by becoming indispensable to central banks, the “Masters” now wish to protect themselves against the blow-back from aggrieved members of the public who do not get to participate in this enrichment. The “Masters” are now calling upon elected policy makers to engage said potentially restive members of the polity, with cash handouts for their continued passivity. Had such a message been delivered by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there would be consternation. Coming from a “Master” it is however accepted as self-evident wisdom.

(Source: James Bullard, caption by the Author)

More interesting than the Globalist propaganda, from Greenspan and the “Masters”, was the framing of perceptions promoted from St Louis Fed president James Bullard. Bullard has been noted in this series as playing the long game in terms of promotion to the Fed Chair. The last report observed him adopting a very noticeable collegiate posture. This posture was hidden behind his work of fiction, entitled the “Sea Change”, in which he gave his colleagues credit for an alleged gradual transition to a more Dovish perspective. The gradual transition was in fact a hasty knee-jerk easing, under duress from President Trump and other global central banks, at the last FOMC meeting.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

On his latest outing, Bullard framed the current ongoing Fed monetary policy framework review in the halo of the alleged “Sea Change”. Apparently, the latest interest rate cut was timely. Not only has it sustained the economic expansion, but in doing so it has also bought the Fed some time to perform its current monetary policy framework review without having to be forced into emergency tactics. One must give Bullard credit for bending the facts to suit his gushing explanation of the Fed’s stumbling behaviour. He speaks with the authority that Chairman Powell sadly lacks.

Stretching his credibility to the limit, Bullard then tried to bring Mr Market to heel by providing him with a new narrative to discount. Mr Market has been experiencing volatile periods of intermittent euphoria and depression of late. His behaviour is totally out of control and a source of concern to the Fed. Bullard adopted the firm but gentle tone of guidance, in order to ameliorate this volatile actor.

In Bullard’s view, the situation is under control (i.e. Fed control). There is therefore no need for Mr Market to panic. The inverted yield curve is in his opinion not a cause for concern; unless it remains permanently inverted after he has tried to debunk it. Having attempted to pacify Mr Market, Bullard then quickly undermined his all of his good work; by predicting that the there will be a “robust debate” about cutting by 50 basis points at the September FOMC meeting.

Drilling down through Bullard’s propaganda, a key signal was discerned. This signal came in the form of Bullard positioning NIRP as a potential candidate to be placed in the Fed’s toolbox. Whilst framing the bar to its adoption as high, Bullard nevertheless signalled that it will be given a full hearing. The very fact that it is a contender is indeed a “Sea Change” in and of itself. This supports this author’s view that “it’s academic, after the ZLB comes ZIRP/NIRP”.

Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari continues to define himself, as a Dovish alternative replacement Chairman to James Bullard, in the event that Chairman Powell jumps or is pushed. Kashkari recently kept his face in the frame, with new guidance that framed him as leaning towards further insurance policy interest rate cuts. Kashkari’s effusive support for “outstanding” Chairman Powell could not hide his own ambitious positioning to replace him.

Kashkari is setting out his stall in a way that represents him as a consistent Fed rate-setter, who can be relied upon to walk the walk that he has talked with guidance. This form of hybrid pre-guidance is his way of building credible commitment in himself. It stands in stark contrast to the swift change and capitulation to President Trump and the global environment evinced by some of his colleagues.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Applying this pre-guidance rubric, Kashkari recently talked the talk that he will walk when he rotates into the FOMC voting chair. He advocated that his colleagues should now be deploying a combination of interest rate cuts and forward guidance to ease. The last report also noted that the unfolding “Peak Trade War” scenario would force central bankers to adopt peak unconventional monetary policy easing measures. This adoption would in turn lead to greater macro-stability risk that would need to be mitigated with peak rules and regulations. Kashkari ticked all of these boxes, when he opined that bank capital adequacy needs tightening at the Jackson Hole meeting.

(Source and caption by the Author)

A previous report suggested that President Trump’s tactical negotiations with China and criticism of the Fed are calculated in view of the 2020 Presidential election.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The recent feedback from the American consumer, should have informed the President that he may wish to take it down a notch or two with the Chinese.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

A previous report opined that President Trump had passed the “Peak Trade War” point in this term. His initial move to delay new tariffs suggested that he may also believe that this point has been passed.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The President’s alleged market crisis call with the Faces on Wall Street also serves to support the thesis that the “Peak Trade War” tipping point has just been passed. What President Trump gleaned, however, is that Wall Street is very jumpy about trade. Having secured this intelligence he then acted on it, by applying it in his current war with the Fed, as we shall see later.

The President clearly understands fear. He also understands the greed on Wall Street. He has then gone on to apply these successful levers of fear and greed on the Fed.

(Source and caption by the Author)

This mini-series of reports has presented the thesis, wherein the confluence of central banking and asset management is catalysed by the move towards QQE and NIRP. It was termed “Exter’s Endgame” in deference to the real master who originally envisaged it. Those referred to as “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” are eagerly anticipating this convergence. They are preparing, by creating new products that focus exclusively on central banks and reserve asset managers.

(Source and caption by the Author)

This emerging symbiosis has thrown up some clear red flags on ethics and conflicts of interest. Elected policy makers are either oblivious or already compromised; thereby delivering this endgame fait accompli.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The popular press has been similarly captured by the “Masters”. The popular editorial line now firmly supports the global recessionary ultimate outcome; by focusing observer perceptions on the next financial crisis, rather than on those who are constructing it in the mind of Mr Market.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The fear-mongering is allegedly working, according to the fear-mongers’ own perception framing of the latest consumer sentiment data.

(Source: Google Trends, caption by the Author)

If Google Trends serves as any kind of credible guide, the fear factor gauged by the recent number of searches for the words “US Recession” has been significantly nudged of late by the fear-mongers. Based on this proxy fear factor gauge, searchers are more fearful of a US Recession than its alleged causes from China and the Eurozone. Searches for “China Recession” are at their highs, but nowhere near as high as for “US Recession” in comparison. “Eurozone Recession” search hasn’t even got off the ground yet, despite Mario Draghi’s well-intentioned fear-mongering. Evidently, the Eurozone searchers are still enjoying their long summer holidays! The current US feedback loop under construction, between the fearing and the fear-mongers, is of the same stuff that self-fulfilling prophecies are made.

The power of the prophecy is now so strong, that even one of the FOMC dissenters is being converted by its expanding halo effect. Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester has now allegedly seen the light of this halo. This light appears to her as “scenarios where we hold rates steady” and where “I (Mester) could see scenarios where we move the rate down”. The best that Mester can do is to guide that she remains agnostic about how she will vote at the next FOMC meeting. In her view, the economy is “about at neutral”. She is attuned to both the domestic strength and the global weakness impinging upon it.

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren is a rock of “patience”, in comparison to Mester. He refuses to countenance further easing until he sees it in the data. The inverted yield curve is not part of the data set that he is looking at for signals.

In a similar manner to Rosengren, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly does not see an imminent recession. Her vote for a rate cut, at the last FOMC, was made with the intention of prolonging the current economic expansion rather than to head off a recession. By inference therefore, she doesn’t see the immediate need for further interest rate cuts at this point in time.

Kansas City Fed president Esther George remains unmoved like Rosengren. She is however on record as being willing to ease again, should weak incoming data inform that it is prudent to do so. Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker shares their viewpoint.

(Source: Dallas Fed, caption and editing by the Author)

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan was noted, in this series of reports, as being the first from the Fed to cross the global Rubicon; and start nudging for easier monetary policy to deal with the global headwinds. His latest guidance shows that he intends to break out from his established bridgehead to cut interest rates again in September.

Looking more closely, at all the disparate and conflicted incoming guidance from various Fed speakers, with the exception of the great Chair-pretenders Bullard and Kashkari there is a transition in progress. Some of the Doves are becoming Hawks and some of the Hawks are becoming Doves, whilst some of them remain the same. The net effect of this transition is a coalescence of views rather than a consensus. The differing views negate each other, whilst those that remain the same exert a drag, thereby resulting in no expected change in Fed policy at the next FOMC meeting.

The miasma of this opaque coalescence of views was evident in the release of the minutes of the last FOMC meeting. There was a consensus that it is a good thing that the Fed is now undergoing a monetary policy framework reviews this year. This consensus came through the committee’s unanimous acceptance, that the Fed has reached the limits of the utility of forward guidance here at the threshold of the Zero Lower Bound (ZLB). This consensus opinion only served to show that such a review is needed to create a further unanimous consensus on what the next monetary policy move should be. The only thing that the Fed is certain about is the fact that it is uncertain about what to do next.

The FOMC clearly saw a weakening of capex and manufacturing activity. It was however unable to square this with the observed continuing tightening labour market conditions. The net resulting inflation performance thus showed an increase, which still remains unacceptable versus the symmetric target. The Fed is clearly faced with a new conundrum about what used to proudly be called the “Goldilocks Economy”.

Once upon a time, the Fed would have been self-backslapping about low-flation and tight labour markets. In today’s partisan domestic political and global trade war times, the Fed cannot rest on its laurels. It thinks that it must be seen to be doing something. Consequently, it is holding a monetary policy framework review and taking out insurance policy rate cuts to keep things going until the review has yielded its conclusions.

This stance appears to neither satisfy the Fed nor its critics. The Fed has been too successful on its dual mandate. Now this success has been politically framed as a failure by its critics, who have their own symbiotic political and pecuniary agendas. The Fed has taken the bait and is now trying to become unsuccessful. It now has to decide how unsuccessful it needs to be, in order to avoid deeper external intervention and the loss of its independence. Thus far, the Fed only wants to be incrementally unsuccessful by embracing insurance monetary policy actions. This incremental behaviour may be insufficient to match the egregious attempts at capture by the symbiotic combination of external agendas.

How the Fed manages the more radical findings of its monetary policy review will determine how unsuccessful it intends to be. This management will come down to how the Chairman distils the review’s findings down into monetary policy action. Chairman Powell has shown himself to be a cautious fellow, not prone to gamble through taking intellectually driven decisions. This contrasts with Mario Draghi, the intellectual gambler, over at the ECB. The more radical that the ECB becomes, the greater the pressure on the Fed to follow suit. This pressure is real because it will exert itself through the agency of negative global interest rates and a resulting stronger US Dollar.

How unsuccessful the Fed will ultimately be is therefore a function of how unsuccessful the global central banks (especially the ECB) want it to be. It has nothing really to do with President Trump. His Tweet invective and commentary is simply a reflection of how relatively more radical the gambles being taken by global central banks are. President Trump is only trying to get re-elected. He has understood that in order to do so, he needs the Fed to have skin in the unfolding negative global interest rate game.

The process of becoming unsuccessful will be a long and painful process for the Fed. It will be even more painful for the global economy. The Fed’s reticence and inertia is more dangerous than President Trump’s tariffs. Under Bernanke, the Fed was swift to recognise its global obligations. Under Powell it has ignored its global responsibilities, as the Chairman has doggedly and very loudly adhered to its domestic mandates. The Fed continues to do so. Domestic mandate success is global failure, which now requires unsuccess.

According to its last minutes, the FOMC will continue the incremental game of cat and mouse with its global responsibilities; until the global situation creates recessionary conditions in the American economy. The Fed has however not yet fully guided on how it will respond when this recession-point arrives. The yield curve has however provided an indication of how the Fed is expected to respond. The Fed is behind the curve.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The next milestone in the Fed’s conflicted monetary policy evolutionary process is now dawning with further reforms of the Volcker Rule. The last report noted that the Fed should actually be tightening macro-stability rules to counterbalance the hyper-stimulatory impact of QQE and NIRP. This was recently reiterated by Neel Kashkari. The banks can see their brethren in the asset management sector eating their lunch. The Banksters now want in on the action.

The Banksters are also worried that, as monetary policy converges on asset management, they will get disintermediated out of the policy transmission mechanism. Bank balance sheets will become the source of assets for the central banks and their asset managers to buy. Negative interest rates however create a lack of lending; and thereby a dwindling supply of bank balance sheet assets to securitise and sell off. Bank margins will be pressured, from both the loan creation and loan syndication/selling sides. The banks will thus become a decreasing finite resource of securities for the QQE process, as NIRP eats into their lending margins. Their significance and pricing power will diminish going forward. Ultimately their commercial reason to exist will be questioned.

As it loses its significance, the systemic risk will fall in the banking sector; which presumably the Fed is all for. It will however grow in the central banks and the asset managers. The central banks can and will print their way out of trouble. The asset managers can’t; and this is where a future problem lies for unconventional monetary.

Finally, it should be noted that the Federal Reserve System is actually run by and for the commercial banks. It is therefore very unlikely that they will just let the Fed Chairman and his regional presidents drive a process of NIRP that will destroy them. This factor, possibly more than any other consideration, is the one greatest impediment to the Fed adopting more aggressive unconventional monetary policy measures. In this respect, the commercial banks will in fact put their commercial agendas before those of the American economy. When one hears Fed speakers saying, that the barrier to adoption of NIRP is high, one is listening to the voice of the commercial banks that make up the Federal Reserve System.

Faced with the headwinds of negative interest rates, the Banksters see trouble ahead. It is not as if they can merge together anymore, since they are too few in number and too systemically large. The last round of consolidation, post-GFC, effectively set the limit on further US banking M&A. The only game in town currently for the Banksters is regulatory roll-back in order to build their margins. The confluence of monetary policy and asset management is a new business opportunity, in which to arbitrage this regulatory roll-back. This all starts with the Volcker Rule.

The watering down of the Volcker Rule will signal that macro-stability rules are in fact being loosened. The regulatory catalyst for the bubble is thus being woven into the fabric of the rich tapestry of the next financial bubble and crisis that will ensue. The usual suspects from the banks plus the new “Masters of the Asset Class Universe” are weaving their web.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

For its own part the Trump administration is sleepwalking into the hands of the “Masters” and the usual suspects. Seeing an opportunity to spend, then extend and pretend, the Treasury sounded out the “Masters” on the feasibility of kicking the ballooning deficit down the can for another fifty or even one hundred years.

Should the “Masters” respond affirmatively, the President can really go to town with spending and spending-promises thereby improving his re-election chances. If he can convince them that he will replace Chairman Powell, with a kind of New Dealer style Chairman like Bullard and/or Kashkari, then the “Masters” will bite even harder.

First, the President must engineer the crisis market conditions that demand a strong course of stimulus action from both fiscal and monetary policy executives. He has not disappointed. Little time had elapsed after Chairman Powell delivered his opening Jackson Hole remarks, before President Trump seized control of the event and the ensuing G7 meeting.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board of Governors, caption by the Author)

Chairman Powell’s introductory Jackson Hole remarks, framed the event as an opportunity to share opinions and ideas about how to deal with the emerging “challenge” of the immediate future. He framed this “challenge” as how to maintain continued economic growth and tight labour markets, without egregiously stimulating inflation way above the current symmetric target.

(Source and caption by the Author)

This author has criticised the Fed Chairman for his “Faux Populism”. This feature manifests itself as talking the talk on helping average American and then walking the walk away from this commitment. On this occasion, Chairman Powell abandoned his previous commitment to support the Middle Class and embraced his dual mandate even harder.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board of Governors, caption by the Author)

Instead, Powell told his not-Middle Class audience that he was hearing that things were improving for those who have thus far not fully participated in the economic expansion to date. The best that he could offer the less fortunate, was a promise to look into ways that may help the average American aka a monetary policy framework review.

Powell remains happy to avoid taking credit for maintaining the current “Goldilocks Economy” status quo. It would be admirable if he opined that, by delivering this “Goldilocks” backdrop, he is creating a stable environment in which elected policymakers and businessmen can drive further economic growth and prosperity. Promising to help the average American and then not delivering on this promise is not admirable.

Powell’s somewhat understated summation, of the “challenge” and the few available effective tools currently in the Fed’s toolkit to deal with it, completely underwhelmed President Trump.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board of Governors, caption by the Author)

The President was looking for a speech from the Fed Chairman which framed the “challenge” as how to deal with the great “challenge” of American global trade imbalances. The almost casual reference by Chairman Powell, to the fact that global trade is neither mandated in the Fed’s remit nor fully in the middle of its radar screen, infuriated the President to an incandescent rage. As is customary at such points, the President appears to lose his self-control on Twitter.

Going into the G7 meeting, this was the perfect opportunity for the President to beat the Fed with the trade war stick. His Tweeted outburst, that he will escalate trade tension with China to the next threat level by forcing US companies to divest, thrust the trade “challenge” directly towards the Fed’s Congressionally-enforced monetary policy competencies.

The fact that the President then tempered his words, when he got round the table at G7, simply served to underline the fact that the Fed and not those around the table was the intended target of his Tweet. The clumsy retraction also supports the thesis that the President is aware that he has now moved beyond the point of “Peak Trade War” in terms of his rhetoric.

The retractions and walking-back are immaterial, since China has signalled that it is now preparing for further deterioration in relations with America. The future falling trajectory of international relations and trade conditions was therefore set, even before the G7 had worked out its summation communique.

(Source and caption by the Author)

“Peak Trade War” will thus beget “Peak NIRP” and “Peak QQE” if President Trump’s wager pays off. The President has therefore gambled some re-election chips, on self-induced economic weakness, in order to force the Fed’s hand. This gamble hints at a growing component of desperation in the political calculations.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida then imbued Chairman Powell’s prosaic summation of the “challenge” with some nuance. In doing so, he swallowed President Trump’s barbed Tweet hook, line and sinker. According to Clarida, the global trade situation is worsening; so that it is now fully in the centre the Fed’s policy making radar screen. “Peak Trade War” is nudging “Peak NIRP” and “Peak QQE” into place.

The Fed is quite literally between a rock and a hard place. The rock is the global central banks, driving further NIRP. President Trump is an advocate for the rock because he needs the rock to politically survive. The hard place is the commercial banking sector control of the Federal Reserve System, raising the bar to NIRP in order to protect itself. The Fed Chairman and his presidents are pawns in the game. The President is trying to introduce his own pawns, in the form of Fed Governors. The game and the struggle that it entails is the real “challenge” for Chairman Powell. He hopes that he can cloak this struggle in a review of the monetary policy framework.

Unfortunately, the stakes are so high that, the struggle will move to the monetary policy framework itself as each side tries to influence the outcome.

Global central banks are not controlled by their commercial banks. Global central banks can therefore push the envelope on unconventional monetary policy way higher, than the bar erected by the American commercial bank members of the Federal Reserve System. This is an interesting struggle. What is more interesting is that politically driven global central banks are forcing a domestic US conflict that may lead to a new Federal Reserve Act. Ironically on this occasion, President Trump and his America First agenda are in fact global at heart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.