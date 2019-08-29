37 Years Of Distribution Growth: Why Buying Exxon At 10-Year Lows Offers Compelling Risk-Adjusted Returns

Our lead Portfolio Manager assisted in an engineering capacity on a special international shale project on Exxon's behalf while in graduate school giving him unique insight into the firm's operations and style.

While we can expect more volatility, we have history on our side: Exxon has consistently generated strong double digit long-term returns from these levels.

Exxon is purposefully structured through its refining and upstream capabilities to ride out almost any economy or commodity market.

Source

A persistent challenge when evaluating a very large, globally diversified company is determining what's most important. Do the CEOs of the world's largest global banks really understand all material aspects of the businesses they lead? Part of the solution is to apply a framework to every investment decision, and though it varies by asset class, the core tenets remain the same. We'll start with what Exxon does and break down its activities by major division to obtain a strong grasp on the company's fundamentals. We'll discuss Exxon Mobil's (XOM) challenges head-on and see if Exxon's assets, strategy, and cash flow warrant the stock trading at 10-year lows.

What Does Exxon Do?

Exxon Mobil is a household name but few can likely name its major divisions.

Source: Exxon 2018 Financial and Operating Review

Exxon Mobil's divisions are upstream, downstream, chemical, and corporate and financing. Management has continuously optimized investment and allocations between these segments over many decades. They've structured the business to adjust to the ebb and flow of the business and commodity cycle while remaining profitable throughout.

In 2016, for example, upstream companies were severely hurt by the unexpected and sharp retrenchment in commodity prices and continued stress in the non-investment grade debt markets. Exxon's downstream and chemical divisions, however, enabled it to post a multi-billion dollar annual profit while its credit standing didn't budge.

This carefully constructed strategy coupled with very high return on equity and capital deployed has allowed Exxon to grow its dividend for 37 consecutive years. While that growth has not always been rapid, the last dividend represented significant 6% annualized growth. We at Williams Equity Research ("WER") make it a point to never let past performance blind us about the future. At the same time, a management team deserves credit where credit is due. It is not always easy to separate luck from skill, even in our own lives, but only skill can do what Exxon has achieved.

What Are the Key Business Problems Exxon Faces?

So what if Exxon has grown distributions for nearly four straight decades? It won't help us if that trend ends next year. What are the issues that could derail the firm?

Long-term Demand In Question

Exxon Mobil and its "Big Oil" peers are no longer seen as invincible. Parts of society believe energy derived from carbon based fuels is short-lived. They generally believe conservation or alternative energy, such as wind, hydroelectric, and solar, will systemically replace our dependency on fossil fuels. WER's lead portfolio manager's masters focused on petroleum engineering but included significant study of the science and economics behind renewable energy. After a careful review of several leading sources, which we will soon review, and despite substantial changes taking place across the energy sector, most of Exxon's core businesses are not going anywhere. This applies even if one's assumptions regarding the efficiency and adoption of renewables are optimistic. That is based on facts and not political ideology.

To its credit, Exxon makes much of its high quality internal research on this subject available to the public which we reviewed. We'll use BP's (BP) 2019 World Energy Outlook instead, however, as it has been the best and most reliable research of its type for many years Exxon obviously has a conflict of interest.

Source: BP 2019 World Energy Outlook

For those unfamiliar with BP's report, one might immediately assume it is biased toward oil and gas. BP is actually investing billions into renewables but that is besides the point. As far as we can tell, this research report remains the number one tool used by governments and large NGOs worldwide for energy consumption and production planning.

The top organizations producing data of this type also include the International Energy Agency ("IEA"), Royal Dutch Shell, and McKinsey & Company. The latter also produces a publicly available comprehensive energy outlook which we incorporated into our research as it is the most divergent from BP's. The cliff notes are that the two groups are mostly in agreement but McKinsey believes there is a higher probability of lower aggregate energy demand of all types going forward. In many ways, the real disagreement centers around if the current momentum of development in the third world will continue or trail off. Since this subject is not the primary focus of the article, let's move on to BP's report while taking McKinsey's predictions into account as well.

Renewables Take Center Stage

Between now and 2040, BP expects renewable sources to increase between five and twelve times in terms of primary energy consumption. Oil is expected to decline modestly while natural gas will increase significantly resulting in a larger overall consumption of oil and natural gas in every scenario. Human psychology tends to move people into one camp or another and has difficulty recognizing that two disparate things can be true at the same time. Case in point:

Alternative energy sources are growing rapidly and potentially represent the bulk of new energy production and the consumption of certain fossil fuels and byproducts will also grow.

The move toward cleaner fuels is partly why natural gas has taken over in the U.S. as the number one source of electricity representing 35% of the market. Coal takes the biggest hit if a heavy carbon tax or faster transition to carbon light fuel sources takes place which does not materially impact Exxon or its direct peers such as Chevron Corporation (CVX), BP, and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

Source: BP 2019 World Energy Outlook

Knowing is good but understanding is far better. Developing nations in particular need natural gas for electricity and oil for transportation fuels. Most of the expected future demand for energy of all types is likely to be derived from developing rather than developed nations with India and China leading the way. As we've already seen by some Western European countries, such as Germany, it is possible for developed nations to disregard the laws of both economics and nature (e.g. Germany's latitude and longitude are very poor for solar energy) given their larger financial resources, smaller populations, and more tepid population and economic growth when compared to the likes of India and China.

Source: BP 2019 World Energy Outlook

Take a closer look at the diagram on the right shown above. The developed world's energy policies are irrelevant on a global scale long-term. A benefit of their heavy investment in alternative energy and new fossil fuel development techniques is better efficiency for all parties. As an example, improved methods of hydraulic fracturing led to the boom in domestic natural gas production that has kept electricity costs low in much of the U.S. for over a decade. Many of the technologies making wind, solar, and geothermal more cost effective than in years past also came from companies in the west and China is increasingly making technological progress.

Half of new production in recent periods has been in alternatives which is great but especially for heavily polluted regions in India and China, several of which our portfolio managers have visited and studied. That, however, does not change the reality that cost effective oil products, natural gas, and their corresponding chemical products, such as fertilizer, will remain in high demand for at least the next 20 years. In fact, from a human health perspective, it is particulates that pose the greatest risk to humans (excluding an existential threat caused by externalities such as carbon emissions warming the earth to the point it is uninhabitable). Particulates are most commonly derived from coal power plants and the burning of crude oil for energy which only occurs in the Middle East currently. The "clean coal" idea was the limit harmful outputs of this type, which to our knowledge, has not been successful.

The demand for key aspects of Exxon's business, which are oil, natural gas, and refined products derived from them, remain healthy whether using the more bullish or bearish global growth and energy consumption projections by leading organizations.

Now that we have a better grasp on the demand side of Exxon's output, let's tackle whether they will have enough reserves to meet that demand.

Reserves

Source: Exxon Mobil

Source: Exxon

Exxon has struggled to replace reserves in recent decades. The real challenge has been doing so cost effectively. Technological advancements have added more barrels to Exxon's balance sheet than new discoveries in recent years. To Exxon's credit, it has discovered more than five billion gross oil-equivalent barrels in the last four years. Average reserve life is likely the best measure of a firm's reserves and proved resources from the investor's perspective. In Exxon's case, it has 17 years at current production rates with 2018 replacing 313% of that year's production which is a move in the right direction. The figure declines to 108% of production over the past 10 years. While still positive, it's clear why Exxon is spending tens of billions a year to grow its reserves.

Source: Exxon

The majority of Exxon's reserves are located in North America with only a small portion in the arctic and deepwater categories. An increasing percentage of Exxon's production is shale in the Permian Basin which we believe is a smart move.

Source: Exxon upstream portfolio information

Exxon provides highly detailed information concerning their working interest and reserves region by region for each major geography. We've analyzed all this information and shared a screenshot above demonstrating the large weighting to the Permian.

This asset type returns cash flow much more rapidly and has a narrower range of potential outcomes. As one example, less than 1% horizontal wells drilled in the Permian are dry holes (meaning they miss the reservoir holding the oil or natural gas) compared to 50% in most deepwater regions and one offshore dry hole can cost the company over $1.5 billion. The individual well costs are also much lower in onshore shale formations, particularly in the U.S. and when tied to good infrastructure, than deepwater and other unconventional measures like tar sands in Canada. In order to replace the magnitude of Exxon's production, it often reverts to very large scale, extremely capital extensive projects such as deepwater.

Source: Exxon

2018's resource additions are good example of this and are almost entirely deepwater. The majority of 2018's gains are revisions to existing reservoirs.

Guyana remains an important source of Exxon's future reserve base. Notice that Exxon's exploration efforts are driving higher well inventory figures as shown by the gray bar. Exxon is adding a fourth drilling ship to the area in Q4 of 2019.

Reserves are a controversial subject as experienced geologists and engineers differ on realistic recovery rates. This makes a massive difference in outcomes. If Exxon is able to recover just 2.5% more in a large field than expected, it can change the economic return by 25% or more. Within Guyana, for instance, Exxon ended 2018 with over 5 billion in estimated resources for the region. At a margin of $20 per bbl, a mere 1.0% increase in the recovery rate results in $2.5 billion in additional earnings all other things equal. That seemingly insignificant gain is 4.2% greater than all of Exxon's earnings in Q1 of 2019. That would be spread over many years but is true nonetheless.

Production = Revenue

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

Exxon has modestly exceeded its targeted production in the major shale formations whose importance we've discussed. Upstream production levels firm wide were up 7% year-over-year driven by liquids in the Permian. The firm's shales reserves are such that it can grow current production levels in that area by a factor of three by 2025. Production in its deepwater assets, another key growth area, is also strong.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

Upstream volumes more broadly were down slightly versus Q1 but remain favorable after taking into account seasonal changes.

Exxon's chemicals production volumes are among the highest they've been in 10 years. This is even more positive in the context of this division's highly reliable positive margins. On that note, let's move to earnings and cash flow.

Earnings & Cash Flow

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

On a firm level, the decline in natural gas prices was offset by the increase in liquids pricing compared to previous periods. Overall, despite the lackluster environment, Exxon's upstream division earned $3.26 billion in Q2 compared to $2.88 billion in Q1 2019.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

Downstream earnings improvement was even better going from negative $256 million to positive $451 million for Q2. Downstream results are inherently volatile with wide swings in margins.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

The above chart demonstrates just that with Q2's improved downstream results still below those of a year ago.

The chemical division's earnings have been consistently positive but otherwise variable. Earnings fell sharply from Q1 to Q2 and even farther year over year declining from $890 million to the $188 million stated above. Above average maintenance for the period coupled with moderately lower margins were the primary culprits. Downstream and chemicals have provided a ballast to Exxon's earnings as shown below.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

Even during very difficult years, each of these divisions consistently posts billions in earnings. Part of the reason for Exxon's relentless efficiency is extremely long-term planning. The firm's ability to invest massive amounts of capital strategically gives it advantages that are very difficult for other firms to overcome.

Source: Exxon 2018 Financial and Operating Review

Take a close look at the above diagram; Exxon owns not only massive acreage positions in the prolific Permian Basin, but Exxon owns much of the infrastructure via ExxonMobil Pipeline Company (EMPCo) that moves its production. On top of that, Exxon owns much of the refining and chemical facilities that turn the raw hydrocarbon into consumer and industrial goods. And after that, Exxon sends the refined product Exxon's own gas stations Exxon's own transportation.

See a pattern? If any one of these areas suffers weak margins, Exxon is able to compensate with robust ownership and investment in every element of the supply chain. In some cases, Exxon, its affiliates, and JV partners are the only companies that touch the hydrocarbon from the moment humans influence it underground to the point it enters your gas tank.

Broader Financial Analysis

I'd like to start by stating that capital expenditures for the oil majors are staggering. These firms spend a level of money to ensure future production that would humble many nations. It's part of the reason poorer oil rich and dependent nations (e.g. Venezuela) crumble with high reliability when CAPEX is inevitably "diverted" to other needs. In my opinion, it is not the ability to find reserves, a potential carbon tax, or even commodity prices that are these companies' greatest challenge - it is the gigantic capital expenditures necessary to execute their business plans. Although roughly correlated, these costs are not in sync with margins. A major determinant of Exxon's strategy is to optimize the business structure to not only absorb heavy CAPEX until the project produces an economic return, but do so with cheap debt and provide investors a steady distribution.

Source: Exxon Q2 Results

The above diagram shows annualized earnings of approximately $10-$12 billion coupled with cash flow from operations combined with asset sales of about double that figure. CAPEX in the first half of 2019 alone was $15.0 billion which is only 50% of the year's expected total. Exxon must achieve very strong return on equity across the board to overcome its high CAPEX requirements and deliver an attractive return to investors. Fortunately, its return on equity has historically been the sector's best.

Source: Exxon 2018 Financial and Operating Review

Exxon spends over $1.0 billion a year on Research and Development ("R&D") alone. It has not been fruitless as shown above; Exxon was involved in the creation of synthetic rubber tires, modern synthetic engine oil, and most large-scale rig and transport vessels used globally.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

At a firm level, Exxon grew earnings considerably from $2.35 billion to $3.13 billion from Q1 to Q2 2019.

From a cash flow perspective, which must be adjusted for non-cash expenditures (add in green) as well as CAPEX (subtract in red), cash flow was approximately flat at $4.2 billion.

Source: Exxon

Notice how large Q2's maintenance cost was relative to Q3 and Q4 estimates. This will provide a natural bolster to the rest of 2019's earnings and cash flow.

Source: Exxon

Key margins in refining and polyethylene are also moderately below average though they could fall 10-20% lower before normalizing.

Most asset heavy companies have much higher cash flow than net income. Some companies WER covers rarely post GAAP net income due to high depreciation and amortization yet produce sufficient cash flow to support 5%+ yields year after year.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

Source: Exxon Mobil Q2 Results

Cumulative free cash flow after CAPEX is shown above. It may take a moment to grasp the scales, but since 2010 Exxon's cumulative dividends have represented approximately 60.6% of cumulative cash flow for a favorable payout ratio below that of all BDCs and effectively all REITs. We mention this to provide better context versus other income asset classes. There are reasons why the payout ratios are what they are but that assessment remains accurate.

Let's look at 2018 in more detail to better gauge the company's momentum. Based on the stock price, we wouldn't expect impressive figures.

Source: Exxon 2018 Financial and Operating Review

Exxon had one of its better years with $21 billion in earnings in 2018 which was the highest in the period since oil collapsed in 2014. 2017 wasn't far off with $19.7 billion in earnings with $8.4 billion in Q4 2017 alone. The first half of 2019's earnings of $5.5 billion are considerably lower and justifies some of the stock's sell-off. Adjusting for CAPEX and downtime and maintenance, full year 2019 earnings could definitely land 20-30% lower than 2018 and 2017. Trying to gauge a complicated business such as Exxon's, which plans on a multi-decade timeline, on such a short time frame is not the best way to gauge its value. We'll dig further into this in the final section.

Source: Exxon 2018 Financial and Operating Review

A critical part to Exxon's value proposition is its excellent credit standing. Even against several very strong peers, Exxon stands at the top. This augments its very high return on equity through class leading leverage costs.

Distribution & Valuation

Source: WER & Yahoo! Finance

Exxon is trading at one, two, and five year lows. In fact, November of 2010 was the last time Exxon traded at these levels so we are near 10-year lows. In the chart above, we incorporated the capital gains at $85, $90, and $95 per share which are the various highs over the last few years. Exxon has raised its dividend from $0.77 from Q1 in 2018 to $0.82 the following quarter to $0.87 as of Q2 2019. That's 13.0% in five quarters. Exxon's dividend per share growth recently has exceeded its five year average of 8.4% compound annual growth. As result of these increases coupled with the sharp decrease in the share price, Exxon's 5.15% yield is among the highest in the firm's history. It's nearly double the firm's median 13 year average of 2.71% which encompasses the Great Recession.

Exxon is trading at approximately 16.7x its trailing 12 month earnings which is 20-30% lower than its historical average. Q3 and Q4's figures are likely to increase EPS to $5.0-$9.0 per analyst estimates. While analysts are generally terrible at determining future stock prices, they are quite skilled at estimating earnings. Using even the $5.0 EPS floor, Exxon's P/E moves to 13.4x which is in the bottom 10% if not 5% of its historical range depending on the length of data used.

Our price target is reserved for subscribers but not far from today's levels. The entry point is focused on maximum risk-adjusted returns and includes a probability tree of downside and upside scenarios. Exxon's sector is out of favor and in a downtrend which we include in our assessment and you may want to include in yours. For those lacking energy exposure, there is no issue with buying Exxon at today's levels of approximately $67.0 which is still highly favorable from a long-term perspective. Exxon's fundamentals, extremely strong balance sheet, and 37 year track record of increasing its distribution rate are catalysts for a meaningful recovery in the stock price in the medium to long-term. High CAPEX and reserve replacement are its major challenges and Exxon has historically had moderate beta to the overall market which should also be considered.

In all, we hope this article has been informative and serves as a good outline of how WER evaluates income opportunities for our public followers and marketplace service.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may enter into long or short positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at any time.