Aurinia And Voclosporin In Lupus Nephritis: The Countdown Begins

There is a clinical need for voclosporin due to the high morbidity and mortality of this disease.

Voclosporin, an immunosuppressive investigative drug candidate, is in clinical development as first-line therapy in adjunct with steroids for lupus nephritis.

The countdown begins to the topline Phase 3 data readout for voclosporin in lupus nephritis anticipated in late Q4/2019.

The Need

The upcoming milestone at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), starting in Q4/2019, is the Phase 3 data readout for the Lupus Nephritis (LN) trial that could validate voclosporin (formerly ISA247) as first-line therapy in adjunct with steroids for LN. Meaning that voclosporin could be the first FDA-approved therapeutics for LN, a kidney disease that is triggered by the autoimmune disease, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Voclosporin is a structural analog of the calcineurin inhibitor, cyclosporin A, that has been pharmacologically altered to exert a more potent and greater immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory effects over cyclosporin A. Its reduced toxicity and enhanced metabolic stability have been attributed to its structural alterations that reduce variability in plasma concentration. Due to the lack of therapies, LN is associated with significant morbidity and ultimately mortality (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Mortality Ratio for LN.

In 2011, the first drug candidate Benlysta (Belimumab) by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), specifically developed for treating SLE, was approved by the FDA. Unfortunately, an exclusion criterion by GSK in the clinical trial meant that Benlysta cannot be used in patients with LN. However, ongoing studies are assessing its therapeutic merit in LN.

Current off label therapeutic intervention for LN involves corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs and therapeutics to decrease blood pressure. The adverse events/safety and tolerability signals associated with some of these drugs, especially steroids, could be problematic for some patients, making them steroid-intolerant or clinically unresponsive after long-term use.

The Phase 2b study showed that voclosporin induced clinically meaningful beneficial renal response (i.e., urinary protein creatinine ratio of less than 0.5 mg/mg) that resulted in significantly greater complete renal remission (CRR) rate in the low-dose voclosporin group at 24 weeks that also persisted at 48 weeks. CRRs were also significantly more common in the high-dose voclosporin group compared to placebo at 48 weeks (page 15 of the slide).

The Phase 3 Study

The clinical design of the ongoing 358 patient Phase 3 AURORA study is similar to Phase 2b (Fig. 2) with voclosporin added to the standard of care treatment in active LN to assess its beneficial effect on disease activity over a treatment period of 52 weeks. The background therapy will be MMF and initial treatment with IV methylprednisolone, followed by a reducing course of oral corticosteroids. Efficacy will be assessed by the ability of the drug combination to reduce the level of proteinuria (as measured by urine protein/creatinine ratio (UPCR)) while demonstrating an acceptable safety profile. Top-line data readout is expected in late Q4/2019.

Fig. 2: Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design Of Voclosporin in LN.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

The company's latest 13F filings revealed increased institutional ownership at 31.97%, with 83 institutional holders accounting for 29,346,559 total shares. The top 2 shareholders are NEA Management Company and Consonance Capital Management LP. Analysts from 4 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $16.5.

At the end of Q2/2019, Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $131.5M were reported. The patent application extension for Voclosporin demonstrates that Aurinia believes in its clinical prospects in LN. Voclosporin has multiple shots on goal (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3: Catalytic Events.

As with all clinical trials, the risks include negative data readout that will depreciate the stock and the rejection of the NDA for voclosporin by Adcom/FDA. However, the absence of effective therapeutics for LN increases the likelihood of voclosporin approval if the Phase 3 study is clinically successful.

As a biopharma with no commercialization experience, AUPH should be prudent in seeking partnership agreement, if need be, for a potential launch. Most investors have seen the end results when small-cap biopharmas such as SGYP and AKAO have “attempted to do things their way” like the Frank Sinatra song. It wasn’t pretty since they are no longer in business!

Market Outlook

CEO Peter Greenleaf on “the Q4/2019” catalytic event and beyond:

During the past quarter, the Aurinia team has taken multiple steps forward preparing the organization for the next phase of its evolution into a commercial-stage entity. In anticipation of the AURORA Phase 3 results in lupus nephritis, we are appropriately scaling the organization ahead of data, which if confirmatory, sets the stage for a NDA filing during the first half of next year. If approved, we project a commercial launch of voclosporin in early 2021 as a potentially first-line treatment, in combination with mycophenolate mofetil and low-dose steroids for lupus nephritis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.