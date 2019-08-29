Morguard: Still Cheap And Poised To Deliver

Note: All amounts discussed for Morguard Corp are in Canadian dollars.

Morguard Corporation (OTC:MRCBF) is one of Canada's best real estate and asset management companies. It has been our favorite for a long time due to an exceptional management team and hugely aligned interests. The stock though has been dead in the water for the last 12 months while many real estate companies have rallied. We decided to check in and see if the thesis had changed since we last examined the company.

The company

Morguard has a large presence in North America both via its own and its managed properties.

Source: Morguard

These properties are spread out across every major segment of the real estate market.

Source: Morguard

Since Morguard is not a REIT, it uses its big cash flow to develop its existing properties or buy new properties. Morguard has also focused on buying back its own shares when they have traded at a big discount. Over time these measures have paid off. But the stock has meandered over the last 12 months. There are a couple of reasons for that.

Recent results

On the recently reported Q2-2019 results, Morguard showed a decline in funds from operations (FFO) versus the previous year.

Source: Morguard

That differential though was from some one-time items that artificially boosted numbers for Q2-2018. Specifically, a land rent arbitration settlement increased FFO by $17.25 million.

Source: Morguard

Excluding these one-off events, FFO showed a modest growth of 7.6% from 2018.

Source: Morguard

This FFO growth was powered by net operating growth (NOI) across retail, residential and office properties. Hotels turned in a rather weak performance and that seems to be the theme across all the hotel property stocks that we follow. For Morguard the weakness was primarily confined to Alberta where its Revenue per room decreased for the second straight quarter.

Source: Morguard

While interest expense was also higher compared to last year, Morguard managed to translate that NOI growth into higher FFO thanks partially to a lower share count.

Valuation

Morguard appears on track to hit the $20 normalized FFO per share mark in 2019. At the current price, that puts it at about 9.5X FFO. There are not too many comparatives that we can run the valuations against as Morguard as an owner of properties in both Canada and the US is rather unique. It also has an asset management business which most diversified real estate companies do not possess. There are few close ones like WP Carey (WPC) which owns triple net properties in every segment and also has an asset management business. WPC trades at 17.5X FFO but comes with the added diversifier of owning properties across the globe. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is another one that owns properties in multiple segments but it is geographically concentrated (we think you can guess where). WRE trades at about 16X FFO.

Both the companies obviously reward investors with a very high dividend, unlike the exceptionally stingy Morguard, but both have had minimal growth in FFO since 2014 while Morguard FFO is due to be up by 60% versus 2014. So we have a case of some valuation compression here and we think this will eventually resolve with Morguard breaking out to the upside.

Catalyst for more value creation

The recent down move in interest rates is likely to further compress cap rates in US and Canadian properties. While some may fret that we are in bubble valuation metrics already, the current cap rates are very wide of 10 year bond rates in both countries. So there is a lot of catch up here and real estate company NAVs could rise significantly.

In Morguard's case, its valuations assume are on average more than 400 basis points wide of the average of the two rates and this is high historically especially in a low inflation environment.

Source: Morguard

When we couple this with investment in properties to improve NOI, Morguard's NAV could rise quite rapidly in the next 1-2 years. We hence see Morguard using additional free cash flow to buyback shares on any retracement.

Alternatively, Morguard could buy more shares in its subsidiary Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF). Morguard did do this recently and used pullbacks to increase its stake in MGRUF.

Source: Canadian Insider

MGRUF's NAV is close to $26/share and at the current price ($11.25) it offers Morguard an easy way to further improve its own NAV. In summary, we see Morguard's NAV increasing at least 25% faster annually than the current FFO run rate of $20/share. Investors buying the shares here will effectively get 13% annualized returns in our estimate.

Conclusion

Morguard has gone nowhere recently but we expect the company to continue creating value for its shareholders. The lack of buybacks suggests that Rai Sahi, the CEO, is finding good places to deploy cash but we would expect any fall in the share price to be buttressed by share repurchases. If low rates are here to stay and cap rates compress, Morguard could really power serious returns over the next 24 months beyond our baseline expectations.

While Morguard did not make it into our high yield picks, a few other REITs and REIT funds did. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019." High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,100 members and six contributors. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCBF, MGRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.