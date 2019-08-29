Cleveland-Cliffs: Answers To Recent Questions

I share my views on why the slide happened and what tactics should be used to deal with this volatile stock.

Lately, I’ve been getting questions about Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) share price performance. This is hardly a surprise since the company’s stock had a very disappointing August following an upbeat second-quarter report. Let’s look at what happened and whether the recent slide presents a buying opportunity.

Cliffs’ shares suffered from numerous negative catalysts. Iron ore price slumped as Vale (VALE) got approval to resume processing operations at Vargem Grande while U.S. – China trade war intensified (at least on words and in media coverage). For iron ore, this was a very negative development since the prospects for increased supply combined with prospects for declining demand. However, I’d like to highlight the fact that iron ore fell from very elevated levels and that during the second quarter (which was successful for Cliffs) iron ore prices have stayed not far from current levels:

At the same time, the rebound in US steel prices which was taking place in July stopped and turned into downside in August. General worries about the economy and the demand in the remaining month of the year have generally taken their toll.

Together, these catalysts have created a situation for basket selling of everything steel and iron ore related – from iron ore miners like Vale, BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) to steel names like US Steel (X), AK Steel (AKS), Nucor (NUE), Steel Dynamics (STLD) and so on. Obviously, Cliffs is also on this list, so it suffered:

The pace of Cliffs’ share price drop was dramatic. At the same time, analyst estimates did not change much. When I wrote my article on Cliffs’ Q2 2019, EPS estimate for 2019 was $1.82 while EPS estimate for 2020 was $1.47. Current numbers are $1.75 for 2019 and $1.46 for December 2020:

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

At $7.50, the level that Cliffs has recently reached, and which was also reached at the end of 2018 following the panic that hit many stocks, the company trades at a forward P/E of 5. In fact, even if we take then lowest available estimate for 2020, $0.88, Cliffs is priced at a forward P/E of 8.5.

However, any trader or investor who has followed Cliffs shares for some time will ask – “OK, the stock is trading at either cheap or very cheap levels, but it has been doing this for quite a while”. This is indeed a material problem. Here are my practical thoughts about this. For those with shorter timeframes (looking for swing plays), an interesting entry point is when the stock drops from the “cheap state” to “ultra-cheap” state like it has done recently, going from $11.00 to $7.50 in just one month. Exit in such trades will depend solely on whether the stock can sustain momentum at any given period of time or not. Longer-term investors will have more headaches with such a volatile stock, but a good price is a basis of any successful trade or investment anyway, so a pullback is a friend of an investor who wants to build a position in Cliffs.

In the longer-term, a cash-positive company (and Cliffs is generating cash which it currently spends on investing into the HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant and dividends) has several ways to “push” the market if it does not recognize the value it generates at stubbornly keeps shares at low levels – dividends and stock buybacks. Cliffs has already employed both tactics and I expect that they will be more extensively used in the future when the HBI plant spending is behind the company.

I stay bullish on the company and I will remain bullish until I see a material change in Cliffs’ fundamentals. However, long-term bullishness should also be converted into some profit (after all, that’s the purpose of the stock market), so above I described the tactics that I see working in this stock. We’ll see what happens in September on the US – China trade war front, in iron ore and steel prices, but with current valuation I don’t see Cliffs’ shares going much below $7.50 in the near term while I expect the stock’s recovery due to solid fundamentals and the cheap valuation in the longer-term.

