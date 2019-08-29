Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment

Like most of the integrated oil majors, Total S.A. (TOT) regularly churns a dividend through its free cash flow generated and its yield after adjusting for a 13% withholding tax on dividends (Total S.A. is headquartered in France and the ADR is taxed to US residents as such).

The company's stock is trading near 52-week lows after missing analyst expectations for Q2 2019. This was in late July and to date, the price has bounced back somewhat, but to me this price at $49 still remains attractive.

I have thus initiated a long position in Total S.A. (I bought the stock traded in Paris at EUR44) and am looking to protect my downside through selling a call option to partially fund my put option.

Valuation

Source: Company annual reports

Although earnings per share have been patchy over the past 10 years, having declined to $2.19 in 2015 from a high of $7.05 in 2011, dividend yield remains attractive and the company's balance sheet is strong. However, the exposure to oil price makes financial performance cyclical and volatile, which means downside protection is very important.

Total S.A. also has a healthy net debt-to-equity ratio of 20.6% for 1H 2019 and generated operating cash flow of $9.9 billion for 1H 2019, up 19% from a year ago. Free cash flow for 1H 2019 was $6.2 billion out of a net debt of $31 billion.

Source: Company's 1H 2019 financial report

In terms of financial performance, sales increased 1% to $90.3 billion while cost of sales decreased from 67.2% to 66.6% in 1H 2019. However, higher costs incurred for exploration, depreciation and finance costs led to a 6.5% decrease in net income to $5.9 billion in 1H 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share of $2.16 for 1H 2019 was 9.2% lower than the same period last year.

Consensus earnings estimate is $4.77 per share for the fiscal year 2019, a 2019 P/E multiple of 10.3x. Total S.A. also fares relatively well against its peers in terms of valuation from a P/E and EV/EBITDA perspective.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Writing a call option at EUR48

I established my long position at EUR44.25 and am looking to sell a call option at EUR48, which is 9% higher than current prices. The option premium I expect to receive is EUR1 on top of trade-related costs (see below).

As an estimate, if dividend is about EUR2, I would potentially receive up to EUR3 over a 1-year period, out of which I can use to protect my downside.

Source: Broker account

Downside protection at EUR40

I have given myself a 10% buffer for which I pay EUR2 on top of trading costs.

Source: Broker account

It was important for me to consider my downside because of the volatility of oil prices and even integrated major oil players are exposed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total S.A. share prices over the past 10 years have been exposed to wild swings as you can see from the picture above. It takes experts to forecast oil price movements and even then, these experts may not get it right most of the time. Hence, I am prepared to give up some returns, for a 10% buffer to cover me through to June 19, 2020, with the option trade.

An alternative trade would be to sell a call at EUR46 (upside potential capped at EUR1.75 and dividends along the way), to pay for the put option at EUR44 for EUR2. That way from a cash flow perspective, the put option is funded largely by the call option premium collected upfront, rather than dividends down the road (Total S.A. pays a quarterly dividend).

Source: Broker account

Trading strategy and other alternatives

This is a long-term position as I build up my retirement portfolio and therefore my preference is to write calls at a higher share price, but 9% does adequately cover my return expectations for Total and I am contented with selling at EUR48. Assuming I do cap my upside, I earn dividends (EUR0.66 in January 2020 and another estimated EUR0.60 in the following quarter), the option premium of EUR1 and the EUR3.75 capital gain.

If Total S.A.'s share price tanks beyond EUR40, I would have capped my losses at 10% but that is funded from the dividends and call option written.

Total S.A. is a cyclical stock with a 10-year low as presented above at $41 (approximately EUR37) and its 10-year low with respect to dividend per share was $2.73. However, the company has not demonstrated the ability to generate consistent free cash flow.

Total S.A. reported free cash flow of $3.36 billion which is $1.23 per share. 2018 free cash flow was $9.47 billion ($3.61 per share) but free cash flow was negative in 2014, 2015 and 2016 due to sizable investments made.

Source: Company's 2018 Annual Report

Hence I think it is important to hedge this investment and buy some put options while collecting dividends along the way. An alternative would be to wait for share prices to head lower before picking up some shares at around $41.

One way to achieve this and earn some cash flow while waiting, is to sell put options at or below $40 (EUR36).

Source: Broker account

In writing the above trade, potentially earn EUR65 or $72 through such a trade over a 3-month period. However, do understand the cost of financing and margin commitment required in such a trade.

Conclusion

Whether it is to go long on Total S.A. and buy protection, or to earn cash flow through selling put options, my view is that Total S.A. is a dividend generator and will over time provide adequate returns to shareholders. The important point is to understand that this company is cyclical and investors would need to see where the company is in the cycle and look beyond the current stated dividend yield.

Note: I am new to this company and am a retail investor and hence the trading strategy represents also an opportunity to learn from everyone on this Seeking Alpha community. I hope to learn from your comments and views and improve along the way, so please feel free to advice, critique and share your opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.