Caleres: Massive Bounce On Q2 Results, But Headwinds Remain

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is a footwear retailer operating nearly 1,200 stores under the Famous Footwear concept while owning a portfolio of brands including 'Dr. Scholl's Shoes,' 'Vince' and 'Via Spiga,' among others. The company notes that it owns six of the top 25 women's shoe brands by sales in the United States. The company sources approximately 60% of its products from China which is impacted by the current tariffs within the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. This has led to deep pessimism in the financial outlook from the market, combined with the overall poor sentiment towards the general retail industry. On the other hand, CAL just reported its Q2 earnings which beat expectations and included positive guidance. Shares have surged an impressive 30% since the result from a 6-year low, but in context are back to trading at its level just from early July reflecting the enormous volatility. This article recaps the latest earnings report and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q2 Earnings Recap

The company reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on August 26 with GAAP EPS of $0.61, a 10.6% y/y increase, beating consensus expectations by $0.04. Revenues of $752.48 million in the quarter increased 6.5% year over year and were in line with expectations. The growth was driven by the addition of brands 'Vionic' and 'Blowfish Malibu' while the other closely-watched metric, including organic sales of its brands portfolio excluding acquisitions, increased at a more tepid 0.6% y/y rate. Favorably, same store sales growth of up 1.5% y/y for the quarter and 0.4% for the first half of the year are positive, in contrast to other retail and apparel industry names that reported declines in the last quarter.

The other story here is the evolution of margins that have been declining in recent years and to an extent explain a lot as to why the stock has performed so poorly since 2018. CAL is still down 53% from its 52-week high, despite this current bounce. Considering numbers for the first six months of the year, the gross margin is down 147bps to 41% while the operating margins have also trended lower. Much of this is related to the mix in store sales with an understanding that the athletic footwear segment, that has higher margins, has been a weak point for the company in recent quarters although management noted an improvement in Q2 that it sees carrying over to Q3. The company said it has used some markdowns and discounts to maintain momentum in its stores business which has also pressured margins.

The white elephant in the room continues to be the looming impact from tariffs and this was discussed in the earnings conference call. The U.S. Trade Department has confirmed a 15% tariff on goods from China, including footwear starting September 1, up from a previous rate of 10%. Management describes how it has taken steps in recent years to diversify its supply chain but still sources 60% of its products from China, down from 85% in 2014. Current guidance includes the expected impact, but the company notes that it does not affect the entire business. From the earnings conference call:

We have actively diversified production away from China and now source approximately 40% of our products outside of China (implying 60% from China), up from less than 15% five years ago. We continue to leverage our sourcing expertise shifting additional production out of China, working with our partners to reduce costs while also selectively exploring price increases where they will be least disruptive to our consumers. While the situation remains fluid, we are working this real-time and are confident that we will find the right solutions to minimize the risk associated with tariffs throughout the balance of the year and into 2020.

As mentioned, the market viewed these results as positive, largely because they brushed aside any notion of a deeper deterioration which had been priced into the stock. The quarter proved for the company that the operating environment is overall stable, and the financial situation is better than previously expected.

The company also issued guidance including consolidated sales of $3B for the full year, which if confirmed would represent an increase of 5.8% compared to 2018 driven by the acquisitions. Favorably, the company thinks same-store-sales at its Famous Footwear stores can remain at least flat or "up low-single digits." Adjusted EPS guidance at the mid-point of $2.40 represents a 9% increase year over year.

Caleres Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The theme this quarter is really "disaster averted" and in hindsight, picking up shares at a low of $14.30 where it traded in early August was clearly an incredible buying opportunity. The question now with CAL at $19.50, up 36% from those lows, is whether there is still value here. The short answer is yes, as shares appear cheap considering this is a profitable and free-cash-flow positive company. Considering just the management guidance for 2019 full-year adjusted EPS at $2.40, which is also the current market expectation, CAL trades at just 8.0x forward earnings. The stock appears to represent a real "value pick" considering an EV to forward EBITDA estimate ratio at 6.2x. On the other hand, longer term challenges remain.

It appears the deep discount value here is based more on a market skepticism of the long-term outlook for the company considering a difficult environment for retailers with brick-and-mortar operations. While same-store sales growth was positive in Q2, the risk that one or two quarters ahead the company presents a decline in the same-store sales numbers could result in downside pressure to revenue and earnings estimates. It's an overall delicate environment that faces headwinds among broader concerns over a potential cyclical slowdown.

The entire footwear industry (and most specialty retailers) is trading with depressed multiples given this uncertainty. Still, CAL is objectively cheap in terms of its forward price to sales ratio at just 0.27x, considering peers like Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) at 0.31x and Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) at 0.49x as pure-plays on shoe retailers. On the other hand, CAL's EV to forward EBITDA multiple at 6.2x is at a premium to this group considering DBI trades at 4.1x and FL at 3.4x.

CAL has higher leverage with a debt to equity ratio of 0.465x compared to 0.14x for DBI and 0.027x for FL. Over the trailing twelve months, CAL's debt to EBITDA reached 2.3x which was pressured by the recent acquisitions, including the $360 million purchase of Vionic in Q4 2018. The company's financial profile and liquidity position are stable, but these metrics (along with lower margins) help explain the discount in terms of price to sales from chart above. It's worth noting that CAL pays a $0.07 quarterly dividend that yields 1.3%.

Takeaway

A better-than-expected earnings report helped ease concerns while the business outlook remains pressured from broader weakness in the retail sector. Caleres with same store sales growth of 0.4% for the first half of the year at its Famous Footwear locations is positive but nevertheless represents a tepid environment for the underlying business and organic sales. Markdowns and deeper discounts in recent years to drive sales have come at the expense of margins, which are a weak point in the company's outlook.

The bullish case for Caleres is clear. A quick and favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute along with better-than-expected momentum in store sales would likely be seen as very positive by the market and send shares higher. The bearish case is simply that the economic environment for consumer spending in the U.S. deteriorates confirming fears of a recession, which would represent downside risk to sales and current estimates. This scenario would likely lead to renewed bearishness in the stock in the coming quarters.

Recognizing Caleres' relatively cheap valuation multiples while it remains profitable and cash-flow positive, we stay on the sidelines - sort of kicking ourselves for not getting in prior to this latest earnings release. We feel this move in the stock price already has captured most of the improvement in the outlook. We rate CAL as a Hold, balancing the positives here with a still difficult environment for retailers and a more bearish view on the market generally. Monitoring points going forward include same-store sales growth and developments from the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.