Michael Burry Is Correct About Passive Investing: Here Is The Proof

One can also see that public interest in "passive investing" over "active investing" has risen dramatically since 2013 just as mega-caps have outperformed markets.

After combing through 2000 U.S. equities, it is clear that large companies trade at nearly twice the valuation of small-caps.

In a recent Bloomberg correspondence email, Michael Burry of the "Big Short" mentioned a possible bubble in large-cap passive investing that has created value opportunities among small-caps.

On Wednesday morning, the famed "Big Short" hedge fund manager Michael Burry made headlines on Bloomberg, criticizing irrational passive inflows into large-cap companies, saying:

"The bubble in passive investing through ETFs and index funds as well as the trend to very large size among asset managers have orphaned smaller value-type securities globally," in an emailed response to Bloomberg News.

His thesis makes sense. Investors have been moving away from placing their money with "stock pickers" (i.e., many of us) who invest in small-cap companies toward passive index funds that typically favor large-cap companies.

This has created a reflexive bubble where inflows into large-cap index funds like SPY, QQQ and DIA boost their market capitalization and performance even more and encourage more inflows. If a fund uses market cap weighting (i.e., weight more toward larger firms) then that effect is further exaggerated.

So, is he correct? Is there a "large-cap bubble" and tremendous value opportunities in small-cap companies? Valuation data and passive investing interest data indicate "yes."

Companies Under $10B at 50% Discount to Mega-Caps

To see this potential bubble, I've taken the largest 2000 companies in the U.S. that have market capitalizations ranging from $1B to $1T (MSFT) and have positive earnings to see if companies with higher capitalizations trade at a premium to small companies.

Here is a chart of the natural log of the market cap of these companies to the earnings yield of the given company:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

As you can see, large companies have much lower earnings yields (inverse of "P/E") than smaller companies. That said, smaller companies have much more "valuation diversity" than large-cap firms as their earnings yield ranges from near-zero (likely biotech firms) to over 30%.

By using the regression formula found above (which most accurately fits the data), we can surmise a statically derived 'expected "P/E" ratio' from market capitalization. See below:

(Self-Sourced)

What I find fascinating is that the "size effect bias" is most pronounced among smaller capitalization companies, just as Mr. Burry described. Essentially all of the value opportunities are in companies with under $30B in market capitalization. Companies below that level currently have average "P/E" multiples under 20X. Fun fact, $30B is also the current cutoff for making it into the S&P 100 (OEF).

Now, is this large valuation gap simply due to higher risk perception in small-cap companies? Or, is it due to the rise of passive management as Burry said. Let's look at Google search data to find out

The Passive/Active Google Trends Index

I find Google Trends to be underutilized by many in the finance world. Google Trends lets us see what people are searching for and gives us direct insight into their thoughts and societal trends.

We want to see if mega-cap companies' performance compared to micro-cap companies is associated with higher search interest in passive investing over active investing.

With Google Trends I typically use as many search terms as possible as the data can be very noisy. Our first two terms will be "passive investing" and "active investing." Here is that data over time:

Note, red = "active investing," blue = "passive investing"

(Source - Google Trends)

As you can see, "passive investing" has slowly climbed over "active investing." For our second signal, we will use the search term "index fund" for passive and "mutual fund" for active. I know that there are actively managed index funds and passively managed mutual funds, but in general, the difference is management style.

Here is the chart:

Note, red = "mutual fund," blue = "index fund"

(Source - Google Trends)

As the data stands, it is not particularly useful. To make it into useful "passive/active search interest signal" we will first normalize each of the four above data (subtract the average and divide by standard deviation) to remove any possible biases. Then, we will add "passive investing" and "index fund" together and subtract "active investing" and "mutual fund."

Here is the result:

(Data Source - Google Trends)

Here we can see quite beautifully, how public interest in passive investing has steadily risen since 2004 and has really taken off since 2013. Prior to 2013, the public was more interested in active managers that would typically hunt for companies among small-capitalization companies and, after 2013 they became more interested in passive low-cost investing that typically favors large-cap companies.

The crazy thing is that this shift is actually reflected in ETF performance data with frankly eerie accuracy.

Passive/Active Vs. Mega-Cap/Micro-Cap Performance

To demonstrate this, let's take two extreme ETFs. On one hand, we'll use the Dow Jones Industrial Average which holds companies with an extremely high weighted average market capitalization of $250B, on the other, we'll use the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) that has a weighted average market capitalization of $2B.

Interestingly, the weighted average "P/E" of DIA is currently 18X while merely 11.6X for IWC. Clearly, one may generate alpha by short-selling DIA and buying IWC in a pairs trade.

Let's see if the performance of that pairs trade is correlated with our "passive/active" google search index. To measure this performance, we simply divide the price of DIA by the price of IWC. This replicates a daily rebalanced pairs trade of the two.

Here is the result:

(Data Source - Google Trends/Google Finance/Self-Source)

As you can see, the performance differential can be tied to the search interest differential. Dow Jones mega-caps underperformed micro-caps from 2008-2014 as search interest favored active investing (index is negative). From then on, mega-caps have accelerated upward as search interest has favored passive investing.

Conclusion and Trade Ideas

After digging through the evidence, it appears that once again Mr. Burry has successfully identified macro-economic trends (kudos if you pick up the reference). On average, the larger a company is, the higher is its valuation. Even more, public interest in "passive investing" over "active investing" is correlated with the performance differential between mega-cap and micro-cap companies. Put simply, there may quite literally be a big (company) short opportunity.

If you want to take advantage of the likely reversal of this trade, then your best bet is probably a pairs trade between large-cap and small-cap ETFs. This eliminates the most macroeconomic risk in the trade and delivers high alpha.

Here are a few pairs trade performance charts of such a strategy:

IWC/DIA - Most Extreme

Data by YCharts

IWM/SPY - Medium

Data by YCharts

IWC/IWM - Least Extreme

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the general pattern between all of the above charts is very similar. Small-caps have taken huge hits compared to large-caps over the past year and it is frankly unclear if that trend will end soon.

In my opinion, these pairs are at or below support levels, which is an indication that the trend may come to an end shortly. Valuation gaps are very wide and the market has become more volatile in recent weeks. Volatility and recessions in particular favor active management over passive management, so it may be a good time to place the trade.

I hope you've enjoyed this discussion. I plan to give an update by year-end to see if this "long small-cap, short large-cap" prediction comes to fruition. If you would like to be notified feel free to give our account a "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DIA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.