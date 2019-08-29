Consumer Dividend Stocks Are Cheap And Poised To Rebound

One reason for under-performance is low yield relative to the broad market and bonds, you could do better with a REIT, a utility, or a healthcare stock.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stocks popped up on my radar earlier this year due to their earnings growth outlook, labor market, and consumer trends. The sector has outperformed the broad market this year but performance within the sector is spotty. The companies that are doing well are doing very well and those that aren't are lagging by a large margin. The ones hurt the worst are now among the most attractive from the dividend-growth perspective.

The group of stocks on my watchlist of consumer-driven dividend growth stocks have averaged only 3.50% YTD share price growth while the broad market has returned closer to 14% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) nearly 18.70%.

The underperformance of stocks on my list may be because of the yield. The yield on the average consumer stock that hit my radar was in the range of 2-3%. That's not bad compared to the broad market but a far cry from the average 4-8% you can get with REITs, infrastructure, healthcare and utilities.

The upshot to this year's shoddy performance is three-fold

First is that consumer trends are still intact and still strong. Labor markets are tight, wages are growing +3.2%, consumer confidence is a high 135 and the outlook for 2019 holiday shopping is good. Depending on the source, the experts are forecasting 3% to 5% growth for the holiday season this year.

and still strong. Labor markets are tight, wages are growing +3.2%, consumer confidence is a high 135 and the outlook for 2019 holiday shopping is good. Depending on the source, the experts are forecasting 3% to 5% growth for the holiday season this year. Second, the decline in share price has increased the average yield , in my group at least, to near 2.7%. Many of the stocks on the list are yielding greater than 3% and a couple in the range of 4% to 5%. This makes them attractive for income seekers looking for yield and exposure away from bonds. Let me remind you the yield on the ten-year continues to decline, it hit a new low below 1.5% as I was writing this analysis, the 30-year continues to set new record lows.

, in my group at least, to near 2.7%. Many of the stocks on the list are yielding greater than 3% and a couple in the range of 4% to 5%. This makes them attractive for income seekers looking for yield and exposure away from bonds. Let me remind you the yield on the ten-year continues to decline, it hit a new low below 1.5% as I was writing this analysis, the 30-year continues to set new record lows. The third is the valuation. While the broad market S&P 500 has been churning at/near historic high price/earnings multiples the consumer group is not. A few names on my list, like McDonald's (MCD), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), and V.F. Corporation (VFC) are highly valued and trading near 27X forward earnings, but their value is well-deserved. Others in the group are trading at far more modest multiples, most of which are near 9X forward earnings.

The #1 Consumer-Focused Dividend-Growth Is...

The top-performing dividend growth stock on my list is McDonald's. McDonald's not only outperformed the broad market YTD, it has been setting new highs while the SPX (SPY) struggles with correction. McDonald's yield isn't that amazing, only 2.15%, but it's healthy, growing and backed up by solid corporate performance. The company reported impressive comp-store sales for both the international and U.S. segments in the 2nd quarter proving the store's strategies are working.

Revenue growth and EPS growth are expected this quarter, this year and next year. Based on strength in restaurant spending, the estimates may be low. The Census Bureau reports spending at restaurants rose 4.0% YTD which is much stronger than the 3.0% predicted and posted by food spending at home.

The payout ratio is still low at 58%, so there is plenty of room for future increases if not a guarantee. The yield isn't that awesome at 2.15% but the stock is trending higher, so there is an expectation of capital gains as well.

The Fastest-Growing Consumer Discretionary Dividend Growth Stock Is...

Hands down the fastest-growing consumer discretionary dividend-growth stock is Sonic Automotive (SAH). Sonic Automotive operates a chain of franchise-based auto dealerships across the U.S. but that's not the growth story. The growth story lies in Echo Park, an after-market certified preowned car dealership. Sonic rolled out this new concept several years ago but began implementing a strategic growth strategy very recently. The strategy is capitalizing on a shift away from high-priced, higher-risk new cars to lower-cost preowned cars and it is paying off in spades.

Revenue in the 2nd quarter of 2019 grew 4% and above the consensus estimate. Revenue growth was fueled in part by core operations but more so by Echo Park. GAAP and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.62 oddly enough, both 33% above the consensus. The company is planning on opening another four Echo Parks by the end of 2020, which will fuel revenue and EPS growth over the next 24 months.

from the 2Q press release

David Smith, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s Chief Executive Officer, “We are quite pleased with the results for the quarter. Our franchised stores posted very good results across all revenue lines and our EchoPark operations continued on the growth and profitability path experienced in the prior quarter. We are confident that this momentum will carry into the second half of the year. Even as the new vehicle market started showing signs of weakness, we still had record results in our pre-owned and F&I business lines and grew our fixed operations by 6.4%. This, once again, shows how the dynamic dealer operating model benefits from multiple revenue streams.

The only thing not to like about the dividend is the yield. At 1.5% it is yielding less than the broad market and even the 10-year Treasury now, but that is balanced by growth, health and sustainability. Sonic is a committed dividend grower and has been increasing the payout at a near 20% rate over the last five years. The payout ratio is an ultra-low 28% which is important for multiple reasons. The first is because the dividend is safe from a cash-flow perspective, the second is because the Echo Park expansion is being financed organically. At 28%, Sonic can afford to continue with the Echo Park plans and continue to increase its distribution.

The Biggest Value In Consumer-Driven Dividend-Growth Names Is ...

The biggest value in consumer-driven dividend-growth stocks may well be Movado Group (MOV). The company makes fine watches in two categories; licensed Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores. The company just reported earnings and sent the stock plunging more than 15%. The reason for the selloff is simple, the market had built in a very high expectation for 2nd quarter earnings and those hopes were not met.

Despite market share gains in key brands, Movado's revenue missed the consensus by 5.5% while EPS fell shy by roughly 30%. Guidance for the year was trimmed due to currency headwinds, headwinds within the watch category, and the impact of tariffs.

Company guidance was lowered significantly, from low double-digits to low single-digits, but still predicts growth in both revenue and earnings. This growth is fueling a safe and growing dividend whose yield is now suddenly over 3.2%. Movado's payout ratio is a low 33% which leaves ample room for future increases and those increases are expected to be sizeable. The company has been increasing its distribution for five years and has a 25% average growth rate.

The drop in share price did more than increase the dividend, it increased this stock's value considerably. At current levels, Movado is trading at only 9X its forward earnings estimate and is among the most cheaply valued consumer dividend-growth stocks on the market.

The Best Technical Set-Up In Consumer-Focused Dividend Growth Stocks

Looking through the charts of the stocks on my list one thing becomes clear. These stocks, as a group, look ready to move. Many of them are trading at potential bottoms and exhibiting bullish activity. The best looking chart, however, is in an uptrend and providing a great technical entry point right now. That stock is Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty automotive parts worldwide. Its products are primarily in the digital visions, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection categories. Its strength lies in the fact it sells products to all auto manufacturers and so is insulated somewhat from brand/market share/sales-growth issues faced by the auto manufacturing industry. So long as auto manufacturers are making cars this company is making smart mirrors and other safety products.

Other strengths of this company include its exposure to the aftermarket/used car market, its exposure to recreational and industrial vehicles, and the fire/safety business. Gentex also sells fire alarm and suppression equipment for use in buildings, hotels and private residences.

Gentex released its 2nd quarter earnings in mid-July and delivered a solid report. The company says revenue grew 3.0% YOY and EPS came in above expectations. Highlights within the report are a sequential improvement in margins as the company benefits from a number of positive factors including successfully navigating the new trade war environment.

President and CEO Steve Downing, from the press release

"Our sequential gross margin expansion in 2019 was due to positive product mix shifts, which include Full Display Mirror and domestic exterior-mirror growth, better than expected purchasing cost reductions in the first half of calendar year 2019, cost discipline throughout the Company, and success in mitigating some of the escalating costs related to tariffs that have been impacting the Company since July 2018, ... In fact, if not for the 60 basis points of margin erosion due to tariffs, our gross margin would have improved on a quarter over quarter basis. Our ability to maintain gross margins in a difficult production environment is a testament to the hard work and cost focus of the Gentex team."

Guidance for the full year was improved due to the results and expected second-half performance. The low end of the range was raised and the range was narrowed.

The dividend with Gentex is safe and growing but another of those not-so-big yields, only 1.75% at today's prices. The offsetting factors are the payout ratio, an expectation of future distribution increase and an expectation of capital gains.

When I look at this chart I smile. The stock produced a solid move higher when earnings were announced in July and has since pulled back to support. Support is at the 30-day moving average where I would expect a bounce to form and it is. Price action is forming a bottom at this level and that is confirmed by the indicators. Both MACD and stochastic are consistent with consolidation within an uptrend and suggest an upward shift in momentum is coming.

The weekly chart is even better. On this chart, you can see a near-ballistic move higher followed by consolidation. The ballistic move higher set an all-time high and that high is matched by a convergent peak in the MACD. The overall pattern formed by the July/August rally and consolidation looks a lot like a bull-flag to me, if it is confirmed by a break to new highs I would expect to see a $7 dollar rally. My target, in that case, is a range of $33 to $35, or a minimum of 25% from today's price level.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that consumer stocks are poised to grow earnings and dividends this year. The problem, up until now, is that the yield among this group of stocks was so low it did not get the attention it deserved. That situation has led many of these names lower and that is an opportunity for dividend-growth investors today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.