Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Duel Between Yes And No

I am no expert on retail shopping, but I have reached a conclusion speaking at length with an expert that I don’t believe is being consulted nearly enough on this.

Indeed, that mis-quote is most appropriate here: there are more slings and arrows being released about SKT than just about any company on the entire site.

I count 37 articles on Tanger on SA alone this year, with equal passion on both sides of the argument: “To buy or not to buy?”.

Of the 13 SA contributors who have written about Tanger in the last 90 days, 9 of them are bulls on the stock and only 1 is bearish.

That is very impressive. Given the “wisdom of crowds” philosophy au courant among economists and behavioral finance professors, the stock looks like it would be a winner. And, indeed, the bullish writers make a very convincing case: management is superb, cash flow is excellent, the outlet mall companies don’t have to deal with losing their big flailing/failing department store tenants, visitation numbers aren’t falling much, etc.

But then I look at the next chart below that one, also on SA:

Not one single sell-side analyst has a “Buy” or “Outperform” rating on Tanger. In fact, 3 of the 7 have an “Underperform” rating and 2 have an outright “Sell.”

This is unheard of! Sell-side analysts almost never say anything lower than “Hold.” In analyst talk, “Outperform” means “slightly better than average, “Hold” means “if you pray hard enough this company might be OK” and “Sell” means to an analyst, (A) “If I tell people to sell this company’s stock, its management will think unfavorably of my firm.” (B) “If they think of my firm unfavorably, they may not consider us when they want to float their next debt issue or secondary offering.” (C) “If that is the case, I will likely lose my cushy way-past-six-figure job and I will be a pariah on the Street.” (D) I will probably end up working in a shoe store in Nowheresville. Therefore my lowest recommendation will be: ‘Hold.’”

The other thing that creates a bit of discomfort in my mind is that, for all their foibles, these analysts really do know their business, or at least the numbers that comprise a company’s usual means of being successful. They know about the high quality of management. They know about the wonderful cash flow and the number of visitors, etc. They understand the value of the real estate if sold. They know all this and yet at least a couple of them find this one so distasteful they are willing to work in a shoe store in Wherever.

Hmmm. Back to the drawing board. I am not hereby disparaging any of the fine authors who write about SKT. When I read the bullish ones, they inspire me to buy. When I read the disparaging ones, they give me pause. These contributors know their stuff and state their cases with aplomb and conviction.

I know how to design an individualized client portfolio that will provide the best results to meet a client’s goals. I know how to enjoy the upside and protect on the downside. I know geopolitics and how it affects an industry or company, I know aerospace and defense and energy and lots of other areas that draw my interest. But - I don’t know retail so I need to listen to what these contributors say and listen to the analysts that cover the company to make an informed decision.

After doing so, I have seen excellent cash flow analyses, and passionate defense of management. I have seen that SKT somehow manages to borrow money at very favorable rates and seems to be able to cover its dividend with its cash flow.

I read that occupancy is stable (again, no department stores to worry about losing) and that Tanger will actually benefit from big-store closings. I read that some competitors have attracted hotels and such to their locations which, in many cases, are out along the highways and might make for an overnight stop for shoppers.

I have also read that there are many cracks appearing in the most recent quarters, such as the fact that revenues may still be rising but are doing so at an alarmingly declining rate of growth. And that it isn’t only big department stores that fail; little retailers that populate outlet malls do too! Finally, I read that SKT is offering shorter-term renewals than ever before with lower lease rates in order to keep tenants in place.

Oh, and Mr. Market has voted pretty convincingly on the Bear side so far. One year ago SKT was $24.19. Since then the price action has resembled a flat tire that someone decided to keep driving on until they saw sparks coming off the rim.

Source: Yahoo Finance

All this left me still on the fence – since if these contributors liked it at 24, I should really love it at 14 or so, especially with that big juicy supposedly-well-covered dividend, so I had to find a tie-breaker.

You see, with all this talk about cash flow and management and dividend safety and the value of the real estate itself, nobody seems to talk about the biggest concern: why would anyone want to shop at these outlets when there are so many other choices?

So I went to the most knowledgeable person about retail that I know… my wife. She held every SEC license in the brokerage industry from Branch Manager to Financial and Operations Principal, was an in-house management consultant at Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and later an external consultant to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), ran her own business and dealt with many buyers and vendors in the retail business - and is very savvy about such things.

Herewith, the results, taking some liberties with her exact responses when I asked about the business itself, not specific to Tanger:

Once upon a time, outlet malls really were ‘outlet’ malls. They offered some excellent deals on the same merchandise you bought at Macy’s or Nieman Marcus or wherever, but they offered the merchandise for lower prices. I don’t bother with 90% of these outlets anymore because all that has changed. They may carry the same labels -- but the products themselves are often manufactured solely to be sold at outlet malls.” [I didn’t know that – did you know that?] “The quality is off just enough for it to be noticeable to a discerning shopper.”

She went on to note the real crux of the problem for these outlet malls: “It seems to me the fate of these REITs is even less in their own hands than it would be if they were in some kind of industrial or other REIT. Outlet malls have to not only keep their stores occupied to ensure their continued cash flow, but they have to also ensure that changing consumer tastes are understood and change the mix of their stores to keep shoppers coming in. Upscale still works; everyday purchases signal death for these stores.”

I asked how she defined upscale. “Not available everywhere. Shopping can still be a social experience; that is not offered online or in a department store or big-box store. And even if solo, if you want the hands-on experience, the treated-like-a-customer experience (or the occasional social visit with a friend or two,) you want not just variety – which you can find at most malls – but also something special. I see no reason shoppers would drive any distance to see the same stuff over and over. When there were true bargains on high quality merchandise it was worth the drive. To see something one does not often see elsewhere still makes it worth a visit.”

Citing one such outlet (not a Tanger; we live at Lake Tahoe and Tanger’s only mall in the western half of the US is in Phoenix), she pointed out that most brands have taken a multi-stream approach; you can buy your Adidas, New Balance and Sketchers shoes at their free-standing stores, at running-shoe stores, at sporting goods stores, at Walmart and many other retailers, and online.

I pointed out that the parking lots of these outlet malls are often filled. “Yes," she agreed. "But are they buying anything or just checking the product or apparel out in three dimensions so they can look up a better price at a different store on their cellphone?” she responded.

The way the industry seems to define a Class A mall is by the revenue per square foot and the variety of quality merchandise offered. A bonus is a store that brings lots of foot traffic like, say, an Apple store that allows one family member to get their iPad fixed while the others browse from store to store. Again the word “upscale” came up. If it is more convenient to get to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or buy online, and the merchandise is available at a lower price, no matter the quality of management or current cash flow from rents, those rents are likely to fall as stores close and are not replaced.

I looked up one outlet mall we had visited a couple years ago, Simon Property Group’s (SPG) Desert Hills in Cabazon, California, to see if that was what she meant by upscale. It was. Desert Hills certainly offered lots of variety, and the stores were not those you would see anywhere beyond a very nice mall, outlet or otherwise. (OK, at least, I, the Philistine partner, never see them!). Names which may mean nothing to me, but which command a premium price and offer a pleasant shopping experience, like Coach, Kate Spade, Armani, Gucci, Dooney & Bourke, Versace, Swarovski, TagHeuer, Ferragamo, Burberry, Prada, L’Occitane, and Jimmy Choo, along with the usual casual shoe stores mentioned above, Levi’s and other clothiers, lots of restaurants and of course the ubiquitous Starbucks.

My wife reminded me of how much fun we had visiting that outlet mall and having lunch there. Yes, we did. She had a great day of window-shopping and I mostly stayed in one spot and people-watched. I would gladly do it again – although every time I would do so it would put a dent in their sales per square foot metric. I like reading, sunning and people-watching - an order of magnitude higher than shopping.

What is so special about the best of these outlet malls? They typically garner as much as $600 per square foot per year consistently throughout the year so (in this case, SPG) can command high and increasing rents. I also selected a dozen of the nicest-looking Tanger outlets on the SKT website and they, too, had many of these same names. But two things concerned me.

One is that I know many of these companies could never command $600 per square foot of retail sales. There were some "not many other places" stores, but also a great number of Yankee Candle, Tools & More, Timberland shoes, Maidenform, dressbarn and Jockey stores, with the restaurants running more toward IHOP and Applebee’s than the upscale and unique local restaurants I remember from Desert Hills.

I may be one of the only males in America who thinks this way, but when I want to buy tools, work shoes or underwear I do not slap my forehead and say, “Well! I guess it is time to visit an outlet mall!”

My second concern is more disturbing. With only one mall west of San Marcos, Texas, Tanger is located “okay” for current American demographics but is way out of touch with tomorrow’s demographics. The US population is sliding south and west and Tanger has just that one mall in the entire geographic western half of the country. Advocates for SKT will likely respond that is a good thing because they still have all that opportunity in front of them.

My hunch, however, is that the other mall REITs that are already there will enjoy the highest visitor counts. I don’t know enough about this field to know where the saturation point is, but having lived all over the East, the Midwest, and the West, I am guessing that the West might already be well-served in this area. No expansion takes place in a vacuum. The competition does not stand still while a late-coming interloper decides to join the fun.

At the end of our discussion, I decide my wife was looking at the right metrics: demographics, uniqueness, quality of interaction, visitor count and sales per square foot. Since I would be buying a mall REIT not for its past or current cash flow, revenues, earnings and dividends, but for its future numbers, I thought of Warren Buffett’s admonition:

“When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.”

No matter how brilliant management is, or how good the cash flow is today, looking at a metric like “98% of our space is occupied” is meaningless. If that 98% is me-too stores where the goods can be purchased online or at any number of other physical stores, who is going to drive to an outlet mall? And how many of these stores will still be there in 1 year? 2 years?

I continue to be impressed by the insights and enthusiasm of those contributing writers who are long SKT and the other outlet malls. But I now believe the world has passed many of these outlet malls by, sort of like polyester blue leisure suits. Which they probably sold a lot of when people did not have so many other options.

