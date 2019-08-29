Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar

Everyone knows garbage is great business. The U.S alone produced 258 million tonnes of MSW (municipal solid waste) in 2017. If you add to this the many special waste categories including: industrial, medical, e-waste, hazardous, and agricultural waste, the U.S. generates approximately 8.4 billion tonnes of garbage every year. That waste has to go somewhere, and companies like Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Waste Management (WM) are the industry leaders taking full advantage.

Protecting capital in an economic downturn is key to being a prudent investor. And of late, I believe RSG and other waste industry players have benefited from their industry's safe harbor status with stock prices (and valuations alike) moving to all-time highs. Investors see charts like the one below of MSW growth and, rightly, see years of steady organic growth in the future, recession or no.

Republic Services and Waste Management meanwhile have taken full advantage of the additional capital, expanding their businesses through further tuck-in acquisitions and more recently larger buys like the WM acquisition of Advanced Disposal.

I have long-held shares of WM, however, I recently put out another piece on the company where I discussed why I believe it to be overbought, despite being a long-term winner.

As investors flock to safety because of global market uncertainty, I wanted to see if RSG would be a more worthy landing spot within the industry. Unfortunately, after my research, I believe the company may face similar problems to Waste Management, while still commanding a premium valuation.

RSG certainly has all the attractive features of WM with its steady growing revenues and cash flows, strong balance sheet, and decent dividend, but I fear the valuation has been pushed to abnormal levels.

Q2 Results

Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.02

GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.01.

Revenue of $2.61B misses by $10M.

First, looking at Q2 results, RSG continues to perform on the top line with a 3.4% YoY revenue increase (2.8% consolidated organic) during the quarter, despite missing analyst estimates. RSG benefited from improved solid waste pricing across the industry which overran cost inflation allowing for a 5% EBITDA increase. They also achieved EBITDA margin expansion of 50 basis points, leading to an 8% EPS boost.

As far as the recycling business, not unlike WM, RSG has been hit by China's recycling import ban causing major headwinds since the second half of 2017. The average price per ton of recycling decreased yet again, this time by 14% to $78 in Q2 vs. $91 in 2018. This resulted in an approximately $8 million or $0.02 headwind vs. Q2 2018 for the recycling business.

RSG was able to offset the impact of lower recycling commodity prices through price increases and actually increased overall recycling revenue in the second quarter by 6% YoY. It's clear management has been able to stabilize recycling headwinds through cost reduction and price increases very effectively.

Price control is a key feature of waste management companies and RSG has been able to overcome headwinds by increasing prices of many of their contracts. However, one complaint of RSG vs. WM is the multitude of contracts the company has that are linked to the CPI (consumer pricing index) instead of waste-related index prices. Given CPI's tendency to fall during a recession this is a concern and makes RSG less recession-resistant than some of its peers.

Thankfully, this continues to be addressed by management. Here is RSG President Jon Vander Ark in the Q2 conference call:

We continue successfully convert customers from CPI-based pricing to a waste-related index or a fixed rate increase of 3% or greater. These waste indices are more closely aligned with our cost structure and continue to run higher than CPI. We have now converted $715 million or 29% of our $2.5 billion CPI-based book of business.

Next, costs at RSG were also well under control in Q2 with labor and maintenance costs both falling vs. Q2 2018. RSG's One Fleet standardized maintenance program has reduced costs and homogenized operations leading to lower turnover.

Acquisitions were a big part of the story for RSG, again like WM, during Q2. As the waste industry matures, RSG has fewer and fewer options for tuck-in acquisitions forcing them to buy larger companies to continue the growth trend. In Q2 alone RSG completed $129 million in acquisitions, putting them on schedule for $550 million by year-end. The company estimates the acquisitions should supply 125 to 150 basis points of top line growth in 2019 including divestitures which isn't too impressive considering the spend.

Adjusted FCF thus far has been $621 million putting RSG on track for year-end FCF of between $1.125 billion to $1.175 billion. This means the company's, albeit modest, dividend yielding just 1.83% is surely safe.

Strong results in Q2, with no real cracks in the armor, even with the acquisitions, debt to EBITDA remains between 2.5x and 3x.

So, buy RSG? Unfortunately, the valuation lets us down and just doesn't seem to reflect the slow growth rate. It's almost like safe company premiums are now higher than growth company premiums (perhaps a sign of investor confidence during this recent volatility).

Valuation

RSG Current RSG 5 yr. Avg. Sector Median Price/Earnings 27.8 24.4 16.8 Price/FCF 27.3 22.1 18.4 Price/Sales 2.9 1.9 0.9 Price/Book 3.6 2.3 1.6 Trailing Div. Yield % 1.83 2.29 2.30

It doesn't take a genius to realize you will be paying a premium for the safety of RSG. However, is the premium worth it? Although I love the industry and the sleep well at night aspect of the company, I don't believe RSG offers outsized returns going forward.

If you need a place to park capital during a recession there may be better options than a company growing at under 3% organically that trades at over 27x earnings. To put that in perspective, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) grew revenues some 51% last quarter YoY and trades at just 31x earnings.

EV to EBITDA has also consistently risen as the balance sheet health of recently acquired companies doesn't match RSG's.

Simply put valuations are stretched even in the midst of waste companies being hit by the Chinese recycling ban.

Despite this, again like its industry peer WM, RSG's returns have been improving over the years leading many to believe the stock is worth the premium.

Current 5 Yr. Avg. Return on Equity 13.3 10.8 Return on Assets 4.9 4.1

However, in my mind, RSG is overvalued and it's better to wait for a more logical entrance opportunity.

Conclusion

When evaluating both RSG and WM I was left with a similar final question.

Does the late cycle run-up in valuation seen in both of these reliable capital protectors indicate weakening investor confidence caused by global economic uncertainty or is this simply the new premium required to protect capital in a relatively safe equity position?

For now, I'm leaning to the former rather than the latter. I continue to believe both WM and RSG are simply overbought leaders of a maturing industry. Both of these giants have relied on tuck-in acquisitions to spur growth over the past five years and I wonder if those will dry up going forward. If they do, I fear the time RSG overreaches or overpays in a large transaction as pressure to maintain growth figures mounts, which could undoubtedly dilute capital returns.

RSG has also increased debts substantially while simultaneously gaining billions in market cap as share prices rise. Despite the solid revenues, strong balance sheet and appealing industry I maintain RSG is a HOLD at current valuations.

